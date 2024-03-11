Africa: Kobugabe, Mbabazi Clinch Historic Badminton Gold At Africa Games

Accra — Uganda clinched a historic badminton gold medal at the 13th All-African Games in Ghana in the women's doubles on Sunday.

Husina Kobugabe and Gladys Mbabazi electrified the crowd with their exceptional performance, defeating Algeria's Halla Bouksani and Tanina Violette Mammeri 2-0 in a thrilling women's doubles final.

"The journey to winning this gold has been incredible, and we are immensely proud to make history for Uganda," said Kobugabe, reflecting on their achievement.

The duo displayed remarkable resilience and skill throughout the tournament, with their journey to victory marked by intense matches and strategic gameplay.

Kobugabe recalled the pivotal moment in the round of 16 when they narrowly escaped defeat, which served as a wake up call and fueled their determination to succeed.

"Our victory today is a testament to our hard work and dedication," Mbabazi said.

"We faced tough opponents, but we remained focused on our goal."

Their path to the finals was paved with hard work and determination, culminating in a series of impressive victories over formidable opponents.

They overcame Mauritius' experienced players Kate Jessica Lim Kee Ludik and Kobita Dookhee in a hard fought match during the round of 16, which propelled them forward with renewed determination.

"Our victory over Mauritius was a turning point for us. It gave us the confidence and motivation to push harder and strive for success," explained Kobugabe.

In the semifinals, they faced Egypt's top seeds Nour Ahmed Youssri Mohamed Latif and Doha Mohamed Hany Mostafa Kamal Mohamed Tawfik, securing a decisive 2-0 victory to book their place in the finals.

"Our journey to the finals was challenging, but our determination never wavered. We knew what we were capable of, and we gave it our all," said Mbabazi Gladys.

Their success on the court was a testament to their strong connection and mutual understanding, with teamwork playing a crucial role in their journey to the top.

"While our victory here is a momentous occasion, we remain focused on our long term goals, including securing points for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers," said Kobugabe.

Their journey continues as they prepare to compete in the 2024 Orleans Masters badminton in France, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to excellence and their relentless pursuit of success on the international stage.

