Uganda: UCE 2023 - Overall Pass Levels Up As Poor Science Results Continue to Cause Concern

Two years ago, amidst high expectations and objections within the teaching fraternity, President Museveni approved a significant increase in pay for science teachers.
A graduate science teacher was enhanced from Shs 1.2m to Shs 4m, and for those with diplomas, the lowest paid shot from Shs 930,000 to Shs 2.2m. The presidential directive left the highest-paid arts teacher on the U3 scale at Shs 1.3m and those at U5 with Shs 784,214.
At the 2023 World Teacher's day celebrations at Kololo, Museveni emphatically said that the salary disparities among arts and science teachers would not be addressed soon.
It was believed that better pay would not only improve the quality of science education but ultimately elevate the performance of learners. However, during the 2023 release of the learners Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results at State House Nakasero last week, the results of science subjects painted a disheartening picture.
It was a perplexing outcome that left many questioning the effectiveness of the increased pay for science teachers. While presenting the statement of release, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) executive director, Dan Odongo, said performance in the sciences continues to be "a cause for concern".
Candidates continued to struggle in science subjects, with failure rates remaining obstinately high as less than 20 per cent of the candidates obtained credit pass levels in Physics and Chemistry, and 40 per cent or more were unable to pass.
"The science subjects are still being performed poorly. Surprisingly, sciences also lead with high cases of exam malpractices, affecting mostly Physics and Chemistry practical examinations and Mathematics," Odongo said.
He explained that teaching sciences requires a blend of practical and theoretical approaches but most teachers focus on the latter.
"In most secondary schools, students are taught theoretically from S1 to S3. Teachers embark on practicals in S4 on weekends only, which is all wrong. The Education ministry has been supporting the SESEMAT program to empower science teachers but I have been informed that after the trainings, teachers resume old methods of teaching," Odongo, also a former Biology teacher, said. He insisted that the poor approach to teaching sciences and inadequate science teachers in schools greatly contribute to the growing trend of low science results.
Asked why the much-heralded pay rise had not yet yielded the expected science results two years later, Odongo had this to say.
"I do not believe that merely increasing somebody's salary makes them a better worker. Teaching is a calling, and someone must be devoted to the job. It was expected that giving more money to science teachers was going to make them more productive but there is no evidence to show that the increment in salaries has translated into better performance."
Uneb examiners further attributed the low science results to the inability of candidates to master basic scientific concepts, manipulate science apparatus, carry out procedures as prescribed in question papers, and interpret results that could have been made. Some schools have also reported to have no science teachers, which exacerbates the problem.
GENERAL PASS LEVELS UP
In 2023, at least 361,695 candidates (179,032 males and 182,663 females) appeared for the examination compared to 345, 695 candidates in 2022.
According to the results, the 2023 performance was significantly better than that of the previous year with 346,816 candidates passing the examination. At O-level, the two grading subjects are; English and Mathematics. If a candidate fails any of the two subjects in addition to an F9 in any compulsory science subjects, they are pushed to another grade.
Female candidates performed better than males in the English language. However, in other subjects, males dominated with differences being very significant in History, Geography, Commerce, and sciences.
At the subject performance level, Odongo noted improvements in English, Religious Education, Mathematics and Biology. There was a drop in performance for History, Commerce, Agriculture and Physics subjects.
"In the English language, the perennial challenge of presenting crammed passages from texts in response to questions on original composition writing has greatly reduced, which may explain the significant improvement in the candidate performance," he said.
Uneb noted an upturn in performance for Biology, which has been recording a steady decline. At least 3.1 per cent of the candidates passed with distinctions compared to 0.2 per cent in 2022. This is thanks to engagements between Uneb and the Association of Biology Educators (ABE) which discussed the root causes of the poor performance.
"We didn't only engage with the board but also shared with examiners to harmonize the question papers. Last year, we observed that the board kept within the O-level syllabus, unlike the previous years where candidates would get compulsory questions arising from the A-level syllabus. This alone, without splitting the paper into two, was able to make the paper within limits of learner's abilities at this level," Frederick Dongo, the president of the ABE, told The Observer.
Dongo said there is still room for improvement although the government engagement of teachers on the pedagogical aspects of the new curriculum is still weak.
SCIENCE TEACHERS SPEAK
While increasing teacher pay was a crucial step, it was not a panacea for all challenges facing science education, according to Aaron Mugaiga, the secretary general of the Uganda Professional Science Teachers' Union (UPSTU).
He cited factors such as insufficient laboratories, lack of teacher training, and negative attitudes towards sciences by students that continue to shape performance.
"It is true that the performance of science subjects is not comparable to that of arts subjects. This has been the trend over time. This is the second year of the remuneration and its impact may be too early to judge," Mugaiga said.
He added: "We should appreciate that we now have a breed of motivated science teachers; if given time, we shall see the performance improve. We are seeing positive indicators already much as the performance is still low."
He attributed the poor performance in sciences to the Covid-19 lockdown on the education sector whose effects are still vivid among all teachers and learners. Mugaiga, however, urged Uneb to share sample question papers of the new curriculum across all subjects to enable learners and teachers to catch a glimpse of the assessment format.
As of last week, Uneb had completed the sample papers and arrangements are being made to upload them on the school portals. Hardcopies will also be availed to all examination centers.
FAILED CANDIDATES
Out of the 361,695 candidates who sat the 2023 UCE examination, at least 14,879 candidates (4.1%) were ungraded. The failure rate, however, dropped by 0.5 per cent. This is the last examination administered under the old curriculum.
Effective this year, all UCE candidates will be assessed following the revised curriculum. To ease the transition process of candidates who would like to repeat S4, missed the exams last year, or adult learners studying on their own, Uneb chairperson Prof Celestino Obua said the board has agreed to administer a one-off examination to close the old curriculum later in the year.
"The exact date will be communicated but registration will not be open for those who took PLE after 2019 as this cohort should be currently in school under the new competency-based curriculum," Obua said.
Whereas the repeaters will sit examinations this year [2024], their UCE certificates will be labelled 2023 by Uneb. Education minister Janet Museveni encouraged all eligible persons to take this single window of opportunity in 2024. She emphasized that repeating candidates shall not be subjected to the assessment and examination processes of the revised lower secondary curriculum whose pioneer candidates will sit examinations in October/November this year.
Meanwhile, the hearing of cases of suspected malpractice in the 2023 examinations commenced on Monday, starting with PLE cases. The board will extend invitations to the affected candidates and schools through the District Education Offices. The board's security committee will continue with the hearings as it awaits feedback from the judiciary on its request to set up a special utility court that would concentrate all cases in one place and ensure a faster conclusion.
Currently, there are cases from the 2022 examinations that remain unresolved in various courts across the country.
"If the [2022] cases are resolved in 2024, what impact will the rulings have on the schools and candidates? We need a speedy resolution of cases and we hope the judiciary will answer our prayer in the affirmative," Odongo said.
The selection for senior five shall take place from February 26 to 27 while students are expected to report for term one on March 11, 2024. The selection for technical and vocational institutions for UCE 2023 leavers has been extended to end on February 23, 2024.
Schools with the highest number of Division One
SCHOOLS WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF DIVISION ONE
SCHOOLDIV 1DIV 2DIV 3CLASS
1Uganda Martyrs,Namugongo49530498
2St.Mary's SS,Kitende48980498
3Mengo SS462343499
4Immaculate Heart Girls, Nyakibale378190397
5Ndejje SS374538437
6Iganga SS323250348
7St.Mary's Col.,Lugazi317663386
8Ntare School313421357
9Our Lady Of Africa SS3108113407
10Trinity Col.,Nabbingo300191320
11Nabisunsa Girls' School297311329
12St.Joseph's SS,Naggalama29120293
13Buddo SS28314256499
14Bp.Cipriano Kihangire SS28391293
15King's Col.,Budo279211301
16St.Mary's Col.,Kisubi27951286
17Kawempe Muslim SS277211300
18Kibuli SS2758412378
19Bweranyangi Girls' 274360310
20Gombe SS264773345
21Naalya SS,Namugongo26340267
22Gayaza HS256140270
23Maryhill HS254132269
24Seeta HS Green,Mukono23900240
25Makerere HS,Migadde235537299
26Namilyango Col.22360230
27Seeta HS,Mukono21400214
28St.Joseph's Girls,Nsambya213370251
29St.Andrea Kahwa's Col.,Hoima21160217
30St.Henry's Col.,Kitovu21040215
31Seeta HS21000210
32Masaka SS20416578499
33Ntungamo HS204845293
34Halcyon HS,Soroti20218374475
35Budini SS19910324328
36Mt.St.Mary's,Namagunga19510197
37Tororo Girls' School1937421289
38Mbale SS18815683499
39Kitende SS1869623315
40Jinja Col.183483234
41Bishop's SS,Mukono17910637336
42Seroma Christian HS179142195
43St.Mary's Voc. ,Kyamuhunga171381210
44Standard Col.,Ntungamo170350205
45Vision For Africa HS,Nakifuma165609234
46Seeta HS Level Campus165311197
47Sacred Heart SS,Mushanga1639614274
48St.Mark's Col.,Namagoma1619518278
49Teso Col.,Aloet1608329284
50Kakoola HS1597610246
51St.Joseph Of Nazareth HS158204182
52Our Lady Of Africa Ss,Mukono1458518253
53Rubaga Girls' SS1437718239
54Jeressar HS,Soroti142165134499
55St.Lawrence SS,Ssonde141375183
56St.Peter's SS,Bombo-Kalule14015694455
57Blessed Sacrament Ss,Kimaanya1407541268
58Kyaddondo SS13913470392
59St.Peter's SS,Nsambya1389732280
60Central Col.,Mityana13717287499
61Mt.St.Henry's HS,Mukono13711443306
62Kiira Col.,Butiki137495192
63Naalya SS,Bweyogerere136160152
64Kololo SS135125124499
65Iganga HS134145101464
66St.Mary's Col.,Rushoroza1338212227
67Our Lady Of Good Counsel133281162
68Kabale Brainstorm HS1323813185
69Amus Col. School13150137
70St.Thomas Voc. SS,Rubirizi12711421265
71Pride Col. School,Mpigi127150142
72Ngora HS12611141287
73Ocer Campion Jesuit Col.126180144
74St.Kizito SS,Bugolobi1258519235
75Mbogo Mixed SS12411662320
76Greenlight Islamic Ss,Nansana12310128267
77Bulooba Royal Col.1226238247
78Kigumba Intensive SS1225013191
79St.Cyprian HS,Kyabakadde122223147
80Buloba HS1208132245
81Merryland HS,Entebbe120283151
82Kitagata SS1167932242
83Naalya SS,Lugazi Campus11510834269
84St.James SS,Hoima1157416207
85Kyeizooba Girls' SS1149517226
86Mbogo HS1146826213
87St.Noa Mawagali SS,Jinja114403158
88St.Stephen's Col.,Bajja111373151
89St.Kalemba SS1105712183
90Wampewo Ntakke SS1098852277
91Kichwamba HS1097019200
92Midland HS,Kawempe1096113191
93Makindye SS109378154
94Kisubi Mapeera SS1088750271
95Luzira SS107142116499
96Bwera SS1076027200
97St.Balikudembe SS,Kisoga1075616184
98St.Julian HS Annex,Gayaza10520107
99St.Joseph's HS,Namagunga1017915205
100St.Joseph's Voc. ,Mbarara101130114
101Bukedea Comp. School10110102
102Kinaawa HS,Kawempe997335239
103Mentor SS,Lira996911180
104St.Joseph's Col.,Layibi99212122
105Central Col. Annex,Mityana980098
106St.Julian HS,Gayaza97177110497
107Mama Kevina Comp. Ss,Tororo978127209
108Standard HS,Zzana977351310
109Rines SS,Namusera97457149
110Fort Portal SS97241122
111King Solomon's Col.,Kyatega965329184
112St.Kaggwa Bushenyi HS96240121
113Holy Cross Lake View Ss,Jinja95375137
114Masindi Army SS949238237
115Kabale Trinity Col.946440222
116Sebei Col.,Tegeres939253262
117St.Augustine's Col.,Wakiso93469153
118Dr.Obote Col.,Boroboro93408143
119Goodheart SS,Jinja9391103
120Equatorial Col.,Ibanda928637241
121Janan SS,Bombo927724220
122St.Gracious SS,Lira92425140
123St.Peter's SS,Naalya919865300
124Paul Mukasa SS,Mukono916517178
125Lugazi Homestone School916117175
126Lubiri HS,Buloba Campus91322126
127Jinja SS90139124499
128Shuuku Voc. SS909272304
129Kinaawa HS,Mugongo909148247
130St.Michael HS,Mukono904732190
131St.Jude's SS,Katende904222164
132Katikamu SS898340240
133Bethany HS,Naalya887435217
134Royal Giant HS,Mityana886823199
135Victoria HS,Iganga882815148
136Light SS,Nyabubare878250235
137Kajjansi Progressive SS875332194
138Hilton HS,Mukono87221110
139Bishop Comboni Col.,Kambuga8712099
140Bishop Ogez HS,Ishaka8510757274
141Entebbe SS857322198
142Munta Royal Col.,Bombo854923200
143St.Maria Goretti Ss,Katende853610132
144Wits Col.,Namulanda85150100
145Mityana Modern SS846935215
146Midland HS,Buntaba846111159
147Bubangizi SS846022183
148Mandela SS,Hoima846090
149St.Charles Lwanga Kitabi Voc.83428135
150Archbishop Kiwanuka,Kitovu827847232
151London Col. Of St.Lawrence81266116
152Jinja Progressive SS Annex8114297
153St.Katherine SS8010354262
154Kisozi HS80239115
155Light Academy SS800080
