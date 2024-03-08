Namibia: First African Peer Review for Namibia Launched

The first African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Country Review Report for Namibia was launched by the President H.E. Dr Nangolo Mbumba on Thursday at State House.

The mandate of the APRM is to ensure that the policies and practices of participating African Union Member States are in conformity with the agreed political, economic as well as corporate governance values, codes and standards. This is to achieve the objectives of the mutually agreed development Agenda 2063.

"The launch of this Report is a clear testimony of the Namibian government's commitment to enhancing the country's governance architecture by strengthening processes, systems and institutions as a means of delivering socio-economic development," said Mbumba.

Since Namibia's accession to the Mechanism in January 2017, it has established national structures which include a diverse 13-member National Governing Council.

In September 2020, the National Governing Council commenced the Country Self-Assessment Report, which paved the way for the APRM to conduct a fully-fledged Namibian Peer Review in 2021.

"I would like to thank the University of Namibia for conducting a credible Country Self-Assessment Report, which was a critical component in the country's preparedness to conduct the full Base Review Report," said the President.

"In November 2021, the APRM Continental Secretariat conducted a review mission to Namibia, where discussions were carried out in a frank and open manner that reflected the diversity of views in our democratic society."

"The processes have enabled Namibia to make tangible progress in mainstreaming the APRM into its governance architecture, having completed the Targeted Review Report on Youth Unemployment and the Country Review Report since accession to the Mechanism in 2017," he said.

President Mbumba further emphasized that while launching the Country Review Report is important, the measure of success will be how Namibia effectively integrates the recommendations of the Country Review Report, into existing sectoral strategies and plans.

"I welcome the initiative by the Continental Secretariat to mobilize funding [for] augmenting national resources in the implementation of the National Plan of Action."

A permanent national secretariat will be established by the government to coordinate APRM activities and programmes to ensure the full implementation of the National Plan of Action.

The outcomes of a feasibility study, which will be conducted inclusive of stakeholder engagements will also pave the way for the plan of action.