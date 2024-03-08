Tanzania's Acrobatic Heroes Ramadhan Brothers Return Home

8 March 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The acrobatic duo from Tanzania, the Ramadhani Brothers, returned home today, following their victory two weeks ago at the American Got Talent (AGT) Fantasy League World Champions.

Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu were warmly welcomed by a delegation from the Ministry of Arts, Sports, and Culture, as well as the National Arts Council (BASATA), at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam.

Upon their arrival, the plane carrying the duo received a water salute, symbolizing honour for their achievements in promoting the country's name globally.

The two brothers clinched the title after outshining nine other finalists, two of whom were competing on Howie's team, while the remaining were on the teams of judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Heidi Klum, securing the coveted title.

For their remarkable achievement, the duo received a total of 250,000 US dollars (approximately 636.2m/-) in prize money.

