Angola: Benguela Reports First Cases of Hemorrhagic Conjunctivitis

Benguela — Eleven cases of hemorrhagic conjunctivitis have been reported in the province of Benguela since March 2, local health authorities reported Thursday.

Hemorrhagic and epidermal conjunctivitis, which affects some regions of the country, mainly Luanda, is the inflammation of the transparent membrane that covers the inside of the eye.

The disease's signs include red, inflamed eyes, a feeling of sand and abnormal sensitivity to light.

According to the clinical director of the Benguela Ophthalmological Center, Ernesto Ussengue, who presented the data to the press on Thursday, the registered cases come from other provinces of the country, namely Luanda, Huíla, Cunene and Lunda-Sul.

He announced that the first three cases of hemorrhagic conjunctivitis in Benguela were reported on March 2, during a religious camp at the new Campsite, on the outskirts of the city of Benguela.

These are patients from Lubango (Huíla), Cunene and Chongoroi (interior of Benguela), treated promptly at the emergency department of the General Hospital of Benguela, where they were diagnosed with this hemorrhagic eye infection.

For this reason, he stated that the Public Health epidemiological surveillance team traveled to the location on March 3, which allowed the detection of more cases.

According to the doctor, the number of cases evolved rapidly in the province, including the municipalities of Lobito and Benguela. In his opinion, the cumulative number of 11 cases in the province shows an increasing trend in the coming days, as conjunctivitis is highly contagious.

Prevention

He also highlighted that health authorities are committed to preventive measures among the population, to prevent the spread of cases in the region. Likewise, he admitted that health units, especially on the coast of the province, are ready to deal with any cases that may occur in the coming days.

"We are in a position to provide appropriate responses to cases," he said, explaining that there are drugs available to treat patients, such as artificial tears and cold compresses in emergency services.

On the other hand, he appealed to the population to observe prevention measures, such as washing their hands frequently, avoiding crowds, not rubbing their eyes and avoiding sharing towels, to cut the chain of transmission.

The ophthalmologist also warns of the possibility of reinfection for those who have already had the disease, but warns that prevention will be the best way to avoid the spread of conjunctivitis in Benguela. JH/CRB/DOJ