Namibia: Annual Inflation Rate for February Drops to Five Percent

8 March 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The latest figures released by the National Statistics Agency indicate a notable decrease in the annual inflation rate for February 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The annual inflation rate for February 2024 stood at 5%, a considerable decline from the 7.2% recorded in February 2023 according to NSA's consumer price index.

Additionally, on a monthly basis, the inflation rate experienced no change, remaining at 0%, a drop from 1.3% recorded just a month earlier.

Zonal inflation rates for February 2024 were also revealed, with Zone 2, encompassing the Khomas region, recording the highest annual inflation rate of 5.5%. Following closely behind was Zone 1, covering Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi regions, with an inflation rate of 5.3%. Zone 3, which includes //Kharas, Erongo, Hardap, and Omaheke regions, recorded an annual inflation rate of 4%.

An analysis of average retail prices for selected products in February 2024 revealed regional discrepancies. Consumers in Zone 2 paid the highest price for a pack of 6 eggs at N$22.49, followed by Zone 3 at N$21.65, while consumers in Zone 1 paid the least at N$19.94.

Similarly, for stewing beef, consumers in Zone 1 paid the highest price of N$95.12 per kg, followed by Zone 3 at N$93.97 per kg, with Zone 2 paying the least at N$90.35 per kg.

These figures shed light on the varying economic landscapes across different regions, with implications for consumer spending patterns and economic policies moving forward.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.