Africa: Designating Entities Linked to Russia's Malign Activities in Africa

The United States is today designating one Russia-based entity and one Central African Republic-based entity for their efforts in advancing malign activities of the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group in Africa.

The targets being designated have played an important role in supporting the Russian Federation by seeking monetary gain from illicit resource extraction and providing logistical support to elements of the Wagner Group's commercial endeavors.

Today's action reflects the United States' commitment to disrupting the Wagner Group's damaging and destabilizing presence in Africa. We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to disrupt Putin's ability to arm and equip his war machine.

The Department of the Treasury actions were taken pursuant to Executive Order 14024, as amended. For more information on today's action, see Treasury's press release.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson