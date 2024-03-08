Kenya: Nairobi Has Highest Teenage Pregnancies With 452 Cases Reported - KHRC

Nairobi — The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has revealed that Nairobi has recorded the highest number of teenage pregnancies.

In a statement, the human rights body stated that the county has recorded 452 pregnancies of teenagers between 15 and 19 years.

Nairobi was closely followed by Kakamega County which had 328 cases Bungoma County with (294) Nakuru County (283),Kiambu County (267),Kilifi County (224),Meru County (206), Kisii County (192),Machakos County (178),Narok County (176).

KHRC attributed the stem high cases to lack of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services and education among teenage girls, which they state.

"Health is a function shared between the counties and the national government, and as such, both share the blame for this crisis," they stated.

According to NSDCC, 696 adolescent girls got impregnated daily in 2023.It has urged the Ministry of Health, together with the County governments to develop guidelines and policies for healthcare provision, including sexual and reproductive health.

"A recent report by the National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC) sounded the alarm, revealing a shocking statistic of 696 adolescent girls impregnated daily in 2023," they stated.

Further The commission has urged parents to pick up the responsibility to promote the well-being and welfare of their children as they are mandated in the constitution.

"Moreover, parents have a responsibility, under the Children's Act and the constitution of Kenya, to promote the well-being and welfare of their children," they stated

