Rwanda: Why Educating Adolescents On Sexual Consent Is Crucial

In today's evolving society, conversations around sexual consent are gaining traction. One important focus is educating adolescents and teenagers about the true meaning of consent, as the demographics navigate the maze of relationships and intimacy.

The process isn't solely about instructing them to say "yes" or "no", but rather about empowering them to grasp the meaning behind those words and genuinely uphold them.

That has been the focus of PaperCrown Rwanda, a feminist organisation that is reshaping harmful social and gender norms, in collaboration with Impundu Arts Centre; through their joint project funded by Kvinna Till Kvinna Foundation, and supported by the Embassy of France in Rwanda.

The project, which was concluded on March 8, International Women's Day, aimed to provide knowledge and tools about sexual consent to young people through art--collaborating with artists to create engaging and youth-friendly mediums for discussion.

By involving young people directly in painting murals and discussing sexual consent and reproductive health rights, the initiative aimed to create lasting impact and safe spaces for dialogue among the demographics.

PaperCrown Rwanda focuses on influencing positive behaviour among adolescents and young people aged 14 to 19, emphasising the critical role of the age group in shaping attitudes towards sexuality, gender-based violence, and equality.

Gisele Umutoniwase, the Executive Director of the organisation, acknowledges the prevalent mind-set that disregards a girl's refusal as potentially meaning "yes", and emphasises the importance of challenging such beliefs through dialogue and critical thinking.

"We've been saying 'no' is 'no' but 'yes' is also 'yes', talking about enthusiastic consent to demystify that," she said. "Sexuality is not bad; it's a fact of life, but it's critical for young people to be educated to make positive choices for themselves."

Umutoniwase believes that understanding consent goes beyond sexual relationships and extends to negotiating for rights and privileges in life, stressing the importance of ensuring that young people have the agency to define their desires and make informed decisions, including practicing safe sex.

Umutoniwase discussed how teaching about consent can help prevent teenage pregnancies by empowering individuals to recognise and use their voices to avoid and report harmful situations that can lead to rape or abuse.

"Empowering young people with knowledge about consent and their rights can lead to fewer instances of violence and unplanned pregnancies," she said.

"A young boy who cannot only respect consent that is given to him but also respects his rights and his place in the world is definitely better off than the one who doesn't know. When young people are empowered about sexual consent, they'll know about going to report when they're at risk of harm or when they've been a victim of abuse."

Impundu Arts Centre has been at the centre of helping young people, especially students, be educated through art, especially creating murals with messages. They visited several schools, engaging students in creating art murals with messages about consent, drawn and stated by the students themselves.

Jemima Kakizi, the company's director, expressed that their artworks are aimed at adolescents to promote an understanding of consent and healthy relationships.

"We aim to foster respect among young people and empower them to not fear potential abusers who may misuse their power," she stated.

Kakizi further emphasised the key principles of consent; asking, listening, and respecting, while underscoring the importance of recognising that consent can be revoked at any time.

By educating young people about sexual consent, the initiative also aimed to prevent sexual assault and ensure justice in cases of non-consensual acts.

Divine Abayo, a feminist and lecturer in Law Department at Kigali Independent University, emphasised that consent grants individuals autonomy over their bodies and choices, reiterating that disregarding consent in sexual encounters constitutes rape or sexual harassment under Rwandan law.

"It's good for men to understand the concept as well because it gives them the ability to respect women and their choices," she remarked.

"When we talk about consent to the young women and boys, it's to teach them that anything that happens to them and it's not consensual. Teaching them about consent and how they can give consent and what happens if they don't give consent is important towards ensuring justice when rape cases happen."

Alliance Stella Ishimwe, Associate Director for Community Outreach at Health Development Initiative (HDI) Rwanda, recognised the challenges adolescent girls face in asserting their boundaries due to power dynamics and highlighted the need for platforms in schools where students can report feeling uncomfortable or coerced.

Ishimwe further highlighted the distinction between giving consent and communicating needs, stressing the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces for young people to express themselves and learn.

"We know that young people are sexually active, but they have to choose to choose between having sex instead of being forced to," she said.

Ishimwe suggested involving students in determining what makes them feel safe and supported, mentioning resources like theatre groups and support staff in schools, to ensure students' safety and well-being.