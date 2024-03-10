Kenya: Secretary Blinken's Call With Kenyan President Ruto

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss the ongoing political and security crisis in Haiti. They underscored unwavering commitment to the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission to support the Haitian National Police in creating the security conditions necessary to conduct free and fair elections. Secretary Blinken also offered his appreciation for Kenya's diplomatic work to support peace and security in the Horn of Africa.
Office of the Spokesperson