Malawi: Anarchy Won't Print Passports, Mutharika Dares Chakwera On Political Violence

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika has blamed the Malawi Congress Party for the violence that happened at Mbowe in Lilongwe where DPP party members were assaulted as they gathered for their planned 'Blue Convoy'.

Mutharika said anarchy will not solve anything stressing that what the country needs are solutions to the problems the citizens are facing.

He said: "Anarchy will not print passports, anarchy will not print licences."

Mutharika said Chakwera should not hide under political violence but should rise up and provide leadership in the country.

The DPP leader made the remark during an address from his Page House in Mangochi.

He described Malawi as a country with a president but without a leader.

In an apparent agreement with observations of Catholic bishops in their recent pastoral letter, Mutharika said Malawians are now in Bagamoyo and not the promised land promised by the Tonse Alliance administration.

Mutharika says he will contest in the September presidential elections and that attempts to introduce a bill on age limit was targeted at him "but they will fail".

He says the MCP regime has become a "perfect example" of dictatorship.

DPP heavyweights; Secretary General, Dr. Clement Mwale, party vice president for the South George Chaponda, party spokesperson, Shadrec Namalomba and National Organising Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu, were all in attendance.