Kenya: Gachagua Defends President Ruto's Development Tours in Mt Kenya

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off critics of President William Ruto's development tours in the Mt Kenya Region, emphasizing their non-political nature.

Speaking at Runyenjes, Embu County on Sunday, during the Thanksgiving Service for Technical and Vocational Education Training Principal Secretary Esther Mworia, Gachagua defended the frequent visits by the president to the region, dismissing claims of political agendas.

"Some people complain that I have visited Embu five times in one month. Is there anything wrong with coming to Embu? If I don't come here with the president, where else should we go?" he questioned.

He assured that both he and President William Ruto would continue spearheading various development projects, including road construction in the area and across the nation.

"President William Ruto will soon embark on a three-day development tour in Embu, Mbeere, and Tharaka Nithi counties, and I will continue to visit here. I plan to be here every month," Gachagua stated.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the deputy president cautioned the region's leaders against engaging in succession politics, warning that it would only deepen divisions.

While commending Embu's leaders for their efforts in fostering unity, Gachagua urged them to maintain cohesion to avoid the leadership disputes witnessed in neighbouring Meru County.

"Embu leaders, I applaud your efforts in uniting your people. Please continue with that. I keep returning here because if you fight, there will be no peace. I don't want to come here to resolve leadership conflicts; I want to focus on development," he emphasized.

Gachagua was accompanied by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, PS Gitonga Mugambi (Forestry), Joseph Mbugua (Roads), Muthoni Njagi (Blue Economy), and Edward Kisiangani (Broadcasting and Telecommunication).

Also present were Embu County leaders led by Governor Cecily Mbarire, Embu Senator Alex Mundigi, and Runyenjes Member of Parliament Muchangi Karemba.

