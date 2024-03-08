Uganda: Opposition Women MPs Demand for More Shelters to Curb GBV

Opposition female legislators have asked the government to urgently construct more shelters to accommodate victims of gender-based violence with more interest on women and girls who are prone to the vice.

In the joint International Women's Day message released by the Shadow Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Fortunate Nantongo, the legislators said the shelters should be established in all districts of the country so that female victims of gender-based-violence not only find solace but also get empowered to combat the vice.

"The government should construct more gender-based violence shelters in all districts and in addition, empower the child and family protection unit under the police with safe spaces where women nab lodge complaints and be rehabilitated," Nantongo said.

Once done, the legislators believe this will lessen the burden pressed on the 13 shelters currently available in the whole country.

Nantongo stated that once constructed, the shelters should avail refuge, medical support, legal redress as well as psycho-social support to victims.

However, her appeal comes on the back of a report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) indicating that 33 percent of women support being beaten by their husbands for different reasons.

"For those women whose husbands are often drunk 8/10 have experienced violence well as who don't drink any alcohol 4 percent experience domestic violence," Dr Fred Ssennono, principal statistician at UBOS, said.

The report further reveals that 61 percent of women experience gender-based violence compared to 31 percent of men who have been harassed by their wives.

Additionally, Nantongo called for preparation of women's local council elections to be prioritised after the current tenure was extended for another six months.

This years national Women's Day celebrations will is being held in Katakwi District under the theme, "Accelerating Gender Equality through Economic Empowerment."