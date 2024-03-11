Uganda: Allow Nursing Students to Sit Final Exams and Pay Later, Says Minister Muyingo

At every release of examination results conducted by the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examinations Board (UNMEB), reports emerge of candidates who missed examinations due to school fees balances. The ministry of Education wants this trend to be reversed, writes YUDAYA NANGONZI.

The state minister for Higher Education, Dr John Muyingo, wants proprietors and principals of nursing and midwifery institutions to explore other mechanisms of fees collection instead of students missing examinations after registration. Muyingo said the act of blocking students is regrettable, especially after spending resources to train them in their institutions.

"You have taught the students and registered them but at the time of harvesting, you throw them out. I say this with a heavy heart because it is painful to see students miss final exams because of school fees," Muyingo said.

He added: "Some parents sell their most precious properties to educate their children. You should allow final students to sit exams and pay later. I have seen students who have utilized the holiday period to work and pay off their fees balances before results are released."

Whereas education institutions rely on fees to cover administrative costs, Muyingo insisted that nurses and midwifery schools should borrow a leaf from secondary and primary school head teachers who are fond of allowing candidates to sit Uneb examinations.

This arrangement, he said, will alleviate financial burdens on students while ensuring their academic progression is not hindered. Muyingo was speaking at the release of the 36th series of UNMEB examination results at the Office of the President Conference hall in Kampala last week. The examinations were conducted from December 4 to 15, 2023 at 122 UNMEB-accredited centers.

PERFORMANCE

Some 54,864 candidates registered for examinations. Of these, 40,031 were female and 14,833 males. The UNMEB executive secretary, Hellen Mukakarisa, said out of the 54,864 students, at least 50,609 were continuing students at certificate and diploma levels.

Of the 50,609 students, 46,997 passed their examinations to progress to their respective next semesters while 3,297 were ungraded. The failed continuing students include 13 candidates who have since been discontinued after exhausting their training period.

"When a student fails a paper, they are given three chances to repeat it when next offered. The 13 students will be advised to join other skill-based courses. However, they also have an opportunity to start the course all over again as fresh nurses or midwifery students," Mukakarisa said.

While presenting the final semester results of certificate candidates, she noted a decline in performance caused by the Certificate in Nursing program. The students did not emphasize learning concepts of reproductive health, gynaecology, and guidance that are related to midwifery practice.

Of the 2,808 certificate candidates, only nine passed at the distinction level,905 at the credit level, and 1,636 passed at the pass level. Some 231 certificate candidates were ungraded while 27 missed the examination. At diploma level, there was an increase in performance by 8.9%. Out of the 1,447 finalists, 132 passed with distinctions, 1,147 with credits, 129 with passes, and 32 were ungraded.

To further improve performance, UNMEB chairperson John Wakida urged the government to enhance support supervision of continuous assessment activities. Wakida said the Education ministry should provide financial support for monitoring students' assessment activities that are held in practicum sites, which involve the use of the UNMEB logbooks that are vital for the acquisition of competencies.

WITHHELD RESULTS

Six candidates who confessed to engaging in exam malpractice had their results withheld. Of these, five diploma candidates presented fraudulent research reports and their results were canceled.

They were from Jerusalem School of Nursing and Midwifery, Bishop Stuart University, Arua School of Comprehensive Nursing, Mbale School of Nursing and Midwifery, and Fortportal International Nursing School.

One certificate candidate from Uganda Martyrs School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kaliro presented an incomplete practical logbook. Mukakarisa said this candidate shall attend six months of practicum placement and present a complete and fully signed logbook. Candidates who failed the examinations must report for studies at their institutions not later than March 11, 2024.