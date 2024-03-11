Zimbabwe: Insults Won't Shake Off US Sanctions - - Kasukuwere Tells Mnangagwa Hounded By Bad Human Rights, Corruption Record

FORMER Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to openly and diplomatically clear his human rights and corruption record, the basis on which the United States of America (US) hit him with fresh sanctions.

Earlier this week, US terminated two decade old sanctions on Zimbabwe placing Mnangagwa and his inner circle under the Global Magnitsky, becoming the first sitting Head of State to be sanctioned under the programme.

US cited human rights abuses and corruption as the reasons for the sanctions against Mnangagwa, his wife and deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

In a strongly worded response the Zimbabwean government rubbished the allegations.

In an interview with South African media, Kasukuwere said lip service is futile challenging Mnangagwa to prove himself in as far as human rights and tackling corruption is concerned.

"I have seen the statements that have been made by Zimbabwe and so forth. They should learn to be diplomats. Certain things do not need to be shouting. Insults do not help anything, explain your case. You have been accused of corruption, say here l stand, these are my assets, where do you think the corruption is," said Kasukuwere.

Mnangagwa's name was dropped several times in an Al Jazeera investigative documentary, which exposed how politically-connected individuals smuggle precious minerals.

The lifting of sanctions offers a window of relief for the Zimbabwean ailing industry, which can now access lines of credit from financial institutions.

Kasukuwere, drawing comparisons with South Africa, said Mnangagwa's government is not strong-willed in tackling corruption.

"We thought that some appointments in the National Prosecuting Authority were going to change and see those that who are corrupt being nailed but you then find a situation were the State spends a huge amount of resources nailing a person like Job Sikhala yet there are people who have harvested where they should have never harvested -- State resources -- but they are walking scot free.

"The crackdown is selective and is also political. They will target you because they do not agree with you politically," he said