Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Holds Discussion With Foreign Minister of Denmark

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with Foreign Minister of Denmark, Lars Rasmussen today.

Abiy said "I warmly welcome the Foreign Minister of Denmark, Lars Rasmussen, to Ethiopia. Our countries share longstanding ties that provide a solid foundation for further collaboration."

Our discussions have been productive, covering a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, he wrote on his official X account.

Lars Rasmussen on Thursday held discussion with Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske Selassie where the two sides agreed to expand collaboration between the two countries in political as well as economic spheres.