156St.Mary's Girls SS,Madera799135228
157St.Peter's Col.,Tororo795413147
158St.Francis De Sales SS78529140
159St.Noa's Girls SS,Zzana784030163
160Brilliant HS,Kawempe78202100
161Archbp.Flynn SS785184
162St.Cyprian Chavanod Col.783081
163St.Raphael SS,Nyakanyinya776021159
164St.Bernard's SS,Mannya768136217
165Kinoni HS767231188
166Ngoma SS,Mbale766449246
167Kisoro Vision SS765721158
168Wisdom HS,Akalo758418178
169Wanyange Girls School755619157
170Kyebambe Girls' SS755420158
171Christ The King Ss,Kalisizo753716137
172Viva Col. School,Wairaka75245104
173Airforce SS,Entebbe7311096346
174Lukwanga SS7310885391
175Kibingo Girls SS738348229
176St.Padre Pio SS,Busunju734617142
177Greenhill Academy,Kla73329114
178The Academy St.Lawrence,Budo737080
179Kakungulu Mem. Sch.,Kla729289319
180St.Elizabeth Girls' Ss,Mityana726625181
181St.Kizito HS,Namugongo725930193
182Muntuyera HS,Kitunga713913125
183Nile Citizens SS,Kalisizo71341108
184Bombo Army SS70135110475
185Alliance SS,Ibanda703611118
186St.Joseph's Col.,Ombaci7025197
187St.Jude SS,Masaka7017391
188Nyakasura School699427204
189St.Kizito Katikamu Kisule Ss699143218
190St.Mary's Girls' voc.,Mbarara69586134
191Namirembe Hillside HS694313131
192Code HS,Seeta Bajjo693729155
193Kyamate SS6812042243
194Ediofe Girls' SS6811840238
195Lugazi Homeland Col.685220150
196Plus Two HS6825396
197Kamuli Progressive Col.678656367
198Baptist HS,Kitebi673915128
199Mukono HS669092349
200Premier SS,Hoima668268260
201Bilal Islamic Institute667456257
202Uganda Martyrs SS,Kayunga665920149
203Trinity Catholic HS66406112
204Stella Maris Col.,Nsube66287102
205Greenfields HS,Iganga6619490
206Mpoma School6618792
207Kitabi Seminary666072
208Soroti SS65133132499
209St.Jerome SS,Ndama6511470279
210Sseke SS657379309
211Saviour HS,Kiboga654327158
212God's Way HS,Maganjo653915130
213Nkoma SS64150141499
214Kasenyi SS6411099390
215Mackay Mem. Sch.,Natete648653249
216St.Elizabeth SS,Nkoowe644412122
217St.John's SS,Mukono638336200
218St.Paul's SS,Bukinda637130168
219Western Col.,Mbarara635732174
220St.John's SS,Nyabwina634834162
221Citizens SS,Ibanda634021131
222Ibanda SS633812115
223St.Paul's Seminary,Kabale634067
224Kabukunge Muslim SS628773310
225Bugema Adventist SS627337200
226St.Mary's SS Annex,Kitende626313155
227St.Andrew's Col.,Moyo62616129
228Lubiri HS624222136
229Kigulu Col.6110294433
230Gayaza Rd Triangle,Kiwenda614824144
231Seat Of Wisdom SS,Kasawo612622115
232Pope John Paul Ii HS,Nakaseke6121286
233Sheema Girls' School609452234
234Standard SS,Kisoro607040198
235Alliance HS,Nansana606034174
236Kennedy SS,Kisubi605921154
237St.Kalemba SS,Villa Maria604311127
238Mehta SS6029596
239Gayaza Cambridge Col.596241189
240Mugwanya Summit Col.595649231
241St.Henry's Col.,Gangu595428165
242Lakeside Col.,Luzira593513110
243Kisubi Seminary593062
244Ubuntu Hill School586151180
245Mulusa Academy,Wobulenzi585725173
246Kashaka Girls SS584722133
247Nansana St.Joseph SS584622134
248Mityana Standard SS584518126
249Faith SS,Lira576723152
250Nakanyonyi SS576545216
251Mpoma Royal Col.566946200
252St.Andrew's SS,Rubindi566451195
253Uganda Martyrs' HS,Rubaga565828163
254St.Bernard's Col.,Kiswera565549192
255Ntungamo Girls' HS56509116
256Kireka HS563822133
257St.Cecilia Girls' Ss,Bushenyi56367100
258Mother Kevin Col.,Mabira557537185
259Progressive SS,Kitintale555742219
260St.Julian HS,Seeta555633175
261Good Samaritan HS,Nansana555450189
262Najjembe Homeland Ss,Lugazi553212103
263Bilal Islamic School,Bwaise546658200
264Sheema Premier School545217132
265St.Charles Lwanga Ss,Mubende543516108
266St.Mary's Girls' Col.,Aboke541055
267Kisowera SS539951251
268Rev.Jabuloni Issoke Mem. Col.536552200
269St.John Paul Ii Col.,Gulu535013117
270St.Francis SS,Busunju534224132
271Bukalasa Minor Seminary530053
272Nyabikoni SS,Kabale526443190
273St.Joseph's Seminary,Nyenga526159
274Great Aubrey Mem. Col.519352215
275Mt.Zion HS,Iganga518269263
276Luwero SS517953229
277Shuhadae Islamic,Mbarara516243173
278Amity SS,Nansana-Ganda513824139
279Triangle SS,Iganga5131082
280Mengo SS Annex5015448266
281Kitante Hill SS509062244
282St.Charles Lwanga,Kashekuro505339168
283St.Charles Lwanga SS,Kasasa504639156
284Caltec Academy,Makerere504015108
285Crane HS,Bwerenga503628139
286Forest Hill Col.,Mukono5035287
287Madinah Islamic SS,Nsangi5020887
288St.Joseph's Centenary Ss,Ndeeba508060
289Jinja Progressive SS49109117497
290Namagabi SS498054236
291St.Joseph's SS,Nkoni496925158
292Exodus Col. School,Mmende496535192
293Mt.St.Mary's HS,Kammengo4942598
294Buziga Islamic Theological Institute493912108
295Dorah Bloch International Col.4924679
296Ug Martyrs Annex,Namugongo4914164
297Lowell Girls School,Nsimbe492051
298St.James Biina Hall,Luzira489934196
299Restore Leadership HS,Gulu487720159
300Our Lady Consolata Ss,Kireka486836189
301Bweyogerere SS486740180
302Aidan Col.,Kampala484625153
303Kingsway HS483715115
304Light Col.,Katikamu482921116
305Mt.Zion SS,Kitenga476944219
306Tororo Mixed SS476452202
307Peas Bridge HS475429151
308Central School,Hoima475327159
309Kyambogo Col. School475137162
310St.Charles Lwanga Int. SS473718116
311St.Lucia Hill School,Namagoma473516108
312Crested SS,Kampala47331192
313Mpigi Mixed SS4726780
314Kiweewa Foundation Dynamics Ss4716063
315St.Charles Lwanga Seminary475052
316Notre Dame Academy,Buseesa470047
317Kisiki Col.,Namutumba469887338
318Light SS,Soroti4688105365
319Isaac Newton HS464527137
320Bexhill HS,Kamutuuza4619368
321Bugisu HS455248202
322St.Kirigwajjo SS,Karuguuza455035144
323St.Pontiano Ngondwe SS453332122
324Namugongo Sec &Voc. Sch.45291185
325Broadway HS,Kampala45261598
326Bishop Mcallister Col.,Kyogyera45251699
327St.Thomas Aquinas Ss,Kawempe45221892
328Kitgum Comp. Col.449881303
329Rainbow HS,Budaka448975280
330Vine HS,Kyeizoba446140162
331Atlas HS,Gayaza444726127
332Namiryango SS443913102
333Ekitangaala Transformation HS443625121
334Seeta Hill Col.,Mukono4427680
335Pilkington Col.,Muguluka436166261
336Hilton HS,Ngandu435730153
337St.Andrea Kaahwa,Kooki435235156
338Kabaale Sanje SS435143174
339St.John's SS,Ntebetebe435125137
340Masheruka Girls' SS43341097
341St.Henry's Col.,Mbalwa4323167
342St.Thereza's Girls' Ss,Bwanda4314462
343Umar B.A Islamic HS432045
344Kashenyi SS425644161
345Namungoona Parents SS425249201
346St.Thereza Girls' Ss,Masindi425132137
347Muhabura Shine SS425036187
348St.Andrew's Academy,Kisoro424833134
349Nakanyonyi Girls School424323124
350Tropical HS,Kampala424139144
351Mumsa HS,Mityana423842179
352Sayidina Abubakar SS423628122
353Shepherd HS,Katovu4230379
354St.Thereza SS,Okunguro419370248
355Mbarara Army Boarding SS418691284
356St.Paul's Col.,Mbale416117121
357Luweero HS414742192
358God Cares HS414244154
359Mount Of Olives Col.,Kakiri41361693
360St.Francis Borgia HS413327119
361Hill Top HS,Hoima413322109
362Kigezi HS4130779
363Hopeful Future SS,Kayunga4118261
364Royal Col. Namugongo,Mukono418150
365Rubongi Army SS,Tororo40128141499
366K.Garden Groove Col.,Budo408143200
367Itendero HS404921124
368St.George SS,Makukuulu4026775
369La Mennais SS,Kyotera4019972
370St.Aloysius SS,Bwanda40141876
371Bulluge Comp. HS3910180300
372Kinkiizi HS,Nyakatare397027138
373Standard Col. SS,Nsangi396450182
374St.Mary's SS,Ssanje395751191
375Bishop Nkoyoyo SS,Matale394727123
376Faith HS,Sonde394525136
377Buloba Christian HS39441095
378Kigumba Parents SS394315109
379Kibubura Girls' SS394226120
380Five Star HS,Ntungamo3930777
381Elite HS,Entebbe3930173
382Ushindi SS3929779
383Kitebi SS38100138498
384Duhaga SS389696301
385Kaliro HS386989339
386Rubaare SS386943177
387Buwambo Seed SS386857200
388St.Joseph's Voc. Ss,Rushasha385148178
389Nyabubare SS384731158
390Luma Eastern Col.,Busia384637186
391Adelante Africa SS,Igayaza3819360
392Nsangi SS377781299
393Olila HS376897388
394Sacred Heart SS,Gulu376721126
395Bumbaire SS376038168
396St.John's Comp. Ss,Lyantonde375529137
397Nabumali HS375528135
398Dara Christian HS,Lira375333128
399Nyakinoni SS375070203
400Boston HS,Mpala373326127
401St.Mbaaga's Col.,Naddangira373323120
402Emmanuel Col.,Kazo-Kla37331285
403Aga Khan HS37281586
404Spire HS,Gayaza3728570
405Destiny HS,Kaato37272593
406Kiryokya Parents SS3713151
407Sacred Heart Kiteredde SS37121062
408Hill View Col.,Bulangira3691103385
409St.Benedict SS,Amuria369154219
410St.Anthony's SS,Kayunga367251209
411Wandi Progressive SS366548160
412Storm HS,Nabweru365927155
413Ave Maria SS364931133
414St.Mary's SS,Namaliga364221107
415Boni Consilii Girls Voc. Ss364215102
416Mbogo Col. School,Kawempe363524113
417Kakira SS36341498
418St.Andrew Kaggwa Gombe HS3629270
419Nakasongola Army School357866262
420Mandela SS Annex,Hoima357340166
421Greenfield SS,Masindi356354220
422Iganga Town View SS356056255
423Green Valley SS,Masindi356038150
424Kochi SS,Koboko355938158
425Butiru Christian Comp. SS355857195
426Bugamba SS355851191
427Nyabuhikye SS354943156
428St.Peter's SS,Namawojjolo354932160
429Iganga Parent SS354043167
430Tropical HS,Idudi353731120
431Vienna HS,Kabowa35241786
432St.Mary Magdalene Girls SS348546197
433Mbale Progressive SS347499450
434Bright Future Academy,Bulaga346646188
435Y.Y.Okot Girls' Mem. Sch.346639153
436Nyakabanga SS345637132
437Kapchorwa Parents SS345579251
438Busiika Muslim SS344218102
439Queen Of Martyrs HS,Kira34361289
440Rena Col.,Mayuge34312398
441Kashenshero Girls' SS343121106
442Mariam HS,Kampala3427878
443The Amazima School3418561
444Nakawa Union Vision SS3413148
445Kasaana HS339262250
446Adwari SS338481248
447Kansanga Seed SS336367262
448Bulemezi SS,Vvumba335534148
449Bukedea Lifeline SS334626137
450St.Edward's School,Bukuumi334517103
451Teso Progressive SS334031120
452Cardinal Nsubuga Mem. SS33381698
453St.Mark Voc. School,Nyakatooma3333874
454St.Henry's Buyege SS333222101
455St.Jonah HS,Namugongo33321192
456Julianah HS,Lugazi33292596
457St.Augustine Minor Sem,Rwera3323462
458Kagadi SS32131127497
459Arua Public School328897361
460Nyondo SS327366282
461Bright Future SS,Kaliro326863198
462St.Peter's HS,Hoima326559207
463Cornerstone SS,Arua326022116
464John Paul SS,Chelekura325944151
465Busia Trust SS325555234
466Kawanda SS325440158
467Kirembe HS325259213
468Hillside Col.,Mityana324836158
469Hamdan Girls' HS324748183
470Passion Christian,Kyebando324633143
471Trinity Senior Acad,Entebbe323824109
472Nibras Islamic,Manyangwa 323629127
473Everest Col.323617121
474Amazing Grace HS,Luweero323615104
475St.Charles Lwanga Ss,Kibiri323524109
476God's Hope HS,Nakaseke323421107
477St.John's SS,Nandere323336125
478Modern SS,Mbirizi322941161
479Buryansungwe SS32291481
480Honest Hill SS,Buwekula319465250
481Faiha HS,Kawempe316143185
482Kyabazinga Col.316072291
483Natete Muslim HS315961230
484St.Francis Xavier Modern Ss315537169
485St.Paul's SS,Kagongi315043148
486Rwentobo HS314831127
487St.Thomas Aquinas Kamwenge314419101
488Karambi SS313945151
489Emirates Col. School,Kakiri313933123
490Motherland Academy313835139
491St.Andrew's Col.,Ssanda313518121
492Bethel Covenant Col.3133779
493Imperial SS,Ibanda31301982
494St.Maria Goretti Girls' School31281475
495St.Charles Lwanga G.T.C.,Kalungu31241067
496St.Mark Nyakibale SS3112855
497Mpanga SS3081102299
498St.Noah SS,Mutara307165216
499St.Charles Lwanga Ss,Bukerere306757231
500Kibatsi HS306263216
501Busaana SS305656213
502St.Agatha's SS,Kakore305633132
503Abim SS305549169
504Namungoona Salaf School305445180
505Mityana SS305027152
506Kyabenda SS304434149
507Mubende Army School304268271
508St.Andrew Kaggwa Ss,Kasaala303338140
509Nansana SS303223109
510Kigaragara Voc. SS30271682
511St.Edward HS,Lubaga30141058
512St.Mark's SS,Kabwohe308442
513Mita HS,Ssanga304034
514Lira Town Col.29106144499
515Rubaga Mixed HS,Jjeza298774235
516Ishaka Adventist Col.295629161
517Masaka Exodus Voc. SS295344160
518Central Col.,Kamuli295252168
519Bududa SS294976230
520Blessed Comboni SS,Kigumba294618101
521God Mark HS294518125
522Kisaasi Col. School293830130
523Countryside Col.,Mukono293822127
524Vision Col.,Kikajjo293732125
525St.Henry's Col.,Kampala293520101
526Wakiso Muslim SS293125106
527Nakifuma HS29312498
528Commune HS,Kitende29301183
529St.Anne Grace SS,Nakifuma29271995
530St.Daniel Comboni Col.,Nebbi2922051
531St.Adrian Seminary,Rubanda2914346
532New High Tech SS,Kajjansi286264215
533Moroto HS285857221
534Angal SS285833150
535St.Michael HS,Rugazi285742156
536Kojja SS285437149
537Namboole HS285337152
538Kisyoro SS285151151
539Kitimbwa Bright Future SS284533150
540Paradise SS,Kibuku284261211
541Uganda Martyrs HS,Kiboga284123117
542Hope Christian HS,Lugazi284026117
543Nnalinya Ndagire SS283632142
544St.Bruno Sserunkuma's Ss,Ggoli283626109
545Kihihi HS283535131
546St.Michael Intern. School28352098
547Bukoyo SS282934118
548Kabalega SS28291579
549Savio SS,Ttula282832119
550White Angels HS2818454
551St.Anthony SS,Kakooge2813142
552Ibun Masood HS,Makindye276449192
553Panyadoli SS276138176
554Petta Community SS275971268
555Aringa SS275963233
556Aduku SS275745148
557Kagamba SS275539162
558Kazo SS275445185
559Kyamakanda SS275054169
560Nyakyera United SS275037141
561Kibibi SS274943168
562Matugga Mixed SS274841168
563St.Paul's Voc. SS,Buyanja274737156
564St.Balikuddembe SS274428127
565Kaihura Parents Ss,Kyenjojo27412090
566St.John's SS,Muduuma27351787
567Ryeru School27292299
568Buikwe SS272731135
569Mita Col.,Kawempe2727559
570Bright HS,Mukoko272629112
571St.George HS,Wakiso27241879
572St.John's Col.,Mpigi2723959
573Kako SS27221675
574Dabani Girls' School27212178
575Impact HS,Lugazi2713040
576Kotido SS267679208
577Highlight SS,Kadama266380332
578Gulu SS265995287
579St.Thereza SS,Zigoti265831133
580Kampala HS265170252
581Ezra Mem. SS264760197
582Kabowa HS264328125
583Ebenezer Christian SS,Ebb263917106
584Oxford SS,Ibanda263522100
585Mwererwe SS262527147
586Solberg Col.,Kabale26252588
587Joy Dominion Academy,Musita262425105
588Mbirizi HS26232192
589St.Martin SS,Jjanya26221372
590Holy Trinity SS2615850
591Sacred Heart Seminary,Mubende261027
592Old Kampala SS257944223
593St.Janan Luwumu SS,Kampala257143200
594Bugongi SS254926135
595Kasubi SS254846155
596Koboko Town Col.254442150
597Lutengo SS254145196
598St.Matthias Mbuye Voc. Ss25371692
599St.Joseph's Hill Ss,Kyembogo25362392
600Destiny Eagles SS,Mpigi253540187
601Good Shepherd HS,Bweyogerere253333122
602Zana Mixed SS252932120
603Bp.Kivengere Girls' School25281474
604Trinity HS,Masajja25231784
605Iqra HS,Nansana25221576
606City SS,Kayunga Wakiso25221279
