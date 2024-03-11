Zimbabwe: Tragedy As Boy (4) Chokes to Death After Swallowing Bottle Top

Tragedy has struck a Harare family after their unnamed four-year-old son choked to death after mistakenly swallowing a bottle lid.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in a post on X.

"ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred in Lion Park, Harare on March 9, 2024 in which a male juvenile aged four years died. The victim was allegedly choked with a bottle top which he mistakenly swallowed during child play," said police.

Meanwhile, police recently reported another tragic incident which occurred in Muchefa Village, Buhera in which Trainer Chibanda (46), Palessa Muchefa (11) and Tirivashe Muchefa (5) were found dead and floating in a well.

The cause of death is yet to be established. Investigations are in progress.