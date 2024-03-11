Zimbabwe: Two Killed in Jumbo Attacks

ROGUE elephants have trampled to death two villagers in Zvimba district in the latest human-wildlife conflict cases.

The recent jumbo attacks that claimed the lives of two, including a teenager, occurred in the Zowa area where villagers are now living in fear of the animals.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) confirmed the latest casualties, with the agency warning communities to be on high alert.

ZimParks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo told the media the now deceased were attacked in two separate incidents.

"We can confirm the unfortunate deaths of two people, including a teenager, killed in two separate incidents.

"Our reaction team of rangers is currently on the ground to track down the elephants with a view, of course, to kill them. The elephants escaped from Pamuzinda and we are currently seized with investigations," Farawo said.

Inhabitants of areas around Chegutu, Zvimba West and East, as well as Makonde districts have been tipped to be on the lookout for the dangerous elephants.