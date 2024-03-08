Kenya: President Ruto Appoints 10 Women Ambassadors As Kenya Marks International Women's Day

8 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed 10 more women as ambassadors to serve in different countries as Kenya marks International Women's Day.

While giving his remarks at the Moi stadium in Embu, President Ruto also indicated that he had appointed 6 women to serve as deputy ambassadors in recognition of the contribution of women leadership in building the nation.

"To show respect for women leadership as we honour the International Women's day I have appointed 10 women to be our ambassadors and 6 women as deputy ambassadors representing Kenya in various countries," the head of state revealed.

The head of state affirmed that his administration is committed to ensure Inclusive leadership as part of its Bottom Up Transformation Agenda by ensuring both contribution and participation of women leaders in Nations development.

In November last year President William Ruto appointed 27 ambassadors as Kenya's representatives in foreign missions.

"Through highly intentional interventions our Bottom Up Transformation Agenda prescribes a pathway to transform the conditions, contributions and participation of women in national development by deliberately eliminating every cultural, political, social and other excuse for treating women unjustly," He said.

President Ruto stated that the Kenya Kwanza government is focused on realization and implementation of the constitutional gender inclusion principle starting at the political party level for elective representative positions.

"Generally speaking women remain excluded in decision making within our governance and political institutions but on the matter of two thirds gender rule I am happy that Male Members of parliament have now committed that the quest and surge for this solution will be found this time round," he assured.

President Ruto called for political parties' law amendments in order to give women opportunities to take up various leadership positions.

During the launch of the G7 Strategy Plan Ruto also challenged UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire to make changes to the party's constitution to ensure that if the presidential candidate is male, then a woman must be the deputy or vice versa.

