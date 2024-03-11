South Africa: Thousands Face Second Week Without Water in Johannesburg - South African News Briefs - March 11, 2024

Thousands Face Second Week Without Water in Johannesburg

Johannesburg is facing a severe water crisis as thousands of residents endure a second week without water due to the crippling of reservoirs supplying Randburg and the western parts of the city, reports News24. The water outage, triggered by a lightning strike on the Eikenhof pump station, affects over 300,000 people in Randburg, exacerbated by subsequent pump station outages, maintenance issues, and pipe bursts. The fragility of Johannesburg Water's system is exposed, with no failsafe mechanisms in place. Residents, including those with special needs, express frustration over the lack of basic hygiene and demand a comprehensive solution beyond water tankers. Councillors warn of potential protest actions, including a rates boycott, as the water crisis persists, and criticism mounts against the city's inadequate response. Infrastructure issues, lack of political will, and the need for leadership overhaul and policy changes are emphasized by experts, highlighting the broader systemic challenges facing Johannesburg's water management.

Limpopo Pastor Arrested for Fraudulent Luxury Car Purchase Attempt

A 30-year-old self-proclaimed pastor from Groblersdal, Limpopo, is set to appear in court following his arrest in connection with a fraudulent attempt to purchase a luxury vehicle, reports IOL. The arrest was made by the provincial tracking team after discovering that the pastor had submitted fraudulent documents for the vehicle purchase. The individual, whose identity is currently withheld, was apprehended at a car dealership in Polokwane after the bank reported a case of fraud. The incident highlights the swift response of law enforcement to curb fraudulent activities.

Millions in Illicit Alcohol Seized in Verulam Warehouse

An elderly man has been arrested following a multi-disciplinary operation that led to the discovery of a counterfeit alcohol manufacturing warehouse in Verulam, reports IOL. The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority, collaborating with law enforcement agencies and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, uncovered the facility. The warehouse contained ethanol, purchased from Swaziland and declared as in transit, not intended for sale in South Africa. Empty bottles of Smirnoff and Red L vodka, along with their caps, were found, indicating potential filling with illicit alcohol produced on-site. The estimated value of fake alcohol manufactured from these illicit products is reported to exceed R5 million, according to Government Business leader and Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma.

