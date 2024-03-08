Angola: Coffee Growers Ask for State Subsidies

Caxito — Coffee growers from the province of Bengo who participated in the 1st Provincial Coffee Conference on Thursday, in Caxito, suggested that the State subsidize part of the grain production.

Producers also want to reduce bureaucracy in obtaining loans and reduce the percentage of interest paid to banks.

According to the final communiqué of the meeting, in order to revitalize coffee production in Bengo, training activities are necessary for young people involved in this culture and the improvement of access roads to facilitate the flow of products.

Participants recommend setting a minimum price for coffee periodically by the National Coffee Institute of Angola (INCA) and registering traders to avoid miners.

In partnership with the private sector, municipal administrations should direct some financial resources to the production of seedlings, the statement reads.

They also recommended that entrepreneurs (micro, small and medium) who are eligible, contact bank branches and present their projects with the benefits of subsidized interest rates.

Promoted by the Provincial Government, the 1st Bengo coffee conference, lasting one day, aimed to publicize the potential of Café Robusta and create a space for exchanging experiences between several producing countries.

The debate included topics related to the "current state of coffee production in Angola, opportunities and perspectives", "rehabilitation and renovation of coffee plantations in the province of Bengo, the way forward".

"The Mukafé project for Robusta coffee seedlings", "the role of Angolan banks and development funds, were on the meeting's agenda. CJ/IF/DOJ