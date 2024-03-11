Uganda: NUP Mobilisation Team Chairperson Fatally Shot in Kaabong District

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has reported the tragic death of Lochoto Ambrose Machete, the chairperson of their mobilisation team in Kaabong District.

According to Kyagulanyi, Machete was fatally shot by Ugandan security operatives.

Eyewitnesses stated that he was gunned down last evening upon returning from a football game.

The assailants pursued Machete and shot him at close range before leaving his body at the mortuary.

Kyagulanyi expressed deep outrage over the incident.

"We strongly condemn this cowardly action and demand justice for our comrade Lochoto," he stated.

Kyagulanyi further criticised the security forces, accusing them of attempting to cover up the incident by falsely claiming that Machete was a Turkana warrior killed in an ambush.

This killing adds to a series of violent incidents targeting NUP supporters and mobilizers throughout Uganda.

Kyagulanyi shed light on the alarming situation in Northern Uganda, where government officials such as RDCs, DISOs, GISOs, DPCs, and others reportedly instil fear among the population.

"Since the 2021 election, numerous comrades have lost their lives in West Nile, Lango, Acholi, and Karamoja," Kyagulanyi emphasised, highlighting the widespread challenges faced by NUP supporters across the country.

At the time of press time, the police had not issued an official statement regarding the matter.