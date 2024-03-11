Somalia: Somali PM Inaugurates Newly-Built Main Road in Mogadishu

10 March 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The prime minister has inaugurated a newly reconstructed road linking Xoosh to Ex-control Afgoye, traversing three districts in the Banadir region.

Somali PM Barre emphasized the vital connection between development and security, highlighting the road's significance in enhancing overall progress and stability in the capital.

The instability caused by the lack of a central government in Somalia has resulted in neglect of the infrastructure, especially roads and bridges, which have all deteriorated over time.

In addition to preventing progress in road construction, the civil war also led to the destruction of bridges.

The roads in Mogadishu are still mostly unpaved, with only certain streets -- the ones where most of the businesses and government offices are located having tarmac on them.

As one moves out of such streets within Mogadishu, they are met by the stack reality of the kind of damage that strife can wreak on the transport system of a nation.

