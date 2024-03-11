Sudan: Hopes of Ramadan Ceasefire in Sudan Fade

Port Sudan — In a blistering attack on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the international community in general, the Sudan government and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have officially rejected any consideration of a Ramadan ceasefire, declaring that "there will be no negotiations with the RSF". In a counterstatement, the RSF says it "strongly condemns and deeply regrets" that the SAF leadership "has declined to accept 537 SAF prisoners of war in RSF custody".

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for newly mobilised personnel in Kassala, SAF Assistant Commander-in-Chief, Lt Gen Yasser El Atta, delivered a blistering attack on the RSF, The United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the international community in general. He announced that the SAF officially rejected any truce, noting that there was no place for what he called "the Dagalo family" (referring to RSF Commander Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo).

"There is no room for them in the military establishment," he said. "He renewed previous accusations against the UAE of involvement in igniting the war to establish its agenda in Sudan." Gen El Atta also accused the international and regional community and its organisations of "corruption and bribery for their complicity in remaining silent about the RSF crimes".

In a press statement this afternoon, the RSF says it "strongly condemns and deeply regrets the current situation within the SAF, wherein its leadership has declined to accept 537 SAF prisoners of war in our custody".

Ramadan prisoner release

The RSF says the prisoners include members of the SAF and other regular forces. "Our offer to return these individuals as a gesture of goodwill during the holy month of Ramadan was unfortunately refused," the RSF laments.

It notes that the RSF leadership ordered the release of 537 prisoners of war belonging to the SAF. "In coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), we sought to protect and assist victims of armed conflict, aiming to complete the procedures for the prisoners' release and their subsequent handover to the SAF, in line with international humanitarian law and principles," the RSF statement says.

"Initially, the ICRC agreed to facilitate this process and approached the SAF to finalise the transfer. However, the SAF leadership refused to accept our proposal to return their personnel as a sign of goodwill during Ramadan, as well as our previous unilateral initiatives since the current crisis began," the SAF claims.

In conclusion, "the RSF asserts its unwavering dedication to human rights and compliance with international humanitarian law".