607Muzza HS,Lugamba25191463
608Lion Of Judah HS2515040
609St.Leo's Col.,Kyegobe258033
610St.Mary's HS,Lukaya256031
611Nyaka Voc. SS,Kambuga255436
612Mukura Mem. SS248393336
613Palabek SS247280307
614St.Klaus Comp. SS,Bufunjo246724120
615Namwezi SS246370348
616Kyamuhunga SS245534175
617Seeta Col.245462235
618Ryakasinga Centre For Higher Educ.245445165
619Tropical SS,Bwizibwera245341152
620Wobulenzi Town Academy244756159
621Nansana Education Centre24371487
622St.Adolf HS,Kyenjojo243541137
623Mbazzi Riverside HS24341787
624Kalisizo Seed School243336148
625Standard HS,Bulumagi243223111
626St.Thereza Girls' Ss,Nsenyi24321780
627Comp. Col.,Kitetikka24321384
628Kaswabuli Ss Bukonte Namutumba24321377
629Francis Ayume Mem. Ss,Koboko243050154
630Tororo Progressive SS243034171
631Ndejje HS242930100
632Ug Martyrs Voc.,Nabweru24291683
633Muko HS242726104
634Ssaku SS24262388
635Sunrise SS,Nebbi24261674
636Cityland Col.,Matugga242323136
637Mpoma School Satellite Campus2410340
638Kaddugala SS238393285
639Gulu Army SS237077266
640Central SS,Ruhaama236861189
641Butsibo SS236151194
642Balibaseka SS235747203
643Kasese SS235541156
644Standard HS,Kapeeka235137131
645St.Sebastian SS,Bethlehem234943144
646St.Aloysious Kitanga Ss,Kabale234628113
647Hope Community HS,Jinja234136150
648Makerere SS233921104
649Katerera Comp. HS233828121
650Kamonkoli Col.233733124
651Dr.Forer Mem. Col.23372298
652Aggrey Mem. SS233527122
653Lubani SS233430185
654Luigi Giussani HS233329100
655Kampala Islamic SS233235120
656Bweyale SS233218100
657Mukono King's HS23312599
658Matale C/U SS,Kalisizo232934130
659Kiryandongo SS23281890
660Kisubi HS23281373
661Lumuza HS23271979
662St.Joseph Tech. Sch,Kiteredde23222282
663Jinja Comp. SS23221798
664Henry Kasule Mem. Col.,Kakiri231926103
665Valley Col. SS,Bushenyi23191064
666Wellstar Bright SS,Kireka2319850
667Cotn-Marani Honors HS,Lira23152273
668Princess Diana HS2314847
669Master Cares Christian HS2314139
670Aculbanya SS227485242
671Mbale SS Annex226461259
672Luteete SS226058250
673Acaba SS,Apac225994226
674Mbalala SS225750210
675Standard Col.,Bugiri225349153
676Buyende Seed SS224677282
677Midland HS,Luweero22431896
678Kisega HS,Kangulumira224131133
679St.John's Kibito HS223836125
680Bwongyera Girls' SS22381885
681St.Pius SS,Kiziba223637150
682Kitamba HS223529103
683Bwikya Islamic Institute223428116
684St.Andrew's Ndwaddemutwe Seed223231151
685Uganda Martyrs Centenary Ss223142136
686Al Noor Islamic Ss,Kyamuhunga223130103
687Nile HS,Mukono22301181
688Light Col.,Mukono22272095
689St.Mary's HS,Gayaza222633105
690Bududa Comp. SS22252183
691Unique HS22241283
692Bulamu Seed SS222333126
693Hope Boarding SS,Lutembe22221277
694St.Joseph's Seminary,Aboke2222247
695Crane Hill SS,Makerere222025105
696Stevour Christian HS22201868
697Malcom X SS, Makindye22191790
698Victoria SS22182192
699St.John Bosco Seminary,Hoima2216544
700Top Times HS2215139
701Buhobe SS215491312
702Kira SS,Namugongo215280245
703St.Dominic Savio Boys'SS214957191
704Onwards & Upwards,Buloba214938203
705Nyenga SS214661266
706Wamatovu Muslim SS214562220
707Excel High,Kabale214437131
708Kamuli's Grade SS214329125
709San Giovanni School,Makiro214251150
710Bigyera SS214050182
711Hillside SS,Kigorobya213939144
712Ndekye SS213756164
713Wagwa HS213724110
714Ihunga-Mugyera Basin SS213639126
715St.Joseph SS,Butenga213432146
716Fellowship HS213423100
717Sumayya Girls HS,Nsangi213322116
718Sonshine Xtian H/S,Bunalwenyi21332180
719Mpigi Light Col.212829105
720Greenhill HS,Kamwenge2128454
721Nserester Voc. Ss,Masaka21272682
722St.Matia Mulumba Ss,Kitimbwa212725109
723Mpumudde Seed SS 212639150
724Kalinabiri SS212531123
725St.Mary's HS,Busamaga21242695
726St.Thomas Aquinas SS,Erepi2124857
727St.Kizito SS,Kabowa21232280
728Greenstars HS,Entebbe21221265
729Kyotera Town School21201573
730Panorama SS,Mukono21201570
731Maranatha HS,Kampala21182277
732Kiryassaaka SS21181881
733Christ Aid SS,Kicuna2118649
734St.John Evangelist Seminary216128
735Bugwere HS,Namirembe2094109406
736Loro SS209175296
737Target Community Col.207452257
738Kirinya C/U SS,Kireka206072231
739Gulu Central HS205530133
740Mother Kevin SS,Jinja205046152
741Pallisa Community SS204840136
742Kihanga SS204743149
743Springfield Col.,Kawongo204642149
744Mubende Light SS204365232
745Kiwawu SS204350199
746Mbarara SS204255218
747St.Florence SS,Bugembe203830121
748Najjanankumbi Young Xtian Sch203728127
749St.Mary's Pre-Religious Training20362289
750Onset SS,Katakwi20352993
751Walibo Seed School203528193
752Adipala HS20322383
753Pallisa Progressive SS203159198
754Silver Stars Ss,Kyarushesha20291574
755St.Ignitius HS,Buringo20291370
756Seeta SS20282194
757Star SS,Jjeza20271980
758St.Peter's SS,Katukuru20271668
759St.Eliza SS20271479
760United Progressive SS20263089
761Kiboga Progressive SS20261981
762Trust HS,Kabubbu20261076
763Midfield SS202426103
764Allied Teachers' SS,Nyenga20241977
765Mary Mother Girls' SS20231665
766St.Patrick SS,Nabisoigi20221772
767Kitagata HS20201459
768Lake View Kitinda C/U HS20151474
769Rubongi Army SS Annex200020
770King James Comp. SS,Lira199297262
771Bishop Maraka Col.,Kumi196979242
772Lango Col.,Lira196738149
773Maruzi Seed SS196359218
774Lugoba HS,Nabweru195773297
775Peas Noble HS,Rukiri194742134
776St.Mark's SS,Kammengo194739194
777Bishop Angelo Negri Col.,Gulu19471181
778Muni Girls' SS194634121
779St.John's Col.,Kachumbala194436129
780Kijaguzo SS194337131
781Moyo Hall194251148
782Mwamba SS194134127
783Bethel Parents SS193732131
784Jamuiyatul Tawheed Islamic Ss19362198
785Butare SS193531109
786Divine Mercy SS,Kiko19342594
787St.Peter's Nkokonjeru SS193248136
788Mazzoldi Col.,Nakaseke193133114
789Emirates HS192925100
790Kasawo Islamic School19292490
791St.Paul &Amp; Pauline's Ss,Gayaza19272999
792Rock HS,Kabale19272796
793Gayaza Road SS19271973
794St.Theresa Girls Voc. Ss,Ibanda19262169
795St.Raphaels Seconday School19261871
796St.Gonzaga SS,Kijjukizo192527106
797Namiryango HS19251264
798Kikoni Adventist Voc. HS19241373
799Gulu Bethel Christian SS19232389
800St.Aloysius Voc. Ss,Lwamaggwa19232181
801Act HS,Kakuuto1923452
802Turkish Light SS1923449
803Hopeland HS,Najja19222067
804Nganwa HS19211364
805Mary Reparatrix SS19201259
806St.Catherine SS,Nabbingo19201063
807Grace HS,Bulamu1920457
808St.Paul SS,Nsangi19191053
809Link Excel HS,Igorora1918956
810Nagongera Seminary1918851
811Nakaseke International Col.1917952
812Bristol HS,Kampala1912436
813Obalanga Comp. SS185450168
814Lubugumu Jamia HS185363229
815St.John's Buwaaya SS184649250
816Kololo HS184055360
817Namataba SS183940140
818Hope SS,Nakirebe183928107
819M.I.K. SS,Kasawo183924138
820Mateete Comp. Seed Ss183844162
821Ngora Peas HS183742136
822World Ahead SS,Matugga18372193
823Nyakatukura Mem. SS,Ibanda183332106
824Standard HS,Nyamwamba18332484
825Hillside Col.,Lubani183320105
826St.Benedict's SS,Buwama183233129
827Amuria SS183148165
828Kayenje SS183033124
829St.Henry's School,Kyengera183027106
830Greenwich SS182728108
831Serwanga-Lwanga Mem. Sch.18272484
832Namirembe Standard Academy18272097
833Mugungulu Seed SS182633108
834Nazigo Town SS18242174
835Zana Christian HS1824966
836Kashaka HS18201676
837Alliance SS,Kibuku18192096
838Hill Top Col.,Nkokonjeru181833141
839St.John's SS,Buyambi18181360
840Hope Integrated SS,Bukoto1814849
841Kalasa Col.18132490
842Irundu Modern SS181320102
843Africana Muslim SS,Kawempe18131264
844Bupadhengo SS176362198
845Nkutu Mem. SS,Busesa175756256
846Anaka Intergrated SS,Nwoya174864199
847Ebenezer SS,Kyadondo174856193
848Central Col.,Kabimbiri174850183
849Kasawo SS174845191
850Busalamu SS174660207
851Trinity HS,Nyakisi17462397
852Hoima Hall174453200
853Kibiito SS174255259
854Bankhill Col.174153175
855Bright Academy SS,Kasese174039150
856Kamuganguzi Janan Luwum Mem. 173943151
857Kololo SS Annex173868270
858Badru Kakungulu Ss,Kyazanga17342096
859Ruyonza SS17341899
860Comboni Comp. Col.,Adjumani173356170
861Verona HS,Mutundwe173339114
862Iganga Comp. SS173331100
863Bweyogerere HS173047208
864Kingstone HS,Kawempe17301993
865Buddo Christian SS17301175
866Rehaboth Intergrated HS,Njeru17292085
867Blessed Damian SS,Masindi1729451
868Budde SS172640174
869Mukono Hillside Col. School17252180
870Luwangula SS17251163
871St.Kizito Voc. Ss,Mateete17242090
872Masaka Parents SS17231681
873Universal HS,Kisaasi17231467
874Nsambya SS172228113
875Hamdan Islamic SS172130121
876Naggalama SS17211564
877St.Joseph Voc. Ss,Nyamityobora1721849
878Friends Academy,Katende1721647
879Timothy Girls HS17201464
880Gayaza Adventist SS17191976
881Gganda SS,Nansana17173188
882Buloba SS17171671
883Blessed Victors Ss,Buwalula1712747
884Kibaale Community SS1781958
885Kitebi SS Annex170017
886Entebbe Comp. SS166987382
887Mbale Comp. HS165234126
888Kinyara SS165228115
889Kirima Community Ss,Kanungu164758173
890Green Hill Col.,Bulopa164738179
891Midland HS,Kaberamaido164668249
892St.Peter's SS,Nyarushanje164535145
893Nakateete SS164344165
894Biguli SS164341156
895Kigumba Town Comm. Seed 164242133
896St.Mary Assumpta SS,Pakele164227102
897Iganga Progressive SS164146165
898Layibi HS163947143
899St.Catherine Girls Sch,Kazo163923108
900Destiny Christian HS,Luweero163829118
901Skyland HS16381783
902Musiitwa Seed SS163639155
903Itendero SS163638117
904St.Charles Lwanga SS,Muko163527111
905Opit SS163336132
906Bethel Royal HS,Nakasongola163333100
907Kisinga Voc. 163069175
908Masaka Islamic Ss,Namasenene162837155
909Rushanje Girls SS16281972
910Bahati HS,Lweza162729120
911Nsasi SS,Ibanda16261880
912Lugazi Progressive SS162538126
913Gangu SS162527106
914Ibun Hamis Islamic,Kigoogwa162525100
915St.Andrew's HS,Kitoba16242683
916St.Miriam HS,Busabala16242292
917St.John's SS,Kabuwoko16241050
918Springfield HS,Matugga16222476
919Wakiso SS162224100
920Praise Integrated HS,Mpererwe1622751
921Kairos HS16201780
922Maama Janet Museveni Gilrs'16201355
923Mary's Assumption Ss,Buddo16201062
924Buzzibwera SS,Luweero161830101
925Ibun Baz Boys SS16182170
926St.Lawrence Citizens HS Horizon16181150
927Ntungamo SS16171260
928Uplands HS,Mutundwe16151476
929Mukono Comp. SS16142792
930Yale HS,Kayunga16131954
931Our Lady Of Guadalupe,Gomba16111557
932St.Mary's SS,Kyoga169126
933Kiboga Light Col.1671036
934St.Patrick's HS,Hoima167124
935Magale SS155852231
936Masindi SS155070277
937Rwenkobwa SS155064195
938Kabindi SS154635111
939Jubilee 2000 SS,Karenga154457160
940Nyakyera SS154453164
941Setlight Quality SS,Buzzi154331112
942Cleverland HS,Mbarara15411779
943St.Cyprian's SS,Butema154030113
944Panyango SS153938135
945St.Joseph's SS,Kakindu153834123
946London HS,Nansana153828103
947Kikaaya Col. School,Bulenga153737149
948St.Charles Voc. SS153438111
949Soroti HS153426109
950Namakwa SS153423114
951St.Peter's SS,Rwera153340112
952Kabukye SS153139180
953Kakooge SS,Nakasongola153041144
954P.M.M Girls' School,Jinja15302493
955Bunya SS Annex15301981
956Sam's Park HS15301670
957Kisozi Seed SS152935150
958St.James SS,Jinja152935125
959Kyabugashe HS152932143
960Kamda Community SS152838143
961Destiny SS,Namutumba152825137
962Katanoga SS,Isingiro15282494
963Holy Family Kyamulibwa SS15272180
964Rwabukoba SS15262385
965Standard HS,Ndejje15262397
966Divine Care SS,Mawale15262080
967St.Jude Bukoto Voc. SS15261969
968St.Mary's HS,Zirobwe15261580
969Light Africa SS,Masanafu15241667
970Emmanuel Christian Ss,Serere15241253
971Namagabi HS152331106
972St.Mary's HS,Kababaizi15232176
973Impact Education SS15232066
974Buddo Col.15221889
975Sedes Sapientiae Academiae Ss1522957
976Fortune SS,Namayingo152132105
977Budinse Mem. Sch.15212272
978St.Bridget Girls HS,Kashenyi15192978
979Selona SS15191566
980Stena Hill School,Kampala15191059
981Echo Hill School,Banda15181455
982Masajja SS1518957
983Sharijah Islamic SS15141255
984Fairmont HS,Mukono15141145
985Hope SS,Bbira15131061
986Mityana Ebenezer SS15131050
987Fpa HS,Gobero15121250
988Divine SS,Buliisa1512543
989Agape Christian SS,Mukono1511734
990St.Bernabas SS,Karujanga147089293
991Katooke SS146770341
992St.Denis Sebugwawo Ss,Ggaba146756200
993Serere SS145146153
994Ijumo Progressive SS144846219
995Rwimi SS144644135
996Welden School,Mbarara144341141
997Entebbe Parents SS144256240
998Namasumbi SS144135136
999Busiu SS143958251
1000St.Elizabeth's Girls,Kidetok14391879
1001Kitara SS143867278
1002Kabingo Seed SS143838156
1003Savana School,Sheema143632132
1004Yesu Akwagala HS143630123
1005Biyaya SS,Adjumani143551197
1006Buhimba SS143534128
1007St.Francis HS,Kalongo14352794
1008Church Of God HS,Kasubi14341785
1009Kitgum Standard SS143256160
1010Malera SS,Bukedea143252192
1011Crane HS143146141
1012Bubutu SS143037190
1013Vikings HS14292585
1014Hillside Academy SS,Itojo142833105
1015Nakyenyi SS142733135
1016Olympio HS14271989
1017St.Geralds' SS,Nyakibale142640115
1018Centenary HS,Nyendo142629123
1019Kanyabwanga SS142622101
1020Wisdom HS14261675
1021City Hill Col.,Mutundwe14261578
1022Citizen's SS,Kasese14261157
1023Kalisizo Progressive SS142528108
1024St.Peter's Mixed SS,Mukono14242486
1025St.Gerald's Voc. SS,Masaka142419104
1026Kampala SS142416113
1027Iqra HS142339133
1028Rwamurunga Community SS14232990
1029Lake View HS,Nkumba14231276
1030Mityana Town School14222089
1031Bwijanga SS,Masindi142143144
1032Makerere Competent HS,Hoima14212885
1033Bamusuuta SS142037160
1034Matugga Hills SS14192883
1035Kihihi Muslim SS14191450
1036Gifted Hands SS,Kawanda14181574
1037St.Martin SS,Naggalama14171048
1038St.John's SS,Matugga141632100
1039St.Joseph' S Comp. SS14161450
1040Ebenezer Christian H/S,Bulenga1416946
1041Raise The Roof HS,Bwasandeku1415638
1042St.Peter's Voc. Ss,Kisoro14132691
1043St.Kizito HS,Bethany1413641
1044St.Peter's HS,Jinja14121778
1045Nalinya Lwantale Girls' School14121052
1046Light HS,Seguku14112174
1047Faithful Servants Christian HS147527
1048Duces HS,Kabale144321
1049St.Gonzaga Minor Sem.,Iganga141116
1050Kyabugimbi SS136632148
1051St.Martin Comm.,Mukongoro135350145
1052Numasa SS134948155
1053Kyasanku Hill Col.134616102
1054Abongomola Seed SS134463205
1055Waitambogwe SS134163250
1056St.Matia Mulumba SS134147168
1057Oleba SS134048150
1058Hill City SS,Lira13401468
1059Fr.Aloysious SS,Bala-Lira133847132
1060Kasana Voc. SS133836138
1061Chahi Seed SS13362070
1062Lwakhakha SS133539150
1063Adjumani Model SS133445138
1064St.Charles Lwanga Ss,Zorooma13343593
1065Luzinga SS133364264
1066Peas Samling Nama HS13323396
