Somalia: Ethiopian Troops Control 60 Percent of Somalia, Says General Birhanu Jula

Addis Ababa — The commander of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, General Birhanu Jula, who gave an interview to the government TV, said that the Ethiopian military is in control of 60% of Somalia, and if they leave, the federal government cannot stay in Mogadishu.

He said that Ethiopian forces are the backbone of Somalia's security, and they are also protecting Al-Shabaab from taking over the city of Mogadishu.

General Birhanu Jula was deployed three times in Somalia as the leader of the Ethiopian forces from 2007 to 2009, and the places he worked in were Bay, Bakol, and Galgadud regions where he stayed from 2010 to 2013.

Speaking to ENTV, Ethiopia's national TV, he pointed out that the Somali government is dependent on its country's army, which is present in many regions, adding that Ethiopia has shed a lot of blood, and many soldiers have died in Somalia fighting Al-Shabaab.

The statement of General Birhanu Jula comes at a time of conflict and tension arising from the maritime agreement between Ethiopia and the Somaliland administration on January 1 of this year, and President Hassan Sheikh refused to discuss this maritime case with Abiy Ahmed, who requested a meeting several times.