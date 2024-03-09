Sudan: Security Council Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities in Sudan

8 March 2024
UN News Service

The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a key resolution on Sudan, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the war-torn country during the month of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday.

In resolution 2724 (2024), adopted with 14 votes in favour and one abstention (Russia), the Council also called on all parties to the conflict to seek a sustainable resolution to the fighting through dialogue.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April last year in and around the capital. In the eleven months since, the fighting has spread, claiming thousands of lives, driven millions from their homes and plunged Sudan into a dire humanitarian crisis.

In the resolution, the Security Council expressed grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation, including "crisis levels or worse" of acute food insecurity, particularly in the Darfur region, as well as ongoing reports of violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws, including cases of sexual violence in conflict.

It urged all parties to the conflict "to ensure the removal of any obstructions and enable full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, including cross-border and crossline, and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including to protect civilians and civilian objects, and their commitments under the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan ('Jeddah Declaration')."

It also encouraged Ramtane Lamamra, the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, to use his good offices with the parties and Sudan's neighbours, complementing and coordinating regional peace efforts.

Sudan Sanctions Panel of Experts

In another action on Friday, with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions (China and Russia), the Security Council renewed the mandate of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee Panel of Experts, which expires next Tuesday, for a further year.

The panel was established on 29 March 2005 to assist the committee in monitoring the implementation of sanctions measures imposed by the Council (arms embargo, travel ban and assets freeze) on several armed groups and individuals in Sudan.

