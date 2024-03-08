Zimbabwe: Liberation Hero Cde Kaseke Laid to Rest

Late former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer and liberation war fighter Dr Karikoga Kaseke, who died last week after a long illness was buried at his rural home in Matienga Village, Chivero, Mhondoro yesterday.

Dr Kaseke was declared a liberation war hero by President Mnangagwa.

In graveside eulogies by politicians, captains of industry and villagers who braved the heavy rains, Dr Kaseke was described as a true patriot, a unifier and hardworker.

Traditional leaders, including Chief Chivero said the heavy rains were a sign that the land had lost a hero.

His brother, Mr Chamu Kaseke, lauded President Mnangagwa for according his late sibling the assistance, saying apart from teaching them love and unity, Dr Kaseke had also taught them patriotism.

"My brother joined the liberation struggle in 1978 at the age of 16 and this was his first lesson to us as his family to be patriotic. He worked for our Government which saw him getting rewarded by being appointed to head parastatals and Government departments," he said.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo, said the late Dr Kaske played his part and the onus was now on the family to carry forward his legacy.

"Dr Kaseke left an indelible mark on the country and its citizens. As Government, we are saddened to lose a hard working cadre like him as he contributed notably within Zimbabwe's military, transportation, aviation, and tourism sectors," she said.

His three wives, Irene, Onai and Betty with whom he had 12 children spoke highly of their late husband. They said although they were in a polygamous set-up, the family was united and happy because the late Dr Kaseke sowed a seed of love in his three families.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ZTA Director Mr Reason Machigere, said Zimbabwe became popular as a brand through Dr Kaseke's strategies.

Zanu PF's spokesperson and war veterans' chairman, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, who spoke on behalf of liberation fighters, said Dr Kaseke continued to stand and fight for Zimbabwe after it attained independence.

"Cde Kaseke believed in the Look East Policy and he was part of the delegation that met Chinese investors in Addis Ababa in 2003 where he marketed brand Zimbabwe. His contribution to the liberation struggle even as a youth, was a sign that he dedicated himself to his country first," he said.

The late Dr Kaseke was born on June 16, 1962 and after the war, he continued with his studies attaining degrees in administration, business, strategy, and tourism.