1067Mulagi Girls SS13292191
1068Ian Col.,Lyantonde13281869
1069Kizza Mem. Voc. SS13281460
1070Gulu HS132738126
1071St.Francis Buhunga HS13272481
1072St.Paul HS,Petete13262598
1073St.Kizito Bukalammuli SS13262470
1074Toggo Secondary &Amp; Voc. 13262187
1075Seseme Girls' School13261576
1076Uganda Martyrs Ss,Ssembabule13251575
1077Christ School,Bundibugyo13251151
1078Bright Col.,Nawanende132448169
1079St.Clement Nkoni SS13242389
1080Kirewa SS132330136
1081Morulem Girls' SS13232278
1082New Hope HS,Musita132321130
1083St.Theresa SS,Buloba13231782
1084Emirates SS,Kamuli13231684
1085Kings HS132155148
1086Caring Heart SS13211873
1087St.Gertrude's Voc. Girls,Kisoro13203075
1088Highfield HS Of East Africa13202581
1089Buwagga SS,Kasangati13191357
1090Kyabuuza Muslim SS13191353
1091A Change For Children Voc. Ss13181247
1092Bukakata Seed SS13172685
1093Ssingo SS1317743
1094Good Choice SS,Kagala13161353
1095Jakayz SS,Kabowa13161369
1096Everlight Col.,Kalungu Bbunga1316843
1097Nabitalo SS13152687
1098Muwanguzi HS,Kampala13152078
1099Majorine Col.,Mulawa13151878
1100Bbaale SS1315954
1101Vision HS13141985
1102Isingiro Town HS13141661
1103St.Kana SS,Katooma,Kigoma1312227
1104Otino-Waa Comp. SS1311534
1105St.Elizabeth Girls' SS1311125
1106Kanyum Comp. SS126570232
1107Bukedea SS126388322
1108Kitala SS,Kisubi124958208
1109Merryland HS,Katabi124930111
1110Lakeside SS,Masese124461200
1111Rhino Camp HS,Wanyange-Arua124446183
1112Namutamba SS124347172
1113Bukooli Col.124237165
1114Isingiro SS124145140
1115Ibun Baz Girls' SS,Iganga124133123
1116St.Charles Lwanga Ss,Akashanda12413194
1117St.John Bosco Kamuli SS123869263
1118Riverside HS,Busitema123742229
1119Rwashamaire HS123733102
1120Gweri SS,Soroti123641186
1121Amka Classic School,Kla123633117
1122Kamwezi HS123624110
1123Butebo SS123542150
1124Nyakishojwa SS123538149
1125Nyabugando Baptist Voc. SS123533106
1126Pallisa SS123466259
1127Pagirinya SS123356200
1128Kyanukuzi SS,Masaka123339172
1129Ngando SS12331889
1130St.Francis Voc. Ss,Bitooma12331880
1131Kabale SS123246148
1132Mayuge Light SS123228108
1133Amuria HS123153145
1134May Christian Col.,Nkumba123131139
1135Ngogwe Baskerville SS123059203
1136Sekanyonyi SS123040199
1137M.M Col.,Wairaka12301062
1138Rwomuhoro SS,Ibanda122834110
1139Buddo SS Annex12281677
1140Answar Muslim HS12271477
1141Central Col. School,Nateete12263094
1142Naminyagwe Muslim SS12262389
1143St.Louis Girls SS,Kambuga1226646
1144City HS122430110
1145Laki HS,Bujaga122424100
1146Sironko Progressive SS122345169
1147Mbarara Allied School122323134
1148Alliance Academy,Kambuga122129102
1149Muhanga Progressive SS122124111
1150St.Luke Orthodox Ss,Lwemiyaga12201152
1151Living Hope Christian HS1220749
1152Murole HS Academy12192880
1153Bright Future Voc. Ss,Kawempe121832106
1154Kikajjo Sda HS12181647
1155Rock Foundation SS,Nsambya12181575
1156Queen Of Martyrs SS,Kigoma1218642
1157Winston Standard Ss,Kampala12172678
1158Busolwe Students Centre121724130
1159Comp. SS,Sserinya12171655
1160Sts.Peter &Amp; Paul Seminary,Arua1217738
1161Rwampara Voc. Ss12162264
1162Tender Talents Magnet School12162158
1163Kinyasano Girls' HS1216538
1164Kitengeesa Comp. Ss12151863
1165Mulago HS12151662
1166Kagadi People's SS12151355
1167Greenlight HS,Kampala12141760
1168Asili Girls' Voc. SS1214936
1169Eagle's Nest SS,Kampala12131250
1170Nazareth HS12131144
1171St.Francis SS,Nansana12131141
1172Kingdom HS12131037
1173Kifampa SS12121655
1174Getwise SS,Lugazi12121256
1175St.Michael SS,Amen1211635
1176St.Peter's Asante SS1210833
1177St.Lawrence HS Crown City129428
1178Najjeera HS1281967
1179Nsambya Hillside-Western Campus120012
1180Mbale HS115494498
1181Rwantsinga HS114831137
1182Halcyon HS,Serere Campus11462591
1183Priscilla Comp. School11422586
1184Kyezimbire SS114152180
1185Kween Modern HS113776223
1186Gayaza C/U SS,Nagabo113720104
1187Nakalama SS113553211
1188Lagwai Seed SS113335135
1189Rwamwanja SS113257207
1190St.Charles Lwanga Ss,Koboko11323190
1191Global Harvest SS113226148
1192St.Benedict Voc. Ss,Nyakatsiro11312298
1193St.Peter's SS,Kitura113026114
1194Naggulu Seed School112945181
1195Kabarole Adventist SS112938126
1196Sir Apollo Kaggwa Ss,Mukono11292498
1197Otuboi Comp. SS112859171
1198St.Mary's HS,Katale-Bunamwaya112824114
1199St.Paul's Kyempitsi HS11281981
1200Butawuka Magezi Ntake Ss,Mpigi112746200
1201St.Anne's Voc. SS112728109
1202Blessed Parents &Amp; Voc. SS11272492
1203Buhara SS11272399
1204Nyakayojo SS11272299
1205Kyenjojo SS112652186
1206Nyangilia SS112643131
1207Soma SS112639135
1208Divine SS, Gumpi112631120
1209Kidera SS112625161
1210St.John's SS,Kibaale11261660
1211Kabuwoko SS112526102
1212Agape SS,Busembatia112524100
1213St.Benedict SS,Kasambya11251966
1214St.Aloysius SS,Nabbingo112443107
1215Ndeeba SS,Kayunga112436154
1216St.Margaret Mary Muhorro Girls11242471
1217Okasha HS,Mbiko11242060
1218Pallisa HS112245152
1219Teso Intergrated SS,Ngora112239106
1220Mahungye SS11222595
1221Crested HS,Lukaya11221772
1222Good Samaritan HS,Kyamukuzi11221580
1223Ristaka HS,Busiika11221370
1224St.John The Baptist Ndibata Ss11221052
1225St.Joseph's Voc. HS112036129
1226Ssemu SS,Jjungwe11202475
1227Townside HS,Mbale111934131
1228Rweikiniro SS11192371
1229Revival Grammar SS,Matugga11191580
1230St.Paul Comp. SS,Katakwi11182061
1231Iganga Topcare SS11172397
1232Insula Christian HS11172264
1233Samson Mem. HS111722105
1234Victoria Col. SS11172168
1235Mugongo SS,Kyengera11171976
1236New HS,Bukiro11171866
1237Mt.St.Katherine SS,Bujuuko11171774
1238Kyeitembe Voc. Ss11171563
1239Highway SS,Kiganda11171477
1240Hibiscus HS11161655
1241Geneva SS,Hoima11161569
1242St.Anthony SS,Kyazanga11151871
1243St.Mary's SS,Nkozi11151873
1244Mustard Seed SS1115737
1245Midfield SS,Seeta11131346
1246Standard HS,Omungyenyi11131355
1247Kainamo SS1113854
1248Bukomansimbi SS11122063
1249Beatrice SS,Kyankwanzi1112636
1250St.Teresa Girls Col.,Calcutta1112635
1251West End Modern SS11111458
1252Hillside Ss,Kyanduli Kasese111113101
1253Royal Col.,Makindye1111537
1254Countryside SS11102076
1255Kibibi Central Col.11102075
1256Victor Hill SS,Kijabijjo11101046
1257Archbishop Sitensera Ss,Buwama1110932
1258Mukono Vine SS1192054
1259Ave Maria SS,Kabujogera119838
1260Toroma Peas HS104967163
1261Akalo SS104579210
1262Townside HS,Busembatia104453277
1263Nyakasenyi SS104341160
1264Kamengo SS104339159
1265Kibibi Muslim SS104236176
1266Kakira HS104143186
1267St.Thomas Comp. Col.,Mbale104143166
1268Logiri Girls SS103930112
1269Jinja Modern SS103740185
1270Rapha Girls' SS103648120
1271Masuliita SS103545163
1272Rwenzori HS103451127
1273Buswale SS103343182
1274J. Rainer Modern SS103251212
1275Mukono Parents HS103236112
1276Nakaloke SS103154275
1277St.Joseph's SS,Vvumba103134136
1278Lawrence HS,Kamwenge10313099
1279Rukoni SS103128114
1280Namulonge C/U SS103053180
1281Bubaare SS103042130
1282Kilembe SS103042131
1283St.Andrew Kaggwa Ss,Kabimbiri103038120
1284Kikagate Seed SS,Isingiro103026134
1285St.Thomas Aquinas Ss,Akanyo10301867
1286Muntu Seed SS102938126
1287Adilang SS1029042
1288Nakasoga SS102847163
1289Mayanga Progressive SS102846150
1290Kisoro Hall102837152
1291Bp.Robert Gay Nyanja Ss,Kabale10282781
1292Hands Of Love Christian H/S,Kiteezi10281679
1293Kyangwali SS,Hoima102734144
1294St.Jude Voc. SS,Bushenyi10272169
1295Mubende Hall102633125
1296Kanambatiko SS102627163
1297Samson K. Kamya Mem. SS102622103
1298Kamwenge Voc. SS10252878
1299Bukere SS102424152
1300Mother Kevin Comp. SS10242167
1301James Ochola Mem. SS102349171
1302Kyere SS102332135
1303Mbale Hall102319134
1304Emma HS,Kikaaya10231556
1305Kabwohe SS10231570
1306Bubiita Seed SS10211977
1307Ngarama SS10211667
1308Bp.Nankyama Mem. Col.,Degeya10211568
1309St.Matia Mulumba Birembo Seed Ss10211247
1310Bulamu SS,Nansana10202289
1311Nile Progressive SS,Gulu10202165
1312Wakyato Seed SS10201653
1313St.John's Wakiso SS1020947
1314Iki-Iki SS101929240
1315Seed Of Faith HS,Bulanga10191567
1316St.Thereza Voc. SS,Mahyoro10191357
1317Crater HS,Kijongo1019844
1318Bishop Robert Voc. Ss,Rwamagaya10182685
1319Bukulula SS10181552
1320St.Mugagga SS,Kiganda10172578
1321Buyanja Grammar School10172375
1322Bugeywa SS101721100
1323Jjungo SS10172193
1324Nakifuma Modern SS10171057
1325Lacor Seminary1017333
1326Kasangati HS10152577
1327Kuruhe HS10152169
1328St.Michael SS,Wera10152057
1329Rwebisengo SS10151675
1330Holy Cross SS,Wobulenzi10151145
1331Mpungwe Seed SS101431131
1332Rise And Shine HS,Ntinda10141353
1333Outspan SS,Kayunga10141151
1334Royal SS,Budaka1014734
1335Nabukalu SS,Bugiri10132283
1336A Chance For Children,Bongole1013942
1337Golden School,Kampala1013849
1338St.Paul's Voc. ,Kagarama10121764
1339St.Jude Burora SS,Kibaale10121653
1340Luwube Muslim SS1011865
1341Nkobazambogo SS1010944
1342Pal And Lisa SS,Kampala1091540
1343Sedes Sapientiae Voc.,Kakoni109423
1344Kiyoora HS,Ntungamo1071439
1345Kassanda HS,Kalagala107627
1346Legacy SS,Kiwawu102012
1347Katende Prog. Voc. Ss100010
1348Akalo Comp. SS95955145
1349Lumino HS95069275
1350St.Mark's SS,Naminya95058200
1351Toro Peas HS,Fort Portal94863154
1352Bata SS94841166
1353Bulucheke SS94658248
1354Bukonte Seed SS93943185
1355Iki-Iki HS93854205
1356King Of Kings SS,Iganga93841158
1357Nkoowe HS93738127
1358Light Sec. And Voc. School,Bulenga93726131
1359Sironko HS93662283
1360Bishop Angello Tarantino Mem. Ss93655164
1361Kasenge Green Hill SS93643131
1362Jordan Pride SS,Nyangahya93529101
1363Nampunge Community HS93439128
1364Ruhinda SS93439109
1365Nakivale SS93161300
1366Eden HS93133106
1367Nabongo SS93044168
1368Ikumbya Seed SSS93034127
1369Namasere HS,Bugiri93034138
1370Nakasero SS9302093
1371Masese Seed SS92943158
1372St.Francis HS,Namagoma9292897
1373Kanoni SS92923109
1374Buhaguzi Model HS92834135
1375Giants SS,Bukinda9282581
1376St.Clever HS9272897
1377Starlight SS9263390
1378Malera Kabarwa Seed SS92632135
1379Rweibaare SS92631146
1380St.Joseph SS,Nakanyonyi92624107
1381Buyengo SS92530166
1382Trinity SS,Rwashamaire92530119
1383Aluka SS92529128
1384Atiri SS92422154
1385Arua SS92372276
1386Busede Seed SS92331186
1387Salam Muslim HS,Ndese9232568
1388Naggalama Islamic Institute9232275
1389Salvation Col.,Kajjansi9231867
1390Kakiri SS923959
1391Rwaramba SS92237107
1392St.Thomas Girls Ss,Kaberamaido9222575
1393Shiloh HS92124100
1394Mbale HS Annex92037200
1395Equator Col.,Lugazi9202382
1396St.Stephen Comp. Ss,Mbale9201869
1397Comboni SS,Burungira9201677
1398Fountain Of Hope HS9201556
1399Hoy's SS,Bukomansimbi9201549
1400Kamuli Col.91929130
1401Canon Njangali HS9191876
1402Ishongororo HS9183196
1403Kei Seed SS91829116
1404Ridha Islamic HS91826100
1405Oxford HS,Kyebando9182290
1406Public SS,Mabaale9181384
1407St.Thomas Aquinas Ss,Kabuyanda9181157
1408Merryhill Christian H/S,Nakasajja918837
1409Alito SS9172670
1410Excel HS9172375
1411Nankondo Bright SS9172373
1412St.Andrew's Matale SS9172057
1413Bushenyi HS9171451
1414Bukasa HS9171064
1415St.Andrew's SS,Naminage9162185
1416Ankole HS9162088
1417Kayabwe HS9161659
1418Star SS,Busega9152367
1419Fitra HS,Bulenga9151760
1420St.Paul SS,Rwempungu9151157
1421Lords Meade Voc. Col.,Njeru9141970
1422Bugongi Millennium SS9141654
1423Bishop's Girls School,Rushere9141235
1424Igara SS914530
1425Hillside SS,Kifampa9131876
1426Margaret SS,Kikaaya9131561
1427Cardinal Nsubuga Ss,Kitakyusa9121965
1428Paoullart Des Places,Nyamirama9121042
1429Eagles' Wings HS912735
1430Bugarama HS9111040
1431Aroma Mem. HS9101249
1432New Hope Christian Ss,Matugga9101143
1433St.Ambrozio SS,Kyengeza910729
1434Kakindo SS,Hoima992263
1435Willowvale HS991154
1436Ibanda HS99931
1437Nyakisa SS98525
1438Ample HS,Mutundwe97525
1439Rwampala Comp. SS961145
1440Namruth HS96015
1441Trinity Col.,Buwagi942152
1442Makulubita Seed SS941341
1443Premier Progressive SS898127357
1444Akoromit Ark Peas HS,Amuria85055165
1445Spartan HS84638100
1446Sheema HS8452493
1447Kongunga HS84484236
1448Luweero Noor Islamic SS84029119
1449Atapara SS83959182
1450Green Hill SS,Kyamulibwa83756185
1451Fisher Branch Kalagala HS8371982
1452Kobwin Seed SS,Ngora83553179
1453New Glory SS83432108
1454Bp.Sisto Mazzoldi SS,Lweza83348183
1455Kapeeka SS83336162
1456Kagunga Seed SS83249150
1457Kigumba SS83045195
1458Pag SS,Soroti83036123
1459Standard HS,Mityana83033112
1460Kitagwenda HS8302483
1461Olok Seed SS82835194
1462Kiburara Alpha &Amp; Omega SS8281869
1463Kanginima Seed School82730134
1464Kanjuki SS8272689
1465Immaculate Girls SS,Soroti8271060
1466Maaji Seed SS82637117
1467St.Edward's SS,Manafwa82629122
1468Wobulenzi HS82627111
1469Dede SS,Bugiri82625113
1470Kubusa SS8261576
1471Kateerero SS8261465
1472Universal Col.,Mubende82530110
1473Katwe Noor SS82527102
1474Pere Achte SS8252397
1475Nyakiyumbu SS82452176
1476Nyero Ark Peas HS82450122
1477St.Mary's Col.,Mayenze82433126
1478Karera Seed SS82432110
1479Bulamogi Col.,Gadumire82430175
1480Musese SS82328121
1481Ruyonza Riverside SS8232186
1482Pichs Bukwiri School8231248
1483Ojetenyang Seed School82242127
1484Busembatia SS82236159
1485Maracha Domestic Science Institute8223379
1486Keihangara Seed SS8223298
1487Bulenga Parents SS82224142
1488St.Daniel SS8221866
1489Sironko Parents SS8221347
1490St.Bruno Sserunkuma Ss,Masaka8212985
1491Nakaloke Islamic SS82127171
1492Kigumba Royal SS8212273
1493St.Peter's SS,Rweibugumya8211245
1494Majanji SS82045150
1495Lweru SS82038166
1496Bushenyi Progressive HS8202192
1497Kazo Central HS8201758
1498Bwanga HS81928100
1499Erussi SS81928113
1500Kiyuya Seed SS81927133
1501St.Antonio Orthodox Ss,Monde8191869
1502Mukitale Development Foundation Ss8191780
1503Rubingo Modern SS8191368
1504Bulopa SS81826147
1505Bugerere HS,Busaana8182587
1506Kibibi Parents SS81819128
1507Kahengye Parents SS8181761
1508Mandela Comp. HS8181351
1509Kitatya SS81743143
1510Kifuyo SS81740175
1511Buyanja SS81653150
1512Namwiwa SS8162695
1513Oakwood HS8162160
1514Ntungu SS8161648
1515St.Paul's SS,Lweza8161683
1516St.Theresa Girls'voc. SS8161543
1517Pal And Lisa Col.,Pallisa8161457
1518St.Peter's SS,Iguluibi816741
1519St.Mary's HS,Kasese8152694
1520Lusiba Progressive SS8151854
1521Bright Way SS,Kasanda8151140
1522Mayuge Hill SS8141965
1523The Mijja Col.,Bulamu8141443
1524St.Ann Voc. Ss,Busowa8141153
1525Kikatsi Seed SS8141044
1526Kapchorwa Muslim HS8132486
1527New Hope SS,Nantabulirwa8131651
1528Buganda Col.,Wakiso8131355
1529St.Joseph's SS,Mutukula8131037
1530Moons Voc. SS813936
1531Fr.Kanyonza Mem. Sch.,Hima813327
