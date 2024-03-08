Zimbabwe: 12 Junior Swimmers to Compete in SA

Twelve local swimmers are set to compete at the South Africa Junior Age Group Championships this month at Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban.

The competition is running from March 15 to 20.

The swimmers qualified for the championships during various local galas and are expected to depart for South Africa on March 14.

They will be accompanied by coach Ricardo Joe and manager Tendai Manenji.

Manenji said the meet gives their swimmers an opportunity to compete with some of the best swimmers as they expect tough competition in South Africa.

"Talent is discovered at this level of swimming. So I am very pleased to have this number of swimmers... Generally, everybody is excited getting that SANJ time because you know you are rubbing shoulders with future Olympic swimmers hence the excitement."

Harare and Bulawayo have five swimmers each in the team while Mashonaland Country Districts and Matabeleland South have one swimmer each.

"The team is made up of nine boys and three girls. Of the swimmers in the team, they are mainly aged 12 to 16 years. All of them are really preparing, they are very excited to have made the qualifying time because the SANJ is really a tough competition. So achieving qualifying time is really a big achievement.

"They are all in different camps, but their coaches are impressed," said Manenji.

Over the years, local swimmers have pushed for qualification to the South African Championships as they seek more competition. Some of the team members going to this year's edition, were part of the team that competed at the same event last year.

The likes of Alexis Johnsen, Teak Watson, Khaya Vimba, Sibusiso Fayayo and Susie Worsfold, who are part of the 12-member team, have been to the championships before. Kwandokuhle Nkomazana, who missed last year's event due to an injury having made the qualifying time, is excited to be part of the team for the upcoming tour.

"So I think SANJ is representing Zimbabwe, so I am really proud of myself.

"Last year I couldn't go because I had an injury a few days before the competition. But this year I am looking forward to SANJ," said Nkomazana.

Susie Worsfold said the competition is important for her development.

"It's really good experience, good exposure to completely different level of swimming. I am not expecting to win any medals but just to go and swim people that are a lot better than me.

"It pushes me and I can be a better swimmer," said Worsfold.

Harare Amateur Swimming board member, Nikki Johnsen said they are hopeful of the swimmers posting their personal best times in their respective events.

"The swimmers are training very hard and we are really hoping for great results. This is the most important event for our junior swimmers as they have to qualify, it's very tough.

"These are the future swimmers of the big international events.

"All children who are swimming dream and wish to qualify and swim at SANJ. It's really the ultimate for our juniors. We would love to medal and are hoping for personal bests from all our swimmers.

"We have quite a few first time SANJ swimmers this year and we hope the level pushes them to the best. Many of the others are on their third tour to SANJ," said Johnsen.

SANJ Team: Neema Bhulabhai, Nathan Chibva, Callum Chisholm, Ethan Donzva, Sibusiso Fayayo, Bohan Guo, Alexis Johnsen, Kwandokuhle Nkomazana, Joshah Siwela, Khaya Vimba, Teak Watson, Susie Worsfold.