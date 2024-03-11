Kenyans Living in Rural Areas Told to Embrace SHIF

Nairobi — The Savannah Medical Hospital has urged people living in the rural areas to embrace the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to improve maternal health.

According to Wachira Murage, who led a special education session that aimed at providing quality information and guidance to expectant mothers in Nairobi by the hospital, SHIF would significantly improve affordable healthcare accebility to all citizens.

He highlighted the transparency of the fund compared to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), emphasizing its potential to improve healthcare accebility and affordability for all Kenyans.

Acknowledging the high mortality rate on pregnant women, which is highly caused by preventable factors such as excessive bleeding, Murage stressed on the need to administer special care to pregnant women.

"Women are the backbone of our society ,and during pregnancy, they require special care. In 100 live births, we lose 359 women,which is a concerning statistic," he stated

The attendees said the session provided them with enourmous insights into pregnancy care, cementing that it will have a significant impact on expectant mothers.

"I now understand the do's and don'ts during pregnancy, which are very effective," stated one of the attendees, Phyllis Nduta.