South Africa: DA Urges Western Governments to Help Counter Threats to 29 May Polls

10 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

The DA and other Multi-Party Charter parties believe the ANC's expected drop to below 50% presents opportunities -- but also risks.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to Western governments, urging them to help the opposition counter threats of domestic and foreign interference in the 29 May national and provincial elections.

The letter to the foreign ministers of the G7 industrialised nations, the European Union and four Nordic countries asks them for support in observing the elections, voter education and establishing a parallel vote tabulation (PVT) system.

The ANC has countered that it might invite more of its "own friends" to observe the election too.

The letter, written by the DA's international relations spokesperson Emma Powell, warns that the expected drop in the ANC's national support to well below 50% for the first time -- and its possible loss of some provinces -- "presents both significant risks as well as opportunities".

It notes that "as the ruling elite grow more desperate to retain electoral support ahead of the upcoming elections, they may be willing to put their narrow political interests ahead of our country's broader interests and sacred constitutional values".

It was a follow-up letter to a similar one which the 11 leaders of the DA-led Multi-Party Charter (MPC) wrote to the foreign ministers of the G7 nations and the EU...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.