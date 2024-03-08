South Africa: Murder Suspect Sought, Up to R50 000 Reward Offered

press release

North West Provincial Organised Crime Unit is searching for a 42-year-old, Pedro Francisco Cossa, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Stephen Moagi (42).

Reports indicated that Moagi was driving his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday, 19 April 2017, traveling from work to home between Sun City and Thekwane, outside Rustenburg. Furthermore, whilst driving, he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and the suspect started shooting at him. Subsequent to the shooting, Moagi was discovered dead inside his vehicle by a passer-by.

The North West Police are offering up to R50 000-00 reward to any person who can assist the police in the arrest and successful conviction of Pedro Francisco Cossa, who is a Mozambique national, but believed to be still living in South Africa. Anyone who may have information can contact the investigating officer, Captain Winnie Rekate, of the Organised Crime Unit on Cell: 082 416 0838 or Crime Stop 08600 10111. You can also send anonymous tipoffs via the MySAPS App from your smart phone.