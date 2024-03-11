South Africa: Full of Holes - - the Leaky Water Bill Won't Solve SA's Service Delivery Crisis

analysis

The National Water and Services Amendment Bill prioritises stricter regulations and fines, but what good are these when millions lack access to clean, running water? These amendments skirt around the core issue -- systemic dysfunction in the water sector.

The right to access clean water, enshrined in Section 27(1)(b) of the South African Constitution, remains elusive to millions. In November 2023, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) proposed the National Water and Services Amendment Bill.

The DWS argues that the bill's changes will strengthen its role as a regulator and tackle the country's socioeconomic challenges. However, while these goals are important, the bill primarily focuses on penalties, which may not be the most effective way to address the immediate need to get clean water to all South Africans.

The bill modifies two critical pieces of legislation governing water in the country: the National Water Act (Act 36 of 1998) (NWA) and the Water Services Act (Act 108 of 1997) (WSA). The NWA was enacted to ensure sustainable and equitable management of water resources, and the WSA focused on providing water access and sanitation. Both acts recognise the fundamental right to water (and sanitation), aiming to balance environmental protection with equitable access for all South Africans.

A recent webinar hosted by the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) and WaterCAN, a water justice organisation, explored the proposed water amendments in South...