1532Trinity HS,Kamwenge812930
1533Memoland Col.,Mukono812334
1534Shammah HS,Mityana812020
1535St.John Baptist Mem. Ss,Kahoko8111651
1536St.Mary's HS,Migadde8111657
1537Daar-Ssalaam SS8101440
1538London HS,Kabowa891779
1539Progressive SS,Buloba891155
1540Amuru HS89522
1541Timbitwire Girls' SS88529
1542Victory SS,Kasanda87830
1543Fountain Of Hope SS,Kagadi861046
1544Suubi SS,Lubanda851633
1545Taibah International School84317
1546Bp.Ilukor Girls SS76177218
1547Mutanywana SS75060166
1548St.James Kagulu SS,Buyende74945160
1549Amach Complex SS74861179
1550Otravu SS74855141
1551Lugazi Progressive Col.74436150
1552Kigandaalo Ss,Mayuge74394324
1553Bunya SS742123499
1554Koboko Public SS74051165
1555Pope Paul Vi SS,Anaka73636122
1556Nalweyo SS73541159
1557Sir Tito Winyi SS73540150
1558Nyakagyeme SS73531121
1559Achol Pii Army SS,Pader73437133
1560Ogur SS73345130
1561Newton SS,Mukura73237117
1562Kolir Comp. SS73132141
1563Odravu SS7303494
1564Good Shepherd HS,Kameke73027110
1565Apala SS72947136
1566Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Institute72943149
1567Wera Seed SS7293097
1568Africana SS72858152
1569St.Paul SS,Nasuti72851210
1570St.Mathias Nyakishenyi Voc. 7282382
1571Pakwach SS72737154
1572Peas Aspire HS,Kashangura72732100
1573Bukanga SS7272795
1574Kyotera Central SS72725102
1575Kigarama SS7272279
1576Malongo Baptist HS7271973
1577Lincon HS,Kabembe7271864
1578Hawa SS,Kampala7261774
1579Malongo SS72531184
1580St.Stephen SS,Katakwi7252879
1581St.Mary's Voc. SS,Kavumba7251671
1582Don Bosco SS,Atede725844
1583Green Valley HS7242580
1584St.Lawrence Col. Paris-Palais7241551
1585Romasa Girls Col.,Mukono724440
1586Yivu SS72338117
1587Apopong Seed SS72337160
1588Bushika SS72329132
1589Queen's SS72322100
1590St.Peter's SS,Namwendwa72319104
1591Kinoni Girls' SS7231564
1592Great Lakes HS,Kanungu7231250
1593St.John Paul Ii Ss,Nakuwadde7231259
1594Bwikya SS72241231
1595Kamod SS72237128
1596Ndagwe SS72237140
1597St.John's HS,Kauga72229101
1598Rugyeyo SS7222383
1599Kyeibanga HS7222077
1600Masaba SS72135116
1601Global HS72127100
1602St.John Voc. SS,Kishariro7212580
1603St.Kalooli Lwanga Ss,Mulajje72124102
1604Kings SS,Mbarara7212390
1605Kiira View SS,Buwenge7212190
1606Katine SS7212078
1607Butembe SS7211990
1608Namanve HS7211160
1609Kiribaki SS72035133
1610Kidiki SS,Namwendwa7203074
1611Nyamitanga SS7202790
1612Koboko Parents SS72023103
1613Nanziga Parents' SS7201180
1614Koro SS,Gulu7192784
1615Nakabaale HS71927133
1616Comp. HS,Mubende71926112
1617Cardinal Nsubuga SS,Nyenga7192475
1618St.Edward's Col.,Galamba7191449
1619Eden SS,Kiyindi7191358
1620Campus HS,Kasubi7191264
1621Kacheri SS719738
1622Ruhanga Adventist SS71833116
1623Nyamarebe Seed SS7182590
1624Bukalango SS7182375
1625St.James SS,Dzaipi7182267
1626Wisdom HS,Rwentobo7182180
1627Kigarama Peas HS7181660
1628St.Mary's SS,Butebo718937
1629Divine Col.,Wakiso7172374
1630St.Peter's SS,Amusala7171468
1631Kisoko HS7171362
1632Kirugu SS7162792
1633Cityside Col.,Makerere7162398
1634Nyaravur SS,Nebbi7161671
1635Collins SS,Kalonga7161340
1636Nyanga Community SS7161346
1637Entebbe Girls' SS7161042
1638Jeressar HS Annex7152881
1639Kumi Seed SS7152785
1640Heroes Voc. SS7151455
1641Barnack HS7151252
1642Bujuuko HS715938
1643Eeman Mem. HS,Kabowa715741
1644Kisaana Moslem SS71431101
1645Mityana Hall7142485
1646Bright Future HS,Kihihi7141759
1647Nam HS,Pakwach71417100
1648Mirembe SS714530
1649New Hope Academy,Luwero714531
1650St.Joseph's Kigando SS71330112
1651Budaka Universal Col.7132670
1652St.Peter's Kibuzi SS7132466
1653Maria Thereza Ledochowska Col.7132050
1654Awara Col.,Etori7131970
1655Najja Education Centre SS7131364
1656Butoolo SS7131251
1657St.Micheal SS,Nyankoma7131236
1658Alliance Standard SS,Mengo713439
1659Model HS,Kampala7123086
1660Shanamu Bombo HS71222120
1661Ebenezer HS,Kyakitanga7121749
1662Kihihi Community SS7121657
1663Global Muslim HS,Naggalama712935
1664Omot Seed SS712948
1665Michelangelo Voc. Ss,Kagongi712331
1666Mityana Col.,Kikumbi7111241
1667Katera Trust SS7111147
1668King's Col.,Bujuuko7102676
1669Three Angels HS,Bundibugyo7102075
1670Hereigns SS,Malaba7101961
1671Blessed Hope SS,Nakaseke7101242
1672Aisha Girls HS,Mbarara710633
1673Nadiket Seminary,Moroto710017
1674St.Patricia Girlsâ€™ Voc. Ss,Muhito781442
1675Hornby HS781336
1676Christ The King Girls Ss,Matuga78725
1677Rafiki SS78319
1678Eximius HS,Rubindi78016
1679Ahmadiyya Muslim HS771867
1680Katatumba Academy77319
1681St.Konrad Integrated Voc. 761241
1682St.Lwanga Voc. &Amp; Ss,Malongwe76630
1683St.Mark HS,Kayunga76225
1684Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga SS751845
1685St.Michael's SS,Kahunge751755
1686Pride Africa SS74625
1687Kimbilio HS74317
1688Namulondo HS74114
1689Christ's City SS,Mmanze74011
1690Wiggins SS65676262
1691Sunrise HS,Serere64245148
1692Kalangaalo SS64148170
1693Buwenge Col.63440150
1694Kasambya Parents School63430188
1695Malongo Ark Peas HS63429114
1696Nalango SS63338134
1697Kabushaho Seed SS63239142
1698Irundu Central Academy,Budiope63231143
1699Lwanda HS63052200
1700Masyoro Voc. SS6302681
1701Nakirungu SS63016103
1702B.L.K. Muwonge SS,Ntunda6292894
1703St.Anthony Seed Ss,Kyankanda6292679
1704Bukonde SS62855179
1705Mende Kalema Mem. SS62832114
1706Valley View SS62764297
1707Kagongo SS6272197
1708St.Paul's SS,Mbulamuti62646165
1709Trinity Col.,Gulu62643144
1710St.Victor's SS,Kitaasa62635199
1711Kafunjo SS6262475
1712Uganda Martyrs' Buyoga SS62619114
1713Buzaya SS62536186
1714Labira Girls SS62536114
1715Kampala City School,Nansana62532124
1716Patongo Seed SS6252177
1717St.Josephine Bakhita Voc. Ss6251760
1718Central Col.,Bugiri62432170
1719Victoria SS,Ssi-Bukunja62428112
1720Mmanze SS6242496
1721Asuret Seed SS6242399
1722Pope John Paul Ii Mem. Col.6241976
1723St.John's SS,Ikumba6241974
1724Kololo Public SS,Arua6241868
1725Alliance Integrated Ss,Bweyale62347145
1726Kitgum Comp.Col. Pager Campus62332115
1727Lokung SS6232674
1728Berbra Hill SS,Busiika6221376
1729Royal SS,Buwenge62211116
1730Mwengura SS6213799
1731Ofua Community SS62137197
1732Bugobero HS62130124
1733Uganda Martyrs' Col.,Ssonde6213066
1734St.William's SS,Rwengiri6212381
1735Buhanika Seed School62035137
1736The Olive Branch H/S,Alebtong62029109
1737Charity Col.,Paidha62027128
1738Tororo Town Col.6202088
1739Kagadi Academy SS6201754
1740St.Andrews SS,Busesa6201768
1741Buhehe SS6201695
1742Butaleja Modern HS620955
1743Ntenjeru Parents' HS6192361
1744St.Adrian's Kasozi Ss,Kyotera6191989
1745Amuca Sda SS6191876
1746Buwakoro Christian SS6182881
1747New Horizon Secondary Voc. 6182492
1748Crane HS,Kashenyi6182370
1749Lira Palwo SS6182270
1750St.Charles Lwanga Lwangiri Ss6181658
1751Uganda Martyrs' SS,Kikoma6181556
1752Harding Christian Academy6181350
17533r's SS,Lugazi61736139
1754Topstar SS6173480
1755Galilaya Seed SS6172494
1756Jinja SS Annex61724113
1757Sula HS61723101
1758Shammah HS,Luwero6172178
1759St.Teresa HS,Omoro6172159
1760St.Joseph Naama Modern SS6171870
1761Blessed Seed SS,Nakaseke6171583
1762Great Land SS6171247
1763Pere Grandmaison Mem. SS617734
1764St.John Baptist SS,Ruhoko617732
1765Kyeibare Girls SS617533
1766Migyera Uweso SS61640142
1767St.Mary's SS,Kapisa61627180
1768Trinity HS,Lugoba6162165
1769Mityana Trinity Col.6161551
1770Daystar SS,Koboko61551153
1771Heritage Voc SS,Mbarara6153286
1772Fairway HS,Kazo6152896
1773St.Peter's SS,Kigumba6152565
1774Bwesumbu Peas HS61524100
1775Alliance Victory SS,Bugiri61523111
1776Butemba Col.6152390
1777Kinoni Community HS6151964
1778St.Agnes Voc. Ss,Nattyole6151955
1779Bwala SS,Masaka6151771
1780Ntwetwe Citizen SS6151454
1781Continental Whiteland Col.6151369
1782St.Francis Kigulu Girls SS615839
1783Akii Bua SS61433113
1784Upper Prison Inmates Ss,Luzira6142459
1785Kirinya HS6141972
1786Kabezi SS6141454
1787Katete Community SS6141343
1788Kinuuka Seed SS6141246
1789Mbarara Comp. SS6141245
1790St.Benedict Secondary Schol,Rutunguru6141140
1791Holy Family SS,Namayumba6141045
1792St.Peter's Busuubizi Ss,Mityana614940
1793Lotuke Seed SS,Abim6132058
1794Wairaka Modern SS6131675
1795Fatih Islamic SS6131578
1796Kabbo Seed SS6131469
1797Bwamiramira Community Ss,Bukonda6131255
1798Victory HS,Masindi6131263
1799St.Lawrence SS,Banda613837
1800Queen Of Peace HS,Muge613526
1801Bujuuko SS613438
1802Resilient HS,Mbale61232109
1803Nyabbani SS6121684
1804Kiwoko Citizens' HS612833
1805Brixton SS,Wattuba612629
1806St.Peter's Seminary,Madera612321
1807Mahyoro SS6113497
1808Rubongi SS61127113
1809St.Elizabeth River Side Ss,Yrya6112592
1810Humura SS6112189
1811St.Lawrence SS,Idudi6112177
1812Kitwe SS6112069
1813Nativity HS,Kibengo6111237
1814Kazinga SS,Kalule611627
1815The Science Foundation Col.611226
1816Lewa SS6102990
1817St.Daniel Comboni Vocation Ss6102050
1818Kadungulu SS,Serere6101559
1819Semuto SS6101351
1820St.Gyaviira HS,Mwera6101348
1821Nakitoma SS6101146
1822St.Joseph's Kinanira SS6101055
1823St.John Vianney SS,Abaita610938
1824Katunguru Seed SS610860
1825Liahona HS610633
1826St.Mary's SS,Katosi610426
1827Musanya SS610320
1828Sacred Heart Najja Ss,Buikwe691668
1829Ikoba Girls' SS691449
1830St.Theresa SS,Kkungu691174
1831St.George's Kibuzigye SS691033
1832St.Raphael Voc. Ss,Birinduma69940
1833Crane HS,Rubaare69828
1834Divine Mercy HS,Kyotera69632
1835Kikkandwa Community School69625
1836Kashwa SS681265
1837Kingdom HS,Gayaza681029
1838Rukore HS68930
1839Bulworth Integrated Voc SS68832
1840Lwamata SS68645
1841Herm SS,Kalagala68421
1842Oxford HS,Kawempe672248
1843St.Agnes Voc. Seconday School672150
1844Ngora Girls SS671743
1845Rockland SS671684
1846Usuk SS671639
1847Kiganda HS671252
1848Archbishop Orombi Comp. SS67621
1849Asone HS,Namayemba661735
1850Green Light Col.,Kitgum66948
1851Ellen White SS,Mubende651740
1852St.Daniel Comboni Col.651539
1853St.Paul Col.,Nakabaale651038
1854Seguku Hill Col.64317
1855Inomo SS,Aduku55562220
1856Nkoma SS Annex55096465
1857Okufura SS,Arua54267179
1858Katrini SS54248138
1859St.Jude SS Annex,Masaka54036101
1860Kapchorwa SS53789356
1861St.Joseph Buyaga SS53659261
1862Mukongoro HS53462226
1863Busiiro SS53354300
1864Lira SS53333103
1865Bujubi SS53243160
1866Lukole SS5312590
1867Bilal Islamic HS,Nakaloke53028120
1868Heritage Col. School,Kawempe53020103
1869Itula SS52996450
1870Mbirizi Seed SS52933140
1871Nyaruhanga HS52930119
1872Lukalu SS52866248
1873Alwa SS5282597
1874St.Andrew's SS,Rubanda52823106
1875St.Stephen SS,Budondo52754192
1876St.Mary's Col.,Lacor52743153
1877Dr.Aporu Okol Mem. SS52742138
1878Nyakahita Muhirwa Voc. SS5262670
1879Agwata SS52539116
1880Mbulire SS5253090
1881Royal HS,Kibiito5252370
1882Prosper HS5251765
1883Bumbo SS52448188
1884Padrombu SS52441134
1885Basajjabalaba SS5243388
1886Paicho SS,Gulu5242999
1887St.Paul's Kazindiro Voc. Ss5242884
1888Mwizi SS52425100
1889St.Joseph Mary's Ss,Mbiriizi5241066
1890Muriisa SS52338105
1891Kibaale HS,Busembatia52334250
1892St.Mugagga Voc. Ss,Kakindu52334117
1893Bukomero SS52332112
1894J.J Voc. SS5232789
1895Rwentojo SS5232286
1896Village Of Hope SS,Kibanda5231043
1897King Of Kings SS52268220
1898Gamatui Girls' School52241100
1899Bweyale Public SS52238128
1900Leo Atubo SS,Lira52234125
1901Ngora Seed SS,Odwarat5222882
1902Namutumba Seed SS52224129
1903Canaan SS,Kadengele5221464
1904Busede Col.,Bugaya52151219
1905Otumbari SS52145147
1906Koch Goma SS52133109
1907Keyo SS5212893
1908Elgon Emirates SS5212296
1909Day Star Christian Based Ss5211790
1910Mapeera SS,Kalungu5211271
1911Mary's Mount SS5211150
1912Kalaki SS52057165
1913Itanda SS52045187
1914Kiziranfumbi SS52033109
1915Kimaluli HS52029113
1916Nyankwanzi HS52023141
1917St.Kizito Banda SS,Mityana5202273
1918St.Theresa SS5202258
1919Nakwaya SS51931144
1920Kasanje HS51923110
1921Frima HS,Kanyanya5192165
1922Kakungulu HS,Bombo5192066
1923Hamurwa HS5191356
1924Kasule HS5191344
1925Katikamu South HS5191050
1926Ssembabule SS51824126
1927Gloryland Christian Col.51823109
1928Toroma SS5182365
1929St.Clare Girls' HS,Pallisa5182061
1930St.Martin SS,Narozari5182074
1931St.Joseph's SS,Kasambya5181872
1932St.Peter's SS,Katekwan5181761
1933Bright Trust SS,Kyengera5181577
1934Sure Prospects SS5172284
1935St.Daniel Comboni Ss,Matany5172159
1936Standard SS,Bweyogerere5171578
1937Cardinal E.Wamala Voc. Ss,Bulo5171377
1938St.Josephat SS,Kabaga5171359
1939St.Paul's HS,Rushooka5171354
1940Wattuba Unity HS5171251
1941Nakaseke SS5171151
1942Haven HS5171054
1943Gulu Col.51629123
1944Queen's Way Col.,Lugazi5162869
1945Bishop Ruhindi Kebisoni HS5162277
1946Palabek Ogili SS5162258
1947Kaliro Voc. SS5162092
1948Trinity SS,Bwengure5161858
1949Amolatar SS5161792
1950Hermitage Community SS5161543
1951Rwenshande SS5161558
1952Katurika SS5153178
1953Mpeefu Seed SS,Kagadi5152889
1954Kasengejje SS51524139
1955Kalongo Seed Ss,Nakasongola5151990
1956Nambyeso Agro SS5151975
1957St.Francis SS,Kankobe5151848
1958Bigodi SS,Kamwenge5151472
1959Kijomoro SS5151467
1960Agape Christian HS,Wobulenzi5151266
1961New Hope HS,Kasenge5151257
1962Ngezi King David HS5151057
1963Tropical Col.,Tororo515730
1964Nakabugu Muslim SS51426174
1965Anaka SS,Bweyale51424103
1966Kashari SS51421100
1967Africa With Love HS5141548
1968Kawuku SS5141478
1969Rhomu Care Col.,Namilyango5141468
1970Martin Luther King Col.5141239
1971St.Zoe Secondary &Amp; Voc. 514831
1972Ococia Girls SS5132769
1973Buremba SS51325122
1974Kaloke Christian HS,Luweero5132458
1975Kakungube SS5131984
1976Biiso War Mem. SS5131788
1977Busuulwa Mem. SS,Nabinene5131646
1978St.Francis Col.,Buloba5131455
1979St.Gonzaga SS,Bushenyi513731
1980Trinity Col.,Otuboi51233111
1981Busibo Senior SS5122469
1982Pearl HS,Rubindi5122472
1983Rubirizi SS5122285
1984Victors HS,Kirugu5121779
1985Kasokwe Community HS5121346
1986Namungoona Progressive SS5121349
1987St.Joseph's SS,Villa-Maria5121331
1988Bananywa Seed SS5121044
1989Mukono Excel HS5112049
1990Nyakigumba Parents SS5111989
1991Kemishego SS5111758
1992Ndeija Peas HS5111442
1993St.Mary's SS,Muzizi5111248
1994Bright Light Col.,Lira5111139
1995Midland Parents SS5111139
1996Yana Community HS,Butefula5111149
1997Our Lady Of Guadalupe School,Butambala5111043
1998St.Joseph's Voc. SS5111043
1999Bukandula SS511786
2000St.Augustine Voc. Ss,Bushenyi511536
2001St.Peter's HS,Busabala511429
2002Central Col.,Kawempe5102171
2003Buyamba SS5101976
2004Mayira HS5101840
2005Katooke Modern SS5101575
2006Rackoko Comp. SS5101544
2007St.Anthony Mabanga SS5101545
2008Brightway Hill School,Bukesa5101460
