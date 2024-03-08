Zimbabwe: Local Cement Supply Improves

7 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Zimbabwe's cement production has returned to levels where major manufacturers are producing more than needed to satisfy national demand, so import licences are no longer being issued.

In October last year, when local supply fell below what was expected, there were shortages and Government had permitted the temporary import of cement.

Now local suppliers are coping.

Speaking after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said there were now adequate supplies and in that regard, imports were no longer needed.

"Cabinet considered and adopted the report on the outcome of measures instituted to address the country's cement market supply and demand situation, as presented by the Minister of Industry and Commerce Sithembiso Nyoni," he said.

"Following the Cabinet decision to allow the temporary import of cement in October 2023, the Ministry issued 971 licences totalling 337 776 tonnes, out of which 218 000 tonnes passed through the borders.

"The four major cement manufacturers in the country have an installed capacity of 2,6 million tonnes per annum, against a national demand of 1,6 million tonnes."

Minister Muswere said cement demand had decreased in recent months, hence producers had managed to stockpile for an eventual demand increase.

"Cabinet notes that the local industry is now producing above optimal levels," he said.

"The four companies are producing a combined 160 500 tonnes per month against the installed capacity of 241 000 tonnes per month.

"Depressed local demand has resulted in the companies stockpiling cement and reducing production. There is now adequate cement on the market. Accordingly, the issuance of cement import licences is being discontinued in order to boost demand for local cement."

Meanwhile, Minister Muswere said Government had been apprised on the implementation of the carbon credit framework in the country.

"Government approved the carbon credit framework for Zimbabwe on 16 May, 2023.

"Carbon credit trading in Zimbabwe is mainly through the reducing of emissions from deforestation and forest degradation initiatives."

