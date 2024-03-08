Mozambique: Meets With Renamo Leader

8 March 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi met on Thursday with Ossufo Momade, the leader of the country's main opposition party, Renamo.

A short press release from Nyusi's office said that the two men "discussed the social and political situation in the country, particularly the fight against terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and the current stage in the reintegration of former Renamo guerrillas'.

Under the peace agreement signed between Nyusi and Momade in 2019, the remaining Renamo fighters (known as Renamo's "residual force') were demobilized and disarmed. The remaining 16 Renamo military bases were closed and 5,221 former guerrillas were demobilized.

At their Thursday meeting, Nyusi and Momade considered the DDR (Demobilisation, Disarmament and Reintegration) programme as "positive'.

They announced that pensions have been fixed for more than 74 per cent of the former guerrillas, and the paperwork has been sent to the Administrative Tribunal for its approval. The process has been completed for 34 per cent, who are now receiving their monthly pensions.

Nyusi and Momade have met on a regular basis, despite their serious disagreements, notably over the municipal elections held on 11 October last year, which Renamo has described as a "mega-fraud'.