2009Mugezi SS,Kisubi5101446
2010Nyakitoko SS5101254
2011St.Levis SS,Nanywa-Bombo5101249
2012Mbarara Modern SS5101144
2013Menya Ziraba Muzaale SS5101050
2014Bufumbira Adventist SS510628
2015Rwesasi SS510625
2016Bugangari SS5933109
2017Mamba SS592587
2018St.Peter's Voc. Ss,Bwizibwera592342
2019Pride Academy,Kampala592274
2020Angel HS,Lweza592164
2021Alliance HS,Kasese591877
2022Nyai SS591754
2023Card. Nsubuga Mem. Ss,Kisinga5915109
2024St.Stephen's Col.,Pallisa591549
2025St.Catherine SS,Kicucura591260
2026Petete Col. School,Pallisa591052
2027Sos Hermann Gmeiner SS59626
2028Strive SS,Hoima581954
2029Manafa HS,Bubulo581453
2030Katosi Winners SS58727
2031Immaculate Heart Of Mary Ss58532
2032Kakindu Parents Voc. And Ss58529
2033Mirembe SS,Bunaddu58550
2034High Standard SS,Kateera573098
2035City Hill Christian School,Fort Portal571992
2036Kansanga SS571467
2037Khadija Girls Islamic SS57725
2038Joy SS,Mbale561268
2039Busaale SS56930
2040St.Paul C/U Kasoolo SS56934
2041Kabungo SS551559
2042Bishop Angelo Negri Girls' Ss551026
2043Bishop Balya Girls School55930
2044St.Francis Of Assisi H/S,Rwenjaza55317
2045Homeland Col.,Kyotera54622
2046St.Lawrence HS,Nalugala54424
2047Iqra SS,Walukuba53426
2048Uganda Martyrs SS,Kakiri5319
2049Ubayyi Islamic SS,Kajjansi52517
2050Stella Maris Girls Ss,Ibanda51623
2051Bwizi Seed School43944150
2052Hillside SS,Kamuli43241100
2053Kitayunjwa Seed SS43227150
2054Hillside SS,Aiivu4322686
2055Namugongo Seed SS,Kaliro43150191
2056Central View HS,Mukono42841175
2057Amach Modern SS42759181
2058Samling Kichwamba Peas HS42743143
2059Okapel HS42741149
2060Soroti SS Annex42664252
2061Amugu SS42646131
2062St.Gonzaga SS,Kagoma42646150
2063Standard HS,Lira42641130
2064St.Anne's SS,Kihani4262268
2065Pabo SS42534104
2066Uni-Link HS,Mbale42441290
2067Kworo HS4242787
2068Budaka SS42344123
2069Muterere SS42336164
2070Paidha SS42332133
2071Magogo SS42331147
2072Ivukula SS42329161
2073Graceland Girls' SS,Gulu4232661
2074Aripea SS4232494
2075St.Maurice SS,Lwaggulwe4231991
2076Kkan HS,Namasuba4231568
2077Little Rock HS,Mayuge42242120
2078Uphill Col.,Mbuya42237150
2079Atanga SS4223685
2080Nakigo SS42235286
2081Hapuuyo Seed SS42232106
2082Premier HS,Kanoni4223094
2083Kabwangasi SS42225216
2084Lyama Seed SS42136150
2085Excel Millenium HS,Kampala4212874
2086Katale Kammese Modern SS4203082
2087Kasambira HS42029127
2088The Equatorial Col. Busolwe42022112
2089Akwang SS4192878
2090Nyahuka Parents SS41927168
2091City HS,Mbarara4192273
2092Royal Col.,Kamuli4191770
2093Orungo HS41847118
2094Ruyonza Seed SS4182781
2095Alere Refugee SS,Adjumani4182596
2096Nkinga SS4182264
2097St.Charles Lwanga SS41816103
2098St.Charles SS,Ntungamo4181476
2099Budongo SS41735100
2100Nawanyingi Seed SS41729124
2101St.Thomas More SS,Kitana4171998
2102Kitgum Alliance Col.4171878
2103Ankole SS4171349
2104St.William SS,Kiziba417542
2105St.Luke Widi SS41650176
2106Amanang SS41629200
2107Kisaalizi SS4162899
2108St.Edward School,Nyarukoma4162770
2109St.Charles Lwanga HS,Lubya4162668
2110Pakadha Seed SS4162293
2111Masaka Citizens SS4162160
2112Mitala Maria Progressive Ss4161965
2113Arova Global HS,Myene4161858
2114Kaluba HS41618102
2115Hana International School Uganda4161753
2116Rugarama SS4161761
2117Luweero Mixed SS4161050
2118Tubur SS41528114
2119Labori HS4152355
2120Kityerera Ark Peas HS4152070
2121Bukerere Col. School4151759
2122Divine SS,Buyaga4151775
2123Kyagambiddwa SS4151676
2124Upland SS,Kyenjogyera4151244
2125St.Peter's SS,Rwanzu415839
2126Amwa Comp. SS4142375
2127Kiryokya Progressive SS4142060
2128Bugalo Col.,Bwirya Butaleja41419132
2129Iganga Dynamic SS4141960
2130St.Paul Citizens' HS4141574
2131Kaaro HS4141463
2132Mutolere SS4141268
2133Nakaswa SS4141244
2134Iganga Vision Christian SS4141137
2135Kyanja HS,Mpigi4141153
2136Mpigi Central SS4141167
2137Lolachat Seed SS4141041
2138St.James SS,Katente414827
2139Kirimya HS,Masaka414422
2140Kidongole Seed SS41335154
2141Yumbe SS4132594
2142Mubanda SS4132476
2143Nawanyago Col.4131958
2144Bishop Tarantino Col.,Lira4131748
2145St.Francis Biiso SS4131767
2146St.Peter Claver SS,Muyembe4131760
2147Divine SS,Bujuuko4131694
2148King Faisal Bbuye Islamic Ss4131466
2149St.Francis Namabaale Voc. Ss413744
2150Wabwala SS41230113
2151Apeulai Peas HS4122462
2152Masindi Port SS4122082
2153Milestone Star HS,Bulambuli4122053
2154Bright HS,Busega4121886
2155Paya SS4121642
2156Mwongyera SS,Rubirizi4121545
2157Bethel HS4121459
2158Namasagali Col.4121464
2159Mount Masaba HS,Mbale4121357
2160Mpigi Modern SS4121342
2161Kashongi HS4121258
2162St.Paul HS,Bihanga4121033
2163Lwebitakuli Bright SS412928
2164Wabinyonyi Seed SS412850
2165Kashozi SS4112682
2166Lunyo Hill SS41123104
2167Rahmah Muslim HS,Makindye4112285
2168St.Charles Lwanga Ss,Kiryandongo4112058
2169Mawogola HS,Bukulula4111577
2170Kitgum HS4111447
2171Rwanyangwe HS4111258
2172Parombo SS4111055
2173St.Bonny HS,Kyenshama4111029
2174St.Elizabeth SS,Ggulama411932
2175Maryland HS,Masajja411836
2176Ngarama Girls SS411527
2177King's Way SS,Igayaza411419
2178Sure Public SS,Kasubi411430
2179Kigata HS4102582
2180Mt.Wati SS,Arua4102387
2181Kisaasi Muslim SS4102060
2182Kibona Voc. Ss,Bushenyi4101946
2183St.John's Apollo SS,Nazigo4101860
2184Kaggulwe SS4101679
2185Yomako SS,Sironko4101632
2186Bulangira SS4101374
2187New Kabale Busega HS4101338
2188Kigezi Col.,Butobere4101134
2189Kabwoya SS410843
2190Nyairongo Seed SS493087
2191Kimuli SS,Kyotera492268
2192Makerere Modern SS492053
2193Lake Mburo SS491946
2194Munyonyo HS491858
2195Naama SS491866
2196Talents SS,Mityana491756
2197Ndejje Islamic SS491658
2198Peas Frontiers HS,Isingiro491544
2199St.Kizito Voc. SS,Katuti491450
2200Creamland HS,Kabale491359
2201Citizens International Col.,Tirinyi491259
2202Kapeke Seed School491258
2203Valley View SS,Bulanga491237
2204Hilltop SS,Sheema491137
2205Ssugu Seed SS491039
2206St.Mary's SS,Mutungo482681
2207Ojie Mem. SS482267
2208Kashenyi Voc. SS481957
2209Blasio Kkonde Mem. SS481859
2210St.Benedict HS,Tororo481862
2211Kikomeko SS,Kituntu481451
2212Kinyara HS481460
2213Destiny Comp. SS481346
2214Tarbuk SS481237
2215Wanale View SS,Mbale4811128
2216Kashozi Victory HS481032
2217Archbishop Odongo James Ss,Kabwangasi48951
2218St.Cornelius SS,Kalagala472975
2219Buyaga Progressive HS,Kagadi471749
2220Ongongoja SS,Katakwi471434
2221St.Peter's SS,Kitongole471338
2222Kibuku SS4711115
2223Tawheed Academic Institute,Mayuge471159
2224Stella Matutina Ss,Katulikire471030
2225Hamms SS,Katale Bugema47855
2226Kantare SS47841
2227Mother Mary HS,Kagadi47819
2228Pajule Col. School47833
2229Lia Christian SS,Kasaka47424
2230Nyakabungo Girls SS47420
2231Rwamucucu Seed SS461843
2232Sigulu SS461453
2233Kyayi Seed SS461234
2234Bukigai Col.,Bududa461185
2235Lake Albert Sda SS461037
2236Blessed Hope HS,Bulamu46933
2237Inland HS46726
2238Bethany Girls Comp. Ss46622
2239Bulamba Advanced SS46629
2240Portland HS46521
2241Ngoma SS46214
2242Chwa Ii Mem. Col.451233
2243Green Hill SS,Masaka451139
2244Kambuga SS45858
2245Brain Trust Col.,Buwama45624
2246Highland SS,Kisaasi45318
2247Kabami SS442180
2248Buwagogo Seed SS441752
2249Kkome Seed SS44828
2250St.John's Voc. Ss,Rwentsinga44619
2251Iziru SS,Buyengo44420
2252Omega HS43822
2253Mbarara Main Prison Inmates' Ss42615
2254Royal Col.,Namugongo34143130
2255Atutur Seed SS33244148
2256Micu SS33042127
2257Owobusobozi B.I. Modern SS32844156
2258Kiryandongo HS3282885
2259Kworus SS,Kween32744173
2260Vurra SS32540111
2261Lukaya Seed SS32534108
2262Martyrs' Mixed SS,Kamuli32531100
2263Aria SS32440149
2264St.Joseph's SS,Kkonge3242371
2265Western Choice Ss,Kyabaranga3241755
2266Highland SS,Yumbe32372281
2267Bugembe Islamic Institute3232590
2268Namungo Seed SS3232075
2269Nyabiteete SS32241115
2270St.Kizito SS,Kibeedi32234146
2271Adjumani SS32233162
2272Kabira SS32221100
2273Mitandi SS3221560
2274Kawempe Standard School3221494
2275Mpumudde HS,Jinja32139146
2276Katakwi HS3212365
2277Kajjansi HS3212258
2278Highway Integrated SS32121128
2279Victory SS,Kampala32118100
2280Naboa SS32049200
2281Ariwa SS,Yumbe32047204
2282Atiira Seed SS32042127
2283Ayer Seed SS32035106
2284Bujubuli Voc. SS32034135
2285Bunyoro SS32033102
2286St.John Mary Muzeyi Bigada Ss32031112
2287Wanale SS3202780
2288Ngai SS3202490
2289Rachele Comp. Ss,Lira3202154
2290St.Anne's SS,Ntuusi3201160
2291Pajule SS3193376
2292Mpigi HS3192894
2293Bugema Comp. Ss,Mbale31925126
2294St.John Bosco Dokol0 SS3192581
2295Tanna Mem. HS3192072
2296Bishop Willigers Ss,Namunyunya3191456
2297Kwera SS319949
2298Banda SS,Bugiri31843183
2299Oriajin SS31834109
2300Kasaka SS31823111
2301St.Monica HS,Kabuwoko3182370
2302Mubuku Valley SS,Kasese3182296
2303Abu-Aisha Islamic SS3182160
2304Mungula SS3181895
2305Kakure Seed SS3181580
2306Panyagara SS3181563
2307Kakomo SS3181348
2308Katunga SS,Ntungamo3181038
2309Bwambara Modern Voc. SS318846
2310Westville HS31746229
2311St.Aloysius Col.,Nyapea3172860
2312Kaikolongo Seed SS31725105
2313Uganda Martyrs SS,Mugalike3172587
2314St.Noa SS,Mityana3172049
2315Munteme Fatima Col.,Hoima3171971
2316Bukedi Col.,Kachonga3171346
2317St.Leonard's SS,Maddu3171370
2318St.Albert SS,Kakindo31636125
2319Manibe Public SS,Ombaci3162671
2320Kamuda Parents SS31625113
2321Padibe Girls Comp. Ss3162377
2322Kacheera HS31620115
2323Keframa HS3161342
2324Nyakatonzi Seed SS31525100
2325Excel Col.,Pakwach3152378
2326St.Paul's Biharwe HS3152267
2327Sudais Muslim SS3151762
2328Khulafa Islamic SS3151542
2329St.Mathias SS,Magada31515112
2330Entebbe Central School3151347
2331Mutundwe Young Christian Ss3151348
2332Dzaipi SS31440126
2333Nyamiyaga SS31432121
2334Makhai Seed School31429118
2335Victory SS,Pallisa31425125
2336Aputi SS3142388
2337Kiyuni SS3142383
2338Rwenyaga SS3142376
2339Kigarama Talents HS3142290
2340Gayaza Islamic SS3142153
2341Karugutu SS31421109
2342Kiyombya Seed SS3142158
2343New King David Ss,Kasaayi Mukono3141751
2344Busiro Modern Academy3141671
2345Rutooma SS3141656
2346Archbishop Janan Luwum Mem. Col.3141553
2347Lalogi SS3141560
2348Brethren Mem. Sch.,Matugga3141465
2349Kigumba HS3141460
2350St.Mary's SS,Kyebando3141458
2351Nyendo Mixed SS314950
2352Standard Col.,Arua31333136
2353St.Kizito SS,Lorengedwat3132890
2354Arua Town SS31326100
2355Rusekere SS3132568
2356Destiny SS,Mparo,Hoima3132152
2357Moyo SS3132182
2358Busimbi HS,Mityana3131665
2359Nalubaale-Nankoma SS3131471
2360Mitala Maria Hill School,Buwama3131156
2361Kifamba Comp. SS3131044
2362Migamba SS3131045
2363Muzza Christian HS313939
2364Mulatsi SS31231157
2365St.Phillips SS,Lwangosia31231123
2366St.Mary's Simbya SS31229110
2367St.Stephen's HS,Kyotera31226100
2368Gwase Premier Col.,Bugaya3122176
2369Munkunyu SS3122092
2370Makuutu Seed SS3121763
2371St.Jane Frances SS,Kirimya3121657
2372Dufile Seed SS3121561
2373St.Lawrence Standard HS3121445
2374Rubona SS3121160
2375Extreme HS,Namayumba312836
2376Airfield HS,Kajjansi312642
2377Blessed Mother Theresa Col.312632
2378Bright Comp. SS312422
2379Kihanda SS3112370
2380Lwani Mem. Col.,Atiak3112371
2381Otwal SS3112067
2382Kitenga SS,Mubende3111971
2383Cranes HS,Bugiri3111875
2384Ofua Seed SS,Adjumani3111880
2385Ruteete SS3111767
2386Central Col.,Kawaala3111651
2387Kabula Muslim SS3111654
2388St.Benedicts SS,Kagongi3111342
2389Kihanga Public SS3111237
2390Abdulrahaman Bin Auf SS3111039
2391Padibe SS3111039
2392Mt.St.John's Col.,Kagoma311930
2393Platinum HS,Magamaga311945
2394Williams HS,Wamala311836
2395Victorian HS,Entebbe311436
2396Kasasira Seed SS31027116
2397Christ The King SS3101856
2398St.Kizito SS,Kasanje3101639
2399Mujuni Foundation HS,Kyabugimbi3101544
2400Bugarama SS3101433
2401Our Lady Fatima SS3101334
2402Rutoto SS3101233
2403Atk HS,Nawansega3101136
2404Butoloogo Seed SS3101151
2405Kaswa HS3101049
2406St.Gerald Millenium HS3101041
2407Citizens' Standard HS,Kihihi310925
2408Kyenjojo Intergrated SS310536
2409Nelson Mandela SS,Masaka310227
2410Lodonga Seed SS392580
2411Jinja City SS392459
2412Dr.Oryang SS,Minakulu391859
2413Mabaale SS,Kagadi3918113
2414Ibaale SS391787
2415Amida Seed SS391563
2416Odokomit SS391536
2417Baston Col.,Bugiri391457
2418Ngwedo Seed SS,Buliisa391447
2419Tororo Parents Girls SS391447
2420Town View SS,Bugiri391449
2421Visionland SS,Nkokonjeru391240
2422Warr Girls' SS391243
2423Mawanda Hill Girls SS39950
2424Mitooma Voc. SS39933
2425Kkubo SS39842
2426St.Victor SS,Katara39832
2427Kabambiro SS39740
2428Kankoole Canaan HS39629
2429Kiyenje SS39623
2430Comp. SS,Bubogo39441
2431Kakanju Voc. 382278
2432Brain Trust HS,Kidera381759
2433Lingira Living Hope Ss,Jinja381748
2434Birere SS381649
2435Busolwe Town View SS381459
2436Lutembe Boarding School381443
2437Max Foundation SS,Achana381442
2438Howard Christian HS381348
2439Kibuye SS381346
2440Kabore HS381260
2441Ntale HS,Sheema381231
2442St.Augustine SS,Nakifuma381227
2443Lake Side SS,Mpeefu381133
2444Kamuronko SS38937
2445Kibibi Model SS38926
2446Micindo Mistelbach Millennium School38924
2447Sacred Heart HS,Wamirongo38822
2448Mariolett Model SS,Kamdini38723
2449Tunyi Girls' SS38730
2450Urdt Girls SS,Kitegwa38617
2451Highland SS,Nabweru38320
2452Oaks Of Righteousness HS,Bedmot38215
2453Progressive SS,Kasana371842
2454Kigorobya Seed SS371485
2455Pimbas SS371449
2456St.Peter's SS,Aliba371444
2457Masaka Town Col.371345
2458Kikandwa SS371254
2459Bussi Seed SS371147
2460Kasana Town Academy37926
2461Our Lady's Ss,Kitwekyambogo37927
2462Happyland SS,Kibalinga37729
2463Wanyange Progressive SS37735
2464Entebbe Lake View SS37640
2465St.Edward Kkingo SS,Masaka37618
2466St.Francis HS,Kanyogoga37523
2467Entebbe King's SS37426
2468St.Bakhita Girls' Ss,Kitgum37422
2469Baale SS362079
2470Kitgum Matidi Seed School361971
2471Anyavu SS361765
2472Mwumba Progressive SS361758
2473Pingire Township SS361654
2474St.Lawrence Muwanga SS361643
2475Kiyinda Islamic Institute361559
2476Ruborogota Seed SS361450
2477Naivasha HS,Kiwenda361032
2478Cambridge SS,Kyengera36925
2479Rhino Camp SS36960
2480St.Lucia HS,Fort Portal36932
2481Myanzi SS36838
2482Agung Community SS,Anaka36727
2483Bumayoka Seed School36750
2484Rugasa Mixed SS36618
2485St.Mary's Col.,Namugongo36621
2486Bukandula Col.,Gomba351453
2487Kitagobwa SS3513105
2488Imperial HS,Ssanga351040
2489Katalemwa SS351022
2490Kyengera Central Col.35729
2491Nyakinengo SS35517
2492Real Col.,Busunju35319
2493Namokora Voc. SS34921
2494St.Immaculate Education Centre34841
2495Hometek HS,Soroti34622
