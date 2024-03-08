South Africa: There's Cause to Be Optimistic About South Africa's Economic Prospects

analysis

South Africa's economic trajectory is steadily changing for the better. It must be underpinned by South Africans acting together to intensify the reconstruction and recovery project.

Pessimism in South Africa's discourse on the economy has been unrelenting. It is understandable that there is impatience with the constraints affecting economic growth and job creation, against the backdrop of a slow recovery from the devastating impact of Covid-19 and the slow burn of geopolitical tensions.

Of course, some of the negativity cannot be divorced from the election season, with many who hog media columns having their political preferences. But this may be too simplistic a conclusion, as there are layers to the doom and gloom. And evidence-based reflection may be kindling a new realism.

Geopolitics

The first layer of the negativity attaches to South Africa's international relations, with the country having gone through tense moments around the Ukraine conflict, including the Lady R cargo ship saga and its implications for South Africa's relations with the US.

Israel's onslaught on Gaza and the bold action by South Africa in taking genocidal concerns to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) also generated apprehensions about implications for South Africa's economy and security. In addition, South Africa's strong relations with China have been thrown into the mix.

The dominant argument has been that South Africa is making choices that are...