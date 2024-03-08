Ethiopian Deploys All-Female Crew Flight to London As Part of Int'l Women's Day

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has colorfully celebrated the International Women's Day, March 8 with an all women-functioned flight to London-Heathrow

Ethiopian Airlines Group, one of the fastest growing airline brands globally, and the leading aviation group in Africa, has colorfully celebrated the International Women's Day, March 8 with an all women-functioned flight to London-Heathrow.

The airline commemorated the day at Ethiopian Skylight Hotel, honoring women's contribution in the aviation industry.

The celebration took place in the presence of high-ranking government officials, ambassadors, honorable guests alongside the incredible women of Ethiopian Airlines, with the theme "Empowering Women: Connecting Africa."

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Mesfin Tasew on the occasion acknowledged the invaluable role of women in driving the success of Ethiopian Airlines.

"As staunch advocates of gender equality, we're honored to have women professionals excelling in every facet of our operations, showcasing remarkable performance and dedication in their line of work."

He added that today, we shine a spotlight on these trailblazers who are not only shaping the legacy of Ethiopian Airlines but also inspiring future generations of women in aviation. "As is our custom, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our all-women-operated flight to London to grace the day," he stated.

The celebration further proceeded with an all-women-functioned flight from Addis Ababa to London commanded by Captain Kalkidan Girma, the first Ethiopian female captain of the Airbus A350.

Group VP Human Capital Management, Zenebework G/Tsadik on her part remarked that Ethiopian Airlines is an equal opportunity employer.

"We consistently prioritize inclusive work environment that empowers women to make significant contributions in various roles within the company and we strongly believe in promoting equal gender opportunity at every level."

The captain of this year's all women functioned flight, Captain Kalkidan Girma stated, "This all-women-functioned flight initiative not only empowers women but also sends a powerful message about gender equality. We want to inspire future generations of female aviators and we continue to lead the way in promoting gender equality within the aviation industry."

Ethiopian Airlines Group boasts women professionals in various areas of its operations including male dominated line of works such as pilot, aircraft technician and more.

The airline has also been operating all women functioned flights to different parts of the world since 2015, showing the professionalism and capability in women.