Mozambique: Kidnappers Strike Again in Maputo

Maputo — Kidnappers abducted a 22 year old man, of Asian origin, in front of his house in Maputo on Thursday morning, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

The police have confirmed the crime, and say it was the work of four men. They struck at about 08.30 on Rua Augusto Macamo, which is near the city's international airport.

It seems that the kidnappers had been following their victim (whose name has not been released) as he drove back to his house, after praying in a local mosque. When he came home, he prepared to go to work at his parents' shop. At that point, the kidnappers went into action, grabbed the young man and forced him into their car.

One eye-witness said the kidnappers opened fire to dissuade any attempt to assist the victim. "I heard shots', he said. "When I came out, the kid had been taken. My neighbours confirmed he was the youth from next door'.

The Maputo city police spokesperson, Leonel Muchina, confirmed that the gang was armed and had fired what he called "intimidation shots'. He said this allowed the criminals to drag the victim into their car.

Muchina added that the police are now working with the National Criminal Investigaton Service (Sernic) to bring the kidnappers to justice and return their victim to his family.

He asked for cooperation from members of the public to identify the hideouts where the kidnap gangs keep their victims. They should report any unusual movements to the authorities, who would then check whether the property in question is being used as a private prison.