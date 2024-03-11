Africa: Sudanese Astronomer - 'Rare Lunar Alignments in Ramadan 1445'

10 March 2024
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Sudan — Sudanese astronomical researcher, Dr Anwar Osman, has noted that Ramadan this year will be unique from previous years, as it will witness a partial lunar eclipse in its middle and a total solar eclipse at its end.

Ramadan 2024 in Sudan, 1445 AH according to the Islamic Hajiri lunar calendar, is expected to start this evening, depending on the sighting of the new moon. It will end with Eid El Fitr on April 8.

Osman explained via social media that this rare astronomical phenomenon allows the start and end of Ramadan to be determined accurately, without the need to see the crescent moon, as the eclipse does not occur except in the middle of the Hijri month when the moon is full, while the eclipse does not occur except at the end of the Hijri month when there is new moon.

Osman added that this phenomenon confirms the accuracy and precision of the Hijri months and the Hijri lunar year, and that eclipses and solar eclipses serve as evidence of the beginning, middle, and end of the month.

