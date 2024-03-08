Zimbabwe: Big Match Feeling Grips City... Kaindu Speaks Ahead of Dembare Tie

A few days before Highlanders and Dynamos rekindle their rivalry in a rare 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season opener at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, the big match feeling has undoubtedly gripped the city and the entire nation.

Highlanders' Zambian head coach Kelvin Kaindu, has acknowledged it is one of the biggest football fixtures in Africa.

Kaindu, a former coach at Power Dynamos and Zanaco among other outfits in his home country, said he was looking forward to seeing fans coming out to enjoy a blockbuster tie.

"Highlanders is like home for me. We are preparing for the next game that is against Dynamos. It is a big game and it will always remain a big game. It's one of the big games in Africa. I have had the privilege to travel across Africa, the Highlanders versus Dynamos game is big.

"It comes with a lot of pressure. So many things are involved but what we would want to see is the fans coming out celebrating and enjoying the game," said the God-fearing coach whose first stint as Bosso coach ran from 2012 to 2014.

Kaindu has an infamous history with Dynamos after he saw his charges miss the championship to Glamour Boys on a goal difference in 2012 and 2013.

"Yes, we missed it twice to Dynamos on goal difference, but we are trying to have a united squad like in 2012. We have young players who are so far doing well. It's not easy to work with a club once and they invite you to come back and work for the second time.

"But I think it's all about what we did the last time we were here. We tried to come up with a strong team and it's unfortunate we didn't win the championship. I appreciate and salute the players we had," said Kaindu.

He recently got his work permit, and he heads a Bosso technical team that has Try Ncube and Agent Sawu as first and second assistants respectively.

Also in the Bulawayo football giants' dugout is goalkeepers coach Daniel Khumalo and fitness trainer Abraham Mbayiwa.

Bosso announced earlier this week that the rest of the ground charge will be US$5 per person, tickets in the VIP and VVIP will be going for US $10 and US $20 respectively.

A capacity crowd is expected to throng Emagumeni on a weekend when defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will also descend on the City of Kings and Queens for their game against PSL newbies Arenel Movers set for Saturday at Luveve Stadium.

Chicken Inn will do battle against CAPS United. Zvishavane based FC Platinum will entertain newboys Chegutu Pirates at Mandava Stadium while Manica Diamonds take on Simba Bhora at Mutare's Sakubva Stadium a venue which was unavailable last season after it was condemned by the Zifa First Instance Body for its poor condition.

Hwange have a home game against Yadah Stars set for Sunday at Colliery Stadium.

ZPC Kariba will enjoy home advantage when they play host to PSL returnees TelOne.

Greenfuel will lock horns with Bulawayo Chiefs at Greenfuel Arena

PSL Week One Fixtures

Saturday

Herentals College v Zifa EASTERN Region Champions (Postponed), CAPS United v Chicken Inn (Venue To Be Announced), Arenel Movers v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Chegutu Pirates (Mandava Stadium), ZPC Kariba v TelOne (Nyamhunga Stadium), Greenfuel v Bulawayo Chiefs (Greenfuel Arena)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Simba Bhora (Sakubva Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Yadah Stars (Colliery Stadium)-