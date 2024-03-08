Kenya: Chiloba Lands Plum Job As Envoy Based in Los Angeles

Nairobi — Former Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba has been nominated as the Consul General for Los Angeles, California State in the United States.

In a statement released by the State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed on Friday, Chiloba replaces Big Ted in the new appointment.

"His Excellency the President has transmitted the nominations of High Commissioners and Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the National Assembly for consideration, and approval by Parliament," the statement reads.

Chiloba resigned from the Communication Authority of Kenya in October last year amid claims of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In a statement, the Authority's board of directors stated that it accepted the resignation of Chiloba who had served at the post for two years.

Chiloba had been accused of applying for and self-approving a mortgage loan without following the right procedure among other financial improprieties.

"On behalf of the Authority, I wish the outgoing Director General success in his future

endeavors and appreciate his invaluable contribution to the organization and the wider ICT sector," Board Chairperson Mary Mungai stated.

Former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa who been nominated as CAS Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs has been nominated as the Egypt Ambassador.

"The President today caused nominations and appointments to the senior ranks of the public service for persons to serve the nation as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Permanent Representatives in Kenya's Embassies/High Commissions/Missions abroad," the statement reads.

Outa is among the leaders who ditched Azimio Leader Raila Odinga after the August 9th poll and led a revolt in the Orange Democractic Movement Party.

