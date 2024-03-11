South Africa: Eskom to Implement Stage 1 Load Shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm on Sunday afternoon.

Stage 1 load shedding will be in place until 5 am on Monday.

This as the power utility had suspended load shedding from 5 am on Saturday until 4 pm followed by Stage 2 load shedding until 5am on Sunday. Load shedding was then suspended until 4pm.

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said load shedding will be suspended again from 5 am on Monday until 4 pm, followed by Stage 2 load shedding until 5 am on Tuesday.

"The suspension of load shedding from 5 am until 4 pm and the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm until 5 am the next day will be repeated daily from Monday until further notice," Eskom explained.

This, according to the entity, is because of the recovery of emergency reserves, the return of three generating units and the anticipated weekday demand.

Meanwhile, a total of 3 330MW of generation capacity is expected to return to service by Wednesday.

The evening peak demand forecast for tonight is 24 883MW.

"Eskom will communicate as soon as there are any significant changes."