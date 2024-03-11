South Africa: Full of Holes - - the Leaky Water Bill Won't Solve SA's Service Delivery Crisis

10 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anthony Kaziboni

The National Water and Services Amendment Bill prioritises stricter regulations and fines, but what good are these when millions lack access to clean, running water? These amendments skirt around the core issue -- systemic dysfunction in the water sector.

The right to access clean water, enshrined in Section 27(1)(b) of the South African Constitution, remains elusive to millions. In November 2023, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) proposed the National Water and Services Amendment Bill.

The DWS argues that the bill's changes will strengthen its role as a regulator and tackle the country's socioeconomic challenges. However, while these goals are important, the bill primarily focuses on penalties, which may not be the most effective way to address the immediate need to get clean water to all South Africans.

The bill modifies two critical pieces of legislation governing water in the country: the National Water Act (Act 36 of 1998) (NWA) and the Water Services Act (Act 108 of 1997) (WSA). The NWA was enacted to ensure sustainable and equitable management of water resources, and the WSA focused on providing water access and sanitation. Both acts recognise the fundamental right to water (and sanitation), aiming to balance environmental protection with equitable access for all South Africans.

A recent webinar hosted by the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) and WaterCAN, a water justice organisation, explored the proposed water amendments in South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.