Mozambique: One Dead and Eight Missing After Shipwreck

Maputo — One person has died and eight others are missing as a result of shipwreck off the coast of Mozambique's southernmost district of Matutuine district.

According to the National Maritime Institute (INAMAR), the incident took place at midnight on Wednesday.

The Maritime Administrator in Maputo Province, Odete Muianga, told reporters on Thursday that the boat involved in the incident was involved in illegal fishing.

"The boat was carrying 12 crew members, of whom one lost his life. Eight are reported missing and three survived', she said.

According to the Director of Maritime Inspection, Cezar Mapossa, the cause of this shipwreck is related to the methods used in illegal fishing in Mozambique.