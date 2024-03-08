South Africa: Once Again At the Centre of Pre-Election Attention - - the ANC's Electoral Lists

analysis

The leadership of the ANC is again grappling with the question of (or fighting over) who to include in its party lists -- an issue that remains unchanged from 10 years ago. Again, the ANC has promised voters it has changed, and again, it is likely that these lists will include people credibly accused of corruption. While the ANC has not changed fundamentally, South Africa has, and this could cost the party dearly.

On Monday, the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) began holding what was described as a "special extended meeting". Its purpose was to formalise the lists of potential representatives to represent the party in Parliament and the provincial legislatures that must be handed to the Electoral Commission by Friday afternoon.

It was clear that the main question would be about those against whom findings of corruption have been made.

As the ANC's Integrity Commission has said, there are many senior members -- up to 97 -- against whom the Zondo Commission has made such findings, but who have not explained themselves to the party.

At the same time, the ANC Veterans League has been saying as loudly as it can that none of those people should be included on the party's lists.

However, the NEC meeting appeared to end with no formal decision. Instead, there has been informed reporting that the decision will now be made by the party's Top Seven national officials.

It is astonishing how similar this situation is to that in the ANC 10 years ago.

Then, at a conference at Mangaung in 2012, the party passed a resolution that anyone convicted of corruption...