2496Kiteza SS,Lugazi34519
2497Patongo SS34420
2498Kuru SS332993
2499Buikwe HS331547
2500Kitagobwa HS331346
2501Creamland SS,Mbarara331233
2502Budaka Progressive HS33941
2503Kins SS33919
2504St.Maria Gorreti Ss,Rushoroza33939
2505Katebwa HS33735
2506Nalwanza SS,Bududa33419
2507Queens Comp. Col.,Kaliro33321
2508Tal Christian HS33212
2509Mukongoro Peas HS,Mukongoro23435112
2510Katerema SS23359210
2511Midigo SS23239136
2512Masindi Hall23179244
2513Hasahya SS22944206
2514King Of Kings Col.22938180
2515Mpigi SS22844160
2516Charity Col.,Gulu2282160
2517Bubulo SS22820135
2518Everest Girls SS22742122
2519Namutumba Central HS22734139
2520Alemere Comp. SS22639112
2521Kaboyo SS2261986
2522Mbarara City SS22530116
2523Holy Angels HS,Madera2252359
2524Buwenge Town Council Seed Ss22516141
2525Lira Hall22435145
2526Abok Seed SS2242281
2527Everest HS,Serere2242265
2528St.Teresa Of Calcutta Ss,Omoro224634
2529Dokolo Progressive SS22342130
2530Nakinyuguzi HS2233285
2531Ryeru Seed SS2231663
2532Nipata SS22250207
2533Mutumba Seed SS22234117
2534Aloet Parents SS2222460
2535St.Augustine SS,Kuluva22151150
2536Aloi SS22140103
2537Bihanga Community School2202281
2538Nakapelimoru Army Boarding Ss2202069
2539Nyero Rock HS21926125
2540Paacwa Modern SS2192662
2541Ogor Seed SS2192173
2542Nandere SS,Kibuku2191782
2543Awelo SS2191384
2544Makerere Day &Amp; Evening Adult School21837205
2545St.Adolf Tibeyalirwa Ss,Muhorro21835126
2546Agwingiri Girls SS2183173
2547Morungatuny Seed SS21831101
2548Mutai SS2181872
2549Agali Seed SS2181449
2550Nyamarwa SS21741112
2551Excel HS,Masindi2173672
2552Eastland Comp. SS2172883
2553St.Jm Vianney's Css,Fortportal2172359
2554Manjasi HS21722100
2555Sanga SS,Mbarara2172066
2556Modern SS,Nakisunga2171553
2557Forest HS,Kikandwa Mubende2171257
2558St.Mary's SS,Nsumba2171043
2559Nankandula SS,Kiboga217558
2560Uganda Martyrs Col.,Kyondo21628137
2561Bwanga SS2162796
2562Sipi SS21624198
2563St.Maria Gorret Seed Ss,Manyogaseka2162276
2564Rusese Pride SS,Bwera2162079
2565Rwenzori Christian Voc. SS21616122
2566Maracha SS21541126
2567Busolwe SS21533192
2568Kiyanga Voc. SS,Bushenyi2152775
2569Pader Town SS2152675
2570St.Thomas Aquinas Ss,Kashaki2152069
2571Longira SS2151767
2572Sironko Parents SS,Mutufu2151155
2573Bufundi Col.,Kacereere215835
2574Kulumba HS215840
2575Wante Muslim SS,Mayuge21432144
2576Millennium Col., Koboko2142978
2577Semuliki HS,Izaura21425128
2578Summit HS2142265
2579Kisiita Seed SS2142183
2580Bukabooli Seed SS2142064
2581Light SS,Kibiito2141760
2582Creamland HS,Nkungu2141440
2583Mbale Parents School2141240
2584Crossroads SS2141056
2585St.Joseph's Katenga Voc. Ss2141053
2586Maddox SS21333162
2587St.Joseph's Rubuguri Voc. Ss2132777
2588Kanara Seed SS2132678
2589Kabuga Hope SS2132566
2590Pigire SS2132593
2591St.Francisca Girls SS,Apac2132457
2592Pokot SS2132179
2593Mpunge Seed SS2131873
2594Helm SS,Kisoga2131753
2595Lira HS2131743
2596Kitoma Sda SS2131659
2597St.Paul's Nyabweya Seed SS2131674
2598St.Benadettah Ss, Kattabalanga, Mubende2131536
2599Nyakashashara Seed SS2131250
2600Peraia HS2131248
2601Urdt Tijhaar Community School213724
2602Kaberamaido SS21235136
2603Hillside Ss,Lugolole-Mayuge21226111
2604Pearl HS,Engari2122162
2605Gulu Crested Crane SS2122069
2606Kyere Township SS2122068
2607Butiti Centenary SS2121965
2608Bilton Forest HS2121886
2609Bugambe SS,Hoima2121671
2610Kassanda SS2121582
2611Mirembe Islamic SS2121561
2612Mpara SS2121569
2613St.Micheal's Col.,Butende2121540
2614Buranga SS2121455
2615Daystar SS2121442
2616Annahdaha Islamic SS2121358
2617Sarah Ntiiro HS,Mayuge2121281
2618St.Paul SS,Nampanga2121274
2619Kabirizi SS2121156
2620Maria Girls Centenary SS2121135
2621Abdul Waheed HS,Kilokole212950
2622Global HS,Mbarara2112273
2623Nawansega SS2111980
2624Kaliro Col. SS2111871
2625Koch Awinga SS2111784
2626Nangonde Ark Peas HS2111784
2627Orum SS2111766
2628St.James Comp. Achilet2111762
2629Kasese Muslim SS2111648
2630St.Joseph's SS,Katosi2111538
2631Kithoma Peas HS2111478
2632Pokot Girls' SS2111459
2633Lakeside SS2111135
2634Awegys Christian Comp. SS211936
2635Kiyingi Mem. SS211724
2636Rochdale HS,Nansana211732
2637Uganda Martyrs Sooko Voc. Ss211723
2638Bulanga Parents SS211337
2639Holyfield HS,Buyanja211218
2640St.Peter's Lwadda SS2102250
2641St.Peter's SS,Katamarwa2102056
2642Rwentuha Seed SS2101984
2643Alwi Seed SS2101856
2644Butiaba Seed SS,Buliisa2101850
2645Kawaala HS2101863
2646Buwesswa Seed SS,Mbale2101755
2647Madudu SS2101651
2648Nyarukiika HS2101653
2649St.Mark HS,Lusanja2101661
2650Abdulrahman Ayun Islamic Ss,Nkumba2101540
2651Mayombo Mem. Seed School2101450
2652St.Pius SS,Nyamwegabira2101458
2653Bwikara SS21013102
2654Kiggwa SS2101366
2655Kagongo Parents School2101245
2656Ttamu Muslim SS2101138
2657Muhorro Muslim SS2101036
2658Silversteps SS,Kasambya210941
2659Endinizi HS,Isingiro210731
2660St.Benedict Kakamba Voc. Ss210632
2661Naigombwa Seed SS2931168
2662Mutunda SS,Karuma292866
2663Madonna Hgh School,Mukono292372
2664Chegere SS292153
2665Kazo Modern HS292056
2666Ryabatenga SS292052
2667Arua Academy2918100
2668Kiziba HS291844
2669Mulama SS291747
2670Budumba SS2916100
2671Hosanna Christian HS291661
2672Kaserem SS2916126
2673Wekomiire SS291561
2674St.Peter's SS,Kyenjojo291474
2675Uganda Martyrs HS,Bweya291354
2676Bp.Callist Mpungu Community School291241
2677Nyakishenyi SS,Nangala291236
2678Aromo Voc. SS291138
2679Bukland HS,Nsangi291139
2680Uganda Martyrs SS,Buwama291137
2681Good Shepherd SS,Irundu291050
2682Kiwoko Col.,Nakaseke291031
2683Kyanja HS,Kasubi29925
2684Uganda Martyrs HS,Kanyanshande29932
2685Busia Mixed Boarding SS29626
2686Nazarene Kamuzinda Voc. H/S29636
2687St.Mary's Rushoroza Voc. Ss29423
2688Mbogo Secondary &Amp; Voc. School282058
2689Kisojo SS281780
2690Mbarara Col.281781
2691Kamuge HS281696
2692Goshen Voc. SS,Nkondo281541
2693Bubulo Girls' HS281147
2694Lukome SS281145
2695Marvel SS,Wakiso281140
2696St.Charles Lwanga Col.,Kalongo281042
2697Canaan HS,Ndagga28927
2698Kasese Hall28941
2699Nabiswera Progressive SS28737
2700Semu M. Muwanguzi Mem. Ss28730
2701Nick Hill Academy28625
2702Townview SS,Kapchorwa273299
2703Butalejja SS2727120
2704Awach SS272671
2705St.Francis Col.,Mityana2726100
2706Burambagira SS272075
2707Maliba SS2719111
2708Mazzi SS271865
2709Bubyangu SS271452
2710Bukalagi Uganda Martyrs SS271339
2711St.Patrick's HS,Katukuru271339
2712Highway Col.,Makerere271239
2713St.Henry's SS,Kyagalanyi271239
2714The Aninelia SS,Kitgum271242
2715Bubukwanga SS271160
2716Bugambi SS,Budadiri271172
2717Pearl HS,Kyangyenyi271136
2718Union Vision Christian Ss,Atirir271135
2719Mirembe SS,Ssi27941
2720St.John Xxiii Maranatha SS27926
2721Shalom HS,Fort Portal27823
2722Equator Col. School,Kampala27735
2723Greatthinkers HS,Kajarau27717
2724St.Joseph's SS,Kyankwanzi27738
2725Heartland Christ SS27628
2726Kitwara Seed SS27521
2727Katunga Voc. Ss,Bushenyi27423
2728Prime Light SS,Kitwe27320
2729Alero SS,Nwoya262055
2730J.Cleverland HS261535
2731Rubaya SS261547
2732King David HS,Lukaya261442
2733Nakyesa SS261345
2734Tororo Universal Col.261257
2735Magoro Comp. SS261130
2736Rukungiri Voc. SS261131
2737Bugobbiro SS26951
2738Kicwamba HS26927
2739Life Col. School,Kitagobwa26825
2740St.Maria Goretty Girls' Ss,Koch Nebbi26718
2741Africa SS,Kampala26630
2742Bishop Wandera Comp. Girls Ss26624
2743Marisons HS26417
2744Kyogo SS26313
2745St.Joseph Buganda Tuzuukuke Ss251634
2746St.Peter's Col. School,Kisojo251348
2747Masindi Kitara Chistian HS251228
2748Aboke HS251134
2749Buyaka Parents SS251143
2750Paroketo SS,Pakwach251036
2751Pearl HS,Makindye251053
2752Tiira SS,Busia25940
2753Jenima HS25844
2754Akokoro SS25736
2755King's Hill SS,Kyampisi25615
2756Luweero Community SS25634
2757Mbarara Central HS25631
2758Kizigo SS,Buikwe25528
2759St.Anthony SS,Opwateta25518
2760Namutumba Mixed SS25414
2761Rwamatunguru Wisdom HS25413
2762Buluganya SS25329
2763Ruhumuro SS25313
2764Najah Muslim SS241850
2765Modern SS,Ocoko241655
2766Ihandiro Voc. SS,Kihoko241457
2767Bugweri Col.,Idudi241260
2768Bufulubi SS,Mayuge241150
2769Bushiyi Christian Comp. Ss241137
2770Kigoogwa Mixed HS24739
2771Maracha HS24732
2772Dr.Lucille Corti Science Ss24618
2773Kalanamu SS24624
2774Kiboga Parents SS24624
2775Makiro Hill Girls' Voc. SS24621
2776Makobore HS24618
2777Western HS,Rubanda24618
2778Dokolo Girls SS24518
2779Kihembe Community Voc. SS24512
2780Bushenyi SS,Kigoma24313
2781St.Joseph's SS,Busega24311
2782Kibanzanga HS231554
2783Wadelai SS23837
2784Bukalagi HS23741
2785Kibeho Community SS23514
2786Salem SS23523
2787Jinja Christian HS23314
2788Citizens' HS,Maddu23218
2789St.Elizabeth SS,Butangasi23215
2790Standard Central Col.,Namwendwa23224
2791Ishaka Victory Girls SS22720
2792Kibuuka SS,Namawojja22731
2793Mutufu Global Vision22718
2794St.Anne HS,Wattuba22617
2795St.Francis SS,Acumet22623
2796Namalere Girls' SS22415
2797Lake Bunyonyi Community SS22310
2798Summit SS,Lwamata22313
2799Newcastle HS,Kansanga22113
2800Kitgum Town Col.212160
2801Luutu Mem. Col.,Kibibi211964
2802St.Joseph's SS,Bukwo211696
2803St.Kizito SS,Mahango211249
2804All Saints Kitholhu Voc SS21424
2805St.James Secondary &Amp; Voc. 20413
2806Bulindi Integrated Ss,Hoima20218
2807Almond Col.,Lira12552129
2808Wesley HS,Iganga1233788
2809Kuc Ki Gen HS1223086
2810Kikungwe SS12032134
2811Omoro SS1203292
2812Giants' Col.,Luwero12027194
2813Trinity HS,Kajjansi1182968
2814Green Shoots SS,Kigorobya1182358
2815Nakavule Col. School,Iganga1181765
2816St.Mark's SS1181343
2817Nambula HS,Nakasajja1172280
2818St.Phillip's Equatorial SS1172186
2819St.Raphael's SS,Kabira1171354
2820Ndejje HS,Lubugumu117740
2821Bungokho SS11634126
2822Butunduzi SS1162796
2823Christ The King Ss,Kyegulualso1161450
2824Bunyinza C.O.G Alliance Col.,Manafwa1152775
2825Bukinda SS1152581
2826Barr SS1152476
2827St.Balikuddembe Ss,Lwabenge1152289
2828Kabulasoke SS11519100
2829Uphill Col.,Kigoma1151646
2830Okwerodot Seed SS1151467
2831Bright Future Bwebajja SS1151041
2832St.Michael Odromacaku SS115633
2833River-Side Comp. Ss,Manafwa1142967
2834Kamonkoli Seed SS11427100
2835St.Paul's SS,Pakanyi1142671
2836St.Thomas More SS,Gulu1142272
2837Nebbi Progressive SS1142193
2838Kigando Senior SS,Mubende1141968
2839Holy Dove Vocation SS1141881
2840Ronimac SS,Buyala1141862
2841Nabinyonyi Parents' SS1141768
2842St.Kizito SS,Nakibano1141588
2843Bumufuni Seed SS1141459
2844Kihunda Parents' SS1141348
2845Buseruka SS1141260
2846Bukiro Seed SS1133688
2847Metu SS1132766
2848Kalwana SS1132488
2849Holy Family Nazareth,Kyotera1131666
2850St.Francis Col.,Kyanamira1131249
2851Queens Col. Maddu SS113943
2852Nile HS,Arua11232180
2853Gogonyo SS11220107
2854Kaptum SS1121854
2855Public Trust HS,Kyamukana1121867
2856Mandela Col. School,Bweyogerere1121651
2857Buwembe SS11215130
2858Luzira SS Annex1121577
2859Moroto Parents SS1121455
2860Bukhalu Seed SS112859
2861Bezza Al-Hijji SS1112565
2862Rugendabara Ymca Voc. Ss11124110
2863Nyamweru SS,Kabale1112255
2864Butte Seed SS,Waitambogwe1112184
2865Buginyanya Comp. Ss1111978
2866Nkoba Islamic SS1111775
2867Nyakabale Voc. SS1111742
2868Buwenge Town Academy1111448
2869Kigulu HS,Bukoona1111450
2870Albert Valley HS,Karugutu1111259
2871Muramba Seed SS1111241
2872St.John SS,Rutsya1111156
2873Obalanga Seed School1111034
2874Kasagama SS111925
2875Bugobi HS111797
2876St.Luke Kirumba SS111623
2877Lyantonde SS,Kasambya11030102
2878Rwemikoma Seed SS1102275
2879Kawanda C/U SS,Ssembabule1102179
2880Kicwamba SS1102185
2881Bufumbo SS,Bungokho1102053
2882Rwamabara SS1101762
2883Malaba Seed SS11016118
2884Rwoho SS1101651
2885Royal Col.,Naalya-Gayaza1101572
2886Soroti Central SS1101555
2887Iwemba Seed SS1101491
2888Bulunguli Seed SS11013118
2889Kasodo SS1101360
2890Ibun Qayyim Islamic Ss,Kisozi1101248
2891Iceme Girls SS1101132
2892Masaka City HS110956
2893Bululu Modern SS110840
2894Asamuk SS110534
2895Gulu Hall1932150
2896Chemwania HS1928164
2897Lungulu Seed SS192560
2898Omuto Emmausi HS192456
2899Budiope SS192357
2900Kawaala Col. School192170
2901Iman SS,Kirasa191551
2902Kapkwata SS,Kween191467
2903Kyarusozi SS191469
2904Dakabela Comp. SS191360
2905Bukalikha SS,Busia191168
2906Buwambo SS191086
2907Iryaruvumba HS191044
2908Ntanda Col. School191042
2909Victory SS,Oluo Hill191056
2910Lira Integrated SS19930
2911St.Paul's Abarilela SS19931
2912Lagoro Seed SS19724
2913Mpondwe Muslim SS19644
2914Masaba Col.,Busia1834117
2915Kameruka Seed SS182780
2916Bumasifa Seed SS1822133
2917Uringi SS181970
2918Brilliant SS,Nangaiza181854
2919Gonza SS,Buwenge181881
2920Lwala Girls' SS181650
2921Nawaikoke Col.1816123
2922Iganga Star Col.,Busagwa181539
2923Lwemiyaga SS181559
2924Kakoma SS181365
2925Abalang SS181241
2926Katwe SS181164
2927Mbira Grace Christian SS181026
2928St.Joseph's SS,Nkooko181026
2929Kibinge HS18926
2930St.Joseph Dabani HS18956
2931Puranga SS18841
2932Nakapiripirit Seed SS18727
2933Bright Col.,Nakisunga18621
2934Burunga Seed SS18638
2935Kamwenge SS1726108
2936St.Peter's SS,Namulikya1721121
2937Rubaare Foundation Col.172064
2938Lutengo United SS171944
2939Loyal HS,Rwentuha171636
2940Bubentsye Seed SS171573
2941Bulago SS171370
2942Busoga SS171343
2943Pride Academy SS,Muhorro171344
2944Bunkokho SS171256
2945Greenvine Col.,Kayunga171243
2946Merikit SS171260
2947Ogom Seed SS171235
2948Valley View Col. School171232
2949Kingstone Col. School171139
2950Kisugu Mixed SS,Busunju171143
2951Namalu Seed SS171138
2952Rawuzha HS,Mpigi171137
2953Fr.Kiggen Mem. Col.,Ngora171059
2954Ikwera Girls' SS171038
2955East SS,Buyala Jinja17966
2956Manhattan Ss,Kiyunga Mukono17939
2957Sibanga Seed SS17935
2958St.Joseph's Mparo SS17942
2959Esteeri Kokundeka Mem. SS17823
2960St.James SS,Bukeeka17826
2961Bukasa SS17724
2962Kishanje Highlands HS17721
2963Kyatoko Hillside HS17721
2964Lunar International Col.17732
2965Rock Of Jehovah SS17724
2966Saad Mem. SS17748
2967Namanoga SS17619
2968Kibona Voc. SS17416
2969Buhugu SS1631150
2970Bukamba Seed SS162685
2971Trinity Voc. SS,Kisinga162464
2972Kyarumba Islamic SS161971
2973Ndorwa SS161863
2974Namisindwa SS161786
2975Luubu SS,Mayuge161653
2976Pioneer HS,Namungo161640
2977Koboko Modern SS161444
2978Bugungu SS161354
2979Luweero Progressive HS161361
2980Magale Parents SS161365
2981Idudi Township HS161273
2982St.Maria Goretti SS,Bwera161260
2983Bilal HS161195
2984Nyamirama Seed SS161143
2985Al-Istiqaama Islamic SS161044
2986Ishaka Voc. SS161048
2987Kakabagyo SS161049
