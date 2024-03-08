Kenya: President Ruto Appoints Lt. Charles Muriu Vice Chief of Defence Forces in New Military Changes

Nairobi — President William Ruto has promoted Major General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him the Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

He succeeds Lieutenant General Jonah Maina, whose term has ended after 42 years in service.

The new military changes effected Friday are in line with Section 9(2)(a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act.

Additionally, Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus has been promoted to Lieutenant General and appointed as the new Commander of the Kenya Army, taking over from Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru, who served for 39 years.

Prior to this, Lieutenant General Tarus served as the Deputy Army Commander.

President Ruto has also elevated Major General Jimson Longiro to the rank of Lieutenant General and designated him as the Vice Chancellor of the National Defence University - Kenya.

Major General Longiro previously held the position of Commander of the Kenya Navy.

Brigadier Thomas Nioroge Ng'ang'a has been promoted to Major General and named as the new Commander of the Kenya Navy.

He succeeds Brigadier Thomas Nioroge Ng'ang'a, who was previously the Base Commander at Kenya Navy Base Manda.

These decisions were made following recommendations from the Defence Council, chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Bare Duale.

Additionally, Major General Juma Shee Mwinyikai has been promoted to Lieutenant General and appointed as the Commandant of the National Defence College, while Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan has been assigned to Headquarters Kenya Army as the Deputy Army Commander.

In further changes, Brigadier Luka Kipkemoi Kutto has been promoted to Major General and appointed as the General Officer Commanding Eastern Command.

Major General Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu, former commander of the East Africa Community Response Force (EACRF) in the DRC, has been posted to the Kenya Military Academy as Commandant.

Other notable changes include Major General John Maison Nkoimo, who has been posted to Border Security Command as the General Officer Commanding, and Brigadier Peter Shikuku Chelimno, who has been appointed Deputy Navy Commander at Headquarters Kenya Navy.

Brigadier Yahya Abdi has been posted to the National Defence College and designated as Senior Directing Staff Navy.

KDF said that other changes have been made across the military in line with the advice of the Defence Council.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong is a dedicated journalist who reports on crime, human rights and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts