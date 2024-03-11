Sudan: Bank Branches Reopen in Sudan Capital

Khartoum / Omdurman — The director of the El Hattana Branch of the Bank of Khartoum announced yesterday that 50 million transactions have been made via the bankak application service during the war period. A number of banks have reopened branches in the Omdurman, following closure due to fighting.

Director of the Bank of Khartoum's El Hattana branch, Sittelbanat Kamel, expressed the bank's intention to provide its services to the people of Khartoum state, through its branches in safe areas, as it is the largest bank, and during the war period 50 million transactions were completed through the bankak (your bank) application.

Yesterday, the governor of Khartoum, Ahmed Hamza, opened the Bank of Khartoum El Hattana branch and expressed his praise for this step by the Bank of Khartoum to open its first branch and the second bank after the Nile Bank, which opened its branch in Omdurman two days ago, stressing that this step will alleviate the suffering of the people, especially since the bankak application provides its services to the sector.

A large number of people also welcomed the bank opening its second branch in El Nus street in the large El Sawrat neighbourhoods in northern Omdurman. Several other banks will soon open branches in Omdurman.

The financial sector has suffered huge setbacks due to the ongoing hostilities in Sudan, which have resulted in a cessation of many economic activities.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga last week the Executive Director of Global Sudan, Moez Saleh, says that 70 per cent of commercial activity has ceased, and that the war has led to the destruction of 14 central markets in Khartoum state, which has completely eliminated the capital of 22,000 merchants.

More than 100 bank branches were ransacked in Khartoum and the states, and overall, Saleh says that the war has led to the cessation of 70 per cent of all commercial activity in Sudan.