2988Olomet SS16935
2989Masinya SS,Busia16874
2990Kahondo SS16720
2991Lapono Seed SS16736
2992Busiu Central Col.16632
2993Charity Col. School,Kakumiro16643
2994Rock Hill SS16621
2995St.Henry's SS,Misigi16626
2996St.Joseph Kyabakuza SS16635
2997St.Gerald's Col.,Wakiso16517
2998Kiryandongo Complex SS16414
2999St.Thomas Aquinas HS,Kyetume16318
3000Lwagula Mem. Secondary Scho0ol,Busia16239
3001Kasule SS152180
3002Sadex HS,Maliba152042
3003St.Paul's Comp. Ss, Kapchorwa151855
3004Chemanga Seed SS1517131
3005Mugyera SS151540
3006Cornerstone HS,Okweta151445
3007Citizen's HS,Mbarara151330
3008Standard Col.,Nankoma151364
3009St.Augustine SS,Rutenga151227
3010Ebenezer Progressive Ss,Lumino151151
3011Ajalia SS151023
3012Nteko Community SS151025
3013Queen Of Apostles A.S.,Kyerero15922
3014Citizens' HS,Kashambya15826
3015Bright Stars SS15737
3016St.Peter's SS,Mayungwe15739
3017Eastern Col.,Chebinyiny15630
3018Kyabazinga Benevolent SS15632
3019Midland HS,Kyenshama15632
3020St.John Paul Ii SS,Buheesi15633
3021Alebtong Comp. SS15535
3022Millennium HS,Kigogwa15512
3023Municipal HS15521
3024Ndege Col.,Butimbwa15536
3025Springdales SS,Bugiri15517
3026Victoria Model SS15314
3027Transform Educational Centre,Kasangati15216
3028Kangalaba SS142173
3029Nile HS,Odianyadri141681
3030Abubakar Swidiq SS141532
3031Nsaka SS,Mafubira141530
3032St.Jude's Col.,Mukongoro141537
3033Kalamba Hill SS141234
3034Karungu SS141235
3035King Solomon SS,Kagadi141139
3036Nana HS141145
3037Conquerors SS,Bugadde B'14942
3038Kibuli HS,Isingiro14928
3039King's Col.,Bamunanika14923
3040St.Mbaga Springs Of Hope Ss14924
3041St.Peter's SS,Kabwohe14938
3042Blessed Jewels SS,Kirinda14832
3043Kawempe Mbogo SS14831
3044Nambulu SS14838
3045St.Francis Ss For The Blind14823
3046Allen V R Stanley SS14716
3047Atanga Girls SS14714
3048Hima Green Hill SS14730
3049Nyakwebundika SS14737
3050Greenwich SS,Kole14622
3051St.Peregrin SS,Nakatoogo14621
3052The African Pearl SS14642
3053Ibanda Progressive SS14531
3054Rugashali SS14526
3055Kibiito Girls Model School14413
3056St.Michael Gateway Ss,Iganga14434
3057Township SS,Mityana14420
3058St.James HS,Kirinya14215
3059Jangokoro Seed SS131636
3060Garama SS131439
3061Millenium HS,Hoima131445
3062St.Michael's Girls Ss,Kaproron131331
3063Qamar HS,Bunamwaya,Ngobe131243
3064John Eluru Mem. SS131025
3065Katira Parents SS131036
3066St.Paul SS,Kyamuhunga131026
3067Motherland SS,Ibanda13927
3068Seeta-Kasangati SS13952
3069Misanvu Comp. SS13832
3070Barakala Seed SS13728
3071Bwindi Heritage HS13728
3072Greenwood HS13721
3073Mugiti HS,Budaka13732
3074St.Kevins SS,Kabirizi13726
3075Bwambara SS13627
3076Nyamuyanja SS13615
3077Atego Seed SS13523
3078Elite HS,Migina13516
3079Border Col. Academy13432
3080Mugarutsya SS13412
3081Muhanga SS13424
3082Standard SS,Busembatia13416
3083Temple HS13416
3084All Saints SS,Ociba13320
3085St.Denis Makondo SS13312
3086St.Leo's SS,Kishanje13315
3087Kayoro SS13234
3088St.Mary's Mbuye HS13224
3089St.Mary's SS,Kakayo121750
3090Kagwara Seed SS121552
3091Rutaka Community SS121336
3092St.John's Mutanda SS121223
3093Hands Of Love Community Ss121149
3094Najja Mary's HS,Kyaggwe121037
3095Abdalla Anyuru Mem. Col.12933
3096Nyarubanga Voc. SS12923
3097St.Donati SS,Kyeshero12950
3098Kasaana SS12823
3099International Window School12758
3100Nissi HS,Akia12721
3101Binyiny SS12546
3102Buwooya Trust Academy12511
3103St.Peter Claver Ss, Kicuzi12510
3104Atyak Seed SS12433
3105Bananda HS,Busia12422
3106Kabeywa Seed SS12423
3107St.John's SS,Busia12424
3108Alliance Model School,Kilembe12316
3109Kinyogoga Seed SS12318
3110Pawor Seed SS12315
3111Palam Seed SS12110
3112Ejome SS,Arua111023
3113Mark's Oasis SS11922
3114Blessed Hill HS,Wakiso11816
3115Gloryland SS,Wobulenzi11740
3116Nyakwae Seed SS11712
3117St.Athanasius SS,Kawoomya11717
3118Kakoro Sda SS11411
3119Kaliro Town SS11424
3120Kawanda Muslim School11412
3121Butanda SS11310
3122Divine HS,Kaliro11313
3123Mt.Rwenzori Girls SS11328
3124St.Michael HS,Rukungiri11318
3125Brainstorm HS,Ntungamo11214
3126Hamukungu Parents SS10934
3127Agalyawamu HS,Kasawo10821
3128Namaubi SS10830
3129Nkondo SS10822
3130Nancy Comp. Ss For The Deaf10721
3131Gava SS10112
3132Kangai SS02740132
3133Elite HS,Bugomola0241564
3134St.Florence SS0241560
3135Busujju SS0241460
3136Kitgum Hall02228110
3137Hilton SS,Mbarara0202149
3138Kamwenge Seed Col. School0191658
3139St.Andrew's SS,Lotome0191454
3140Kagumu SS01826122
3141Bondo Army SS,Arua0181362
3142Luweero Seed SS0171548
3143St.Anthony HS,Ggangu0171350
3144Baligeya Mem. Seed SS0171060
3145Lira Green Hill SS01630100
3146Ongino SS,Kumi0161855
3147Abia Seed SS0152559
3148Kamod HS0152289
3149Buwunga SS01516113
3150Kameke SS,Pallisa01446223
3151Latibo Foundation SS0142790
3152Lohwa SS0142793
3153Nyenga Progressive SS0142356
3154Buyimbaazi SS,Kiboga0141692
3155Iguli Girls SS0141344
3156Green Pasture SS0141047
3157Kakoro HS01334180
3158Namiryango Mixed SS,Mukono0132456
3159Misanvu SS0132277
3160Busia Border SS0131981
3161Kawaala SS,Goma0131962
3162Gulu Christian Comp. School0131349
3163St.Joseph's SS,Karangura0131131
3164Kabwele Mem. SS0122049
3165Lake Bunyonyi SS0121863
3166St.Matthew's Col.,Buhugu0121750
3167Busia Forward SS0121454
3168Citizens HS,Ndama0121351
3169Kanyinya Hill Side HS0121355
3170Monsignor Bala SS,Pakele0121386
3171Laropi SS,Moyo01134140
3172Nadunget Seed SS0112479
3173Bata Seed SS0111954
3174Jane Alison HS0111635
3175Katoma SS,Kiboga0111662
3176Kayanja Voc. Ss,Nyakishanja0111549
3177Sekamuli SS0111544
3178Mothercare SS,Bunyangabu0111444
3179Kikyusa HS0111364
3180Kabango SS0111280
3181Matugga Wisdom SS0111255
3182King Solomon's Col.,Kyambogo0111131
3183Grace HS,Kisiizi0111040
3184Panyimur SS011656
3185Uganda Martyrs Centenary Ss,Kakumiro0102589
3186Bp.Asili SS,Moyo01021110
3187Chesower SS01019105
3188Kob HS,Kakoro0101771
3189Paloga Seed SS0101230
3190St.John Baptist Ss,Rwembogo0101034
3191Tubur HS0101030
3192Onono Mem. Col.010839
3193Kateete HS,Kabwohe010725
3194Mpenja SS0931119
3195Adumi SS093063
3196Yumbe Hall092558
3197Ggaba Parents HS091954
3198Trinity Col.,Maala091847
3199Yumbe Town View Col.091864
3200Alliance HS,Soroti091460
3201Avema Secondary &Amp; Voc School,Mityana091451
3202Rugarama SS,Kakasi091334
3203St.Constance HS091235
3204Hima Progressive HS091056
3205Christ The King Town View Ss09931
3206Pragmatic SS,Nabitende09952
3207Ave-Maria SS,Ntungamo09833
3208Muyallen HS09725
3209Talemwa HS09214
3210Buteza Seed SS082392
3211Busaba Seed SS081478
3212Busiime SS081450
3213Busano SS081277
3214Busabi SS081162
3215Erimu Col. School,Soroti081138
3216Kyasa SS081123
3217St.Paul's SS,Ochero081162
3218Apac SS08877
3219Bukanga Seed SS08759
3220Kyaka SS08527
3221St.Charles Lwanga Ss,Kahunde08523
3222Lefori Seed SS072472
3223Kibaale SS071854
3224Good Shepherd HS,Nansana071642
3225Nsambya Hillside HS071528
3226St.Peter's SS,Acowa071238
3227Koch Ongako Seed SS07931
3228Nyangahya Comm. SS,Masindi07940
3229Rushoroza Seed SS07945
3230Nagojje SS07831
3231Rasul Akram Islamic SS07819
3232Wol SS07836
3233Ideal Girls HS07730
3234Fatima Aloi Comp. Girls' Ss07418
3235Mother Angioletta SS062761
3236Abilonino Trinity SS061749
3237St.Clare's Lodonga Girls Ss061737
3238Arise Africa Christian SS061659
3239Kabei SS061668
3240Kuju Seed SS061636
3241Bukuuku Comm. SS,Kabarole061562
3242St.Paul's Bucundura SS061539
3243Busanza SS061458
3244Kyangyenyi HS061463
3245Nabingoola Public SS061447
3246Busolwe Alliance HS061341
3247Kanyampara Sda Voc. SS061341
3248Kagote Seed SS061254
3249St.Theresa Girls SS,Alanyi061244
3250Agweng SS061136
3251Kamuli Community Col.061180
3252Okollo SS061163
3253Kwosir Girls Boarding SS061048
3254Kitolhu SS,Bwera06973
3255Nawandala SS069102
3256Anwar Muslim SS06832
3257Immaculate Heart SS,Yumbe06828
3258Kasangombe SS06835
3259St.James SS,Lira06837
3260Brilliant Col.,Bamunanika06719
3261Purongo Seed SS06633
3262Wob SS,Sironko06625
3263Kansas Christian SS06530
3264St.Peter Claver Ss,Kaberebere06519
3265Buwama HS06125
3266Naigana SS052087
3267Mulanda SS051970
3268Entebbe Hall0517109
3269Kyakabadiima Parents SS051555
3270Millenium Universal Col.051547
3271Abutadi SS051439
3272Buyaga Parents SS051450
3273Noor Islamic Institute,Mbale051439
3274Bukedi SS051244
3275Nkoma HS051236
3276Haramain SS,Luuka051149
3277St.Jude HS,Karujumba051134
3278All Saints SS,Oluvu051026
3279Butema SS05949
3280Butiru Model Comp. Ss05946
3281Lohana HS05920
3282Midland SS,Kakooge05921
3283Masha Seed SS05836
3284Nyarugunda SS05819
3285Rainer HS,Tororo05844
3286Masimiliano Ochwo Mem. Sch.05726
3287St.Patrick SS,Ntete05725
3288Bright Stars HS,Kitongore05621
3289Butiru SS05636
3290Kibale HS05626
3291Mulanda Parents SS05674
3292Kyembogo Seed SS05523
3293Brain Trust SS,Busia05417
3294Busuulwa Mem. SS05416
3295Hope &Amp; Faith SS05426
3296St.Steven Kituuto Ss,Iganga05427
3297Anyara SS05321
3298Golden Star HS05316
3299Kavc HS,Wabuyinja05319
3300Kalege HS05210
3301St.Mary's Parents SS,Kigo05212
3302Kapchorwa Standard Academy05116
3303Sagich Royal SS042350
3304Rukungiri Central SS041750
3305Nabumali SS041667
3306St.Macrina Girlsâ€™ Voc. Ss,Ibanda041533
3307Kapkoch SS041358
3308Namungalwe Parents SS041336
3309Musedde Mem. HS041262
3310St.Lawrence SS,Kahangi041235
3311The Vision HS,Lira041227
3312Agoro Seed SS041143
3313Bumadu Seed SS041163
3314Kabweri Seed SS041163
3315Nakwasi Seed SS041161
3316Akworo SS,Nebbi041021
3317Kijongo HS041041
3318Martyrs Col.,Pakwach041062
3319St.Lawrence SS,Kwapa041034
3320Namawanga SS04960
3321Ryakitanga SS04834
3322St.Thomas SS,Rubaare04833
3323St.Paul SS,Rwengoma04716
3324Ggulama SS04624
3325Mungonya SS04629
3326Rugando Col.,Rwampara04618
3327Rwakatende SS,Kachuchu04624
3328Bodan HS04516
3329Kigalama Lake View SS04516
3330Mary Assumpta Girls Ss,Aliwang04516
3331St.Regina Akadot SS04414
3332St.John Paul Ii Voc And HS04311
3333Sureland Academy,Wobulenzi04311
3334Divine SS,Kitala04210
3335Kingsway Christian HS,Kituuza04211
3336Bundikahungu Seed SS0324151
3337Acholibur SS031349
3338Waggumbulize SS031222
3339Kanara SS031036
3340Busulwa Christian Comp. Ss03923
3341Christland Hill HS03915
3342Kapchirya Amazing Grace Ss03930
3343Midwest HS,Karago03931
3344St.Erminio HS03921
3345Uganda Martrys' HS,Kamwenge03929
3346Bishop Kaggwa Voc. Ss,Busagula03815
3347Busoga Col.,Kigulu03819
3348Everest HS,Kiziranfumbi03823
3349Kiwagalo HS03816
3350Nvunwa HS03825
3351Bushenyi Pioneer HS03732
3352Global SS,Madudu03722
3353Hill Top Academy,Kampala03719
3354Sekisinde Voc. HS03718
3355Universe Col. School,Hoima03721
3356Harambe Kaharo HS03618
3357Kyosimba Onanya Voc. Ss03639
3358Sironko Standard SS03631
3359St.Daniel Hillside HS03619
3360Abeli SS03524
3361Exodus HS,Buyengo03526
3362Hillside Voc. ,Marembo03515
3363Magale Royal Integrated Ss03559
3364Nambi Sec. &Amp; Voc. Skills,Zirobwe03517
3365Pader Town Hall Lagwai Seed Ss03512
3366Goshen HS03423
3367Kyato SS03412
3368Lakes HS,Kalinga03413
3369St.Maria Goretti Ss,Nagongera03417
3370St.Mary SS,Kaptanya03425
3371Kiyeyi HS03334
3372St.Peter's SS,Katete03311
3373Bishop Calist School,Kambuga03213
3374Kyoga SS,Bunya03212
3375Busolwe Bright Light Col.03133
3376Mbarara Girls School021949
3377Busara High Hill SS021635
3378Palaro SS021436
3379Kaamu Mem. Col.021330
3380Bufunjo Seed SS021125
3381Divine SS,Kijaguzo021137
3382Syoka SS,Mutumba021127
3383Bbowa Voc. SS021029
3384Highway SS,Sironko021046
3385Kyeshero Community Voc. SS02928
3386Mutesa 1 Mem. SS02919
3387St.Charles SS,Kicumbi02924
3388Prime HS,Kyenjojo02827
3389Rwamanyonyi Girls'SS02835
3390Delta HS,Mayuge02728
3391Kiganda SS02719
3392Nyadri Urban SS02737
3393Omiya-Anyima Seed SS02729
3394Budadiri Girls' SS02642
3395Concerted Col. School,Ntinda02617
3396Greensteds HS,Kabanga02617
3397Kings SS,Bukerere02616
3398Romogi Seed SS02650
3399Semei Kakungulu HS,Mbale02612
3400Uleppi SS02632
3401Nkono Mem. SS,Kaliro02540
3402Sr.Gabriella Mem. Comp. Ss02511
3403Hima Adventist SS02431
3404Nalusala Seed SS02436
3405New Styles SS,Bwaise02413
3406Nsozibbiri Comp. SS,Kagoma02420
3407St.Joseph's SS,Kidetok02411
3408Kajunju Blessed SS02312
3409Mwebaza HS,Baka02312
3410Ogenda Girls HS,Pakwach02328
3411Pag Comp. SS,Apac02313
3412Patiko SS02324
3413Busaana Modern Academy02211
3414Chepkwasta SS02253
3415Mugulu HS02239
3416St.Kizito SS,Nyahoora02211
3417Kiyaga SS02113
3418Iman SS012160
3419Chawente SS011735
3420Entebbe Standard HS011259
3421Apo Seed SS011154
3422Malaba SS011131
3423Cheminy Standard HS011053
3424Kawowo SS011054
3425Oluko SS01923
3426Rift Valley SS,Kasese01932
3427Jinja Hall01844
3428Bugisu Progressive SS01744
3429Bumasobo SS01740
3430Koboko Hall01737
3431Star SS,Bugiri01724
3432Kanaba SS01613
3433Mooni HS,Mbale01627
3434Premier Col.,Naburdy Busolwe01620
3435Tooro HS01628
3436Kawami Senior SS01516
3437Kawami Voc. SS01516
3438Lira Town Col. Annex01539
3439Flowerland Community Ss,Kamuli01412
3440King's HS,Rugyeyo01418
3441Lubimbiri Public SS01416
3442Negrini Mem. SS01423
3443Kakuka Hill SS01342
3444Muyembe HS01317
3445Ngogolo View SS01311
3446Unity Col.,Ngetta01317
3447Bulegeni SS01219
3448Mateete Col. School01210
3449Mpondwe Sda SS0127
3450St.Francis Of Assisi Ss,Pawor01214
3451St.John's Voc. Ss,Kalere01220
3452Wobulenzi Col. School01215
3453Gayaza Ss &Amp; Voc. ,Kyotera01111
3454Lomunga SS01118
3455Msgr.Antonio Vignato Mixed Ss01115
3456Muhokya Parents' SS01112
3457Nakatooke HS01122
3458Nile Hill School0114
3459Philip's Foundation SS01118
3460St.Mary's SS,Kazo01111
3461Tulel SS01121
3462Bagiire Mem. Col.,Ngandho01011
3463Pabo Comp. SS01050
3464St.Benedict SS,Mukoko01010
3465Nombe Seed SS00945
3466Otuke SS00819
3467Margherita SS,Isule00731
3468Teryet High Altitude SS00735
3469Kisuba Seed SS00649
3470Kitawoi Seed SS00633
3471Muzira SS00613
3472Nakasongola Muslim SS00614
3473Buhoma Community HS00512
3474Buvuma Col.00533
3475Pekele Comp. Col.00531
3476United Col. School,Nabitende00513
3477Aloet HS00431
3478Bubandi Seed SS00451
3479Ebenezer SS,Kasese00415
3480Lodonga Public SS00410
3481Riwo SS,Bukwo00414
3482Royal Ranges SS,Kilembe00426
3483Taslim Modern SS00412
3484Erina Mem. SS00325
3485Kole Town Hall00322
3486Nyangoma Seed SS00325
3487Road Side HS,Kabwohe00331
3488Rona HS00310
3489Serinya SS,Kyotera00316
3490St.Boniface SS,Kasokwe00312
3491Adjumani Hall00233
3492Amolatar HS0025
3493Kanyantoroogo SS00212
3494Toroma HS,Katakwi00110
3495Wakiso SS For The Deaf00127
