Southern Africa: SADC Commemorates International Women's Day - Investing in Women to Accelerate Progress

This year's commemoration comes barely six years before the expected attainment of the United Nations Agenda 2030, and the SADC regional integration and development 2030 targets espoused in the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020-2030). This commemoration, therefore, gives us an opportune moment to take stock of the progress that we have made towards gender equality and women's empowerment.

The theme for this year's International Women's Day commemoration is: "Invest in Women; accelerate progress" which derived from the United Nations 68th Commission on the Status of women priority theme 'Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective. The theme calls for joint action in some key areas namely: investing in women as a cornerstone for building inclusive societies; ending poverty; Implementing gender-responsive financing and shifting to a green economy and a care society.

SADC recognizes gender equality and women empowerment, not only as a human right, but as enablers of regional integration and development which form a basis for a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable society that we all aspire to achieve. In this regard, SADC developed the Protocol on Gender and Development of 2016, the RISDP 2020-2030 and Vision 2050 as strategic instruments that place gender equality and women empowerment at the centre of regional development.

As we commemorate this day, we celebrate the remarkable achievements made towards gender equality and women empowerment. Today, women continue to demonstrate resilience and strength in all spheres of life, making significant contributions to society. SADC Member States have made strides towards promoting equal opportunities for women in decision-making positions, increasing the representation of women in political leadership, increasing access to finance and productive resources and eliminating gender-based discrimination and violence.

Despite these strides, it must also be recognized that much work remains to be done to fully achieve gender equality and address the persistent challenges faced by women which include the impact of COVID pandemic, conflict, climate change, and gender-based violence. We can sustainably set ourselves on a path to gender equality and women empowerment by doing the following: First and foremost, there is need to translate commitments into action by committing adequate human and financial resources. National and regional budget allocations should reflect the commitments made, without which the quest for gender equality will be a daydream.

Secondly, interventions must be results-oriented and evidence-based to address the gender inequalities that exist in our society. We must draw lessons from best practices and invest only in interventions that have proven to bring tangible results, impact and success.

Thirdly, we must endeavour to transform social norms and practices that continue to hinder the advancement of women's rights. In this regard, there is need to ensure equal access to quality education for girls and women and engage men and boys in all interventions that are aimed at achieving gender equality.

Lastly, there is need to strengthen partnerships and collaboration to advance gender equality and women's empowerment. Through partnerships we can share resources, knowledge, and expertise to drive meaningful and sustainable change in our society.

On this International Women's Day, let us renew our commitment towards Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment. The SADC Secretariat remains committed to creating an enabling environment that supports implementation of gender equality priorities in regional and international frameworks so as to achieve gender equality. The Secretariat will continue to strengthen partnerships with Member States and different actors including civil society organizations, private sector, development partners and non-state actors in finding innovative approaches to address existing inequalities and accelerate progress towards gender equality and ensure the full realization of women's rights.

Together, we can create a more inclusive, just, and prosperous society where no one is left behind.

Happy Women's Day

#IWD2024