Kenya: End of an Era As Lieutenant General Peter Njiru Retires After Nearly 4 Decades

Nairobi — Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru has completed his tour of duty after 39 years in the military.

At the time of his retirement, Lt.Gen Njiru was serving as the Kenya Army Commander, a role he assumed in June 2022 following the tenure of Lt. Gen. Walter Koipaton.

He has been succeeded by Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus who has been promoted to Lieutenant General and appointed to the position in the new changes announced by President William Ruto on Friday.

Lt Gen Njiru had served as former late president Mwai Kibaki's aide-de-camp and assumed the same role when former President Uhuru Kenyatta took the reigns of power in 2013.

Here is Lt. Gen Njiru's professional profile:

Lt.Gen Njiru's journey in the military began when he was enlisted into the Kenya Defence Forces as an Officer Cadet on June 24, 1985, and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on 26 June 1986.

Throughout his career, he held various commanding roles, starting as a troop commander in the 77th Artillery Battalion, eventually rising to become a commanding officer in the same unit.

His extensive service included stints as an Admin Officer, Adjutant, Battery Captain, Battery Commander, Instructor Air Defence Wing, Staff Officer Two (SOII) Training/Instructor Gunnery, Desk Officer Operations/Logistics, SOII Personnel/Logistics, Battalion Second-in-Command (2IC) and became a Commanding Officer in 2006.

Lt. Gen. Njiru also served in key instructional and staff positions, contributing significantly to the operational readiness of the KDF.

He served in many regimental capacities, among them Admin Officer, Adjutant, Battery Captain, Battery Commander, Instructor Air Defence Wing, Staff Officer Two (SOII) Training/Instructor Gunnery, Desk Officer Operations/Logistics, SOII Personnel/Logistics, Battalion Second-in-Command (2IC) and became a Commanding Officer in 2006.

During his 39-year career, Lt. Gen Njiru has held a raft of Command, Staff and Instructional related appointments in various KDF establishments including Staff Officer One (SOI) OPD & T responsible for Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training (OPD & T) at the KDF Headquarters.

In addition, he served as a Commandant Recruits Training School, Commandant Kenya Military Academy, Commandant Joint Command and Staff College and currently Commander Kenya Army.

Lieutenant General Njiru has attended diverse local and overseas courses related to Leadership, Command and Management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These include but are not limited to Junior Command Course, Grade 2 Staff Course, Peace Support Operations, African Disarmament Course, Joint Senior Command Course, International Battle Group Commanders Course, Next Generation of Military Leaders Course, Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) Course and Public Finance Management Workshop.

Lieutenant General Njiru is a graduate of the RCDS Course in the United Kingdom and he earned Master of Arts in International Security and Strategy from King's College, London.

He has also served in United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) where he was a Commanding Officer of the Kenyan Battalion and a Staff Officer in United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea (UNMEE).

In recognition of his outstanding service, President William Ruto honored Lt. Gen. Njiru with the Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS) award, among other decorations, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the nation and the armed forces.

Lt. Gen. Njiru leaves behind a legacy of excellence, dedication, and unwavering commitment to duty, inspiring future generations of military leaders.

His retirement marks the end of an era, yet his impact will endure within the annals of the Kenyan Defence Forces.