Mozambique: Over 4,000 Hectares of Crops Lost Due to Intense Heat

8 March 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The intense heat that has been hitting southern Mozambique in recent days has caused the loss of over 4,000 hectares of various crops in Maputo province alone.

Over the past week, the maximum temperature soared to 40 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a lack of rainfall, which is believed to be related to the El Niño phenomenon.

According to the Maputo Provincial Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Mariamo José, speaking to reporters on Thursday, the situation for the main 2023-2024 agricultural season is quite delicate, because the heat wave is not only affecting agriculture, but also the fisheries sector.

"The situation is caused by the El Niño phenomenon, characterized by a lack of rain in this part of the country. This phenomenon occurs every two to seven years and lasts approximately nine to 12 months', José said.

He added that a growing number of people are in need of assistance in the southern provinces, where their food reserves are running out.

Recently, the authorities announced that over 9,000 households are facing a food crisis in Chemba district, in the central province of Sofala, as a result of the loss of around 25,000 hectares of various crops destroyed by drought believed to be related to the El Ñino phenomenon.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.