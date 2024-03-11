South Africa: Daily Maverick Founders Call On Competition Commission to Ensure Fairness in Skewed Media Sector

If social media platforms are not brought into line, the news industry will collapse, the Competition Commission's Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry has heard.

In the post-truth era, producing quality journalism without paywalls in defence of truth and democracy is not only a luxury, it's a battle for economic sustainability, against a backdrop of declining advertising revenue, a shrinking news industry and the rise of digital behemoths such as Facebook and Google that profit off the media, without paying a fair share to help support its work.

These factors have given rise to market failure in the media, which prevents the industry from thriving and ultimately threatens democracy, Daily Maverick co-founders Branko Brkic and Styli Charalambous told the Competition Commission's Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry on Friday.

They said when Daily Maverick was founded in 2009 as a purely digital media business, they had envisioned an environment that would allow them to operate a sustainable business model that could compete in a fair marketplace, as legacy print advertising started to move online.

By focusing on providing high-quality feature-length journalism to online audiences and newsletter subscribers, all their efforts were in digital technologies and platforms. But they soon realised that, due to technological disruption and economics, the market was skewed in favour of social media platforms that were unaccountable, amplified sensationalism and untruths,...