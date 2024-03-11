South Africa: Daily Maverick Founders Call On Competition Commission to Ensure Fairness in Skewed Media Sector

11 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Georgina Crouth

If social media platforms are not brought into line, the news industry will collapse, the Competition Commission's Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry has heard.

In the post-truth era, producing quality journalism without paywalls in defence of truth and democracy is not only a luxury, it's a battle for economic sustainability, against a backdrop of declining advertising revenue, a shrinking news industry and the rise of digital behemoths such as Facebook and Google that profit off the media, without paying a fair share to help support its work.

These factors have given rise to market failure in the media, which prevents the industry from thriving and ultimately threatens democracy, Daily Maverick co-founders Branko Brkic and Styli Charalambous told the Competition Commission's Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry on Friday.

They said when Daily Maverick was founded in 2009 as a purely digital media business, they had envisioned an environment that would allow them to operate a sustainable business model that could compete in a fair marketplace, as legacy print advertising started to move online.

By focusing on providing high-quality feature-length journalism to online audiences and newsletter subscribers, all their efforts were in digital technologies and platforms. But they soon realised that, due to technological disruption and economics, the market was skewed in favour of social media platforms that were unaccountable, amplified sensationalism and untruths,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.