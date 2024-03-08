South Africa: Former Dihlabeng Manager Arrested

press release

Former Dihlabeng Local Municipality manager, Phakiso Patrick Mokoena (40), was arrested in Bethlehem on Thursday, 7 March 2024 by Serious Corruption Investigation. He made an appearance in the Bethlehem Magistrates' Court shortly thereafter on charges including fraud, theft, and money laundering.

Mokoena is alleged to have been appointed without proper recruitment procedures being followed. It was also discovered that, upon employment, he had provided a fraudulent matric certificate. The suspect was hired on a three months contract between February 2022 and April 2022 on a R53 000 per month ticket. Hawks investigators presented a compelling case before the prosecution which resulted in a warrant for his arrest being issued by the court.

He was released on a R10 000 bail and the matter postponed to 10